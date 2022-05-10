The U.S. Dollar Forever

Rouzes/E+ via Getty Images

It looks like the U.S. dollar is going to continue to be the principal global currency for some time to come. The U.S. Dollar Index is over 100.

The Euro has weakened considerably against the U.S. Dollar, and this has been going on for some time.

Debt and Trade Deficit

Even as the U.S. dollar continues to show strength in Forex markets, the federal debt has increased to over $30.4 trillion (U.S. National Debt Clock : Real Time). The debt to GDP ratio is 128%.

The trade deficit has hit record highs and was over $109 billion in March 2022.

U.S. trade deficit hits record $109B in March

The trade deficit has worsened in the last year.

Logically, the U.S. dollar should be worth much less than it is at present. It is because the greenback is the principal international currency and so much global debt is dollar-denominated that the dollar can maintain such a high valuation. The U.S. supplies dollars to the global economic system in return for the goods that it imports.

The Fed

The Fed has now raised interest rates by 50 bps, and this will help to strengthen the Dollar against other currencies. The ECB is behind the curve, while the Bank of Japan continues its policy of a weak Yen. Of course, the reason why the Fed has raised rates is that inflation in the U.S. is higher than it has been for 40 years.

At the same time, there is a labor shortage in the U.S., and workers have been changing jobs at a record pace. This contributes to inflation, as companies have to offer higher salaries to attract employees and then to keep them. The cost of labor thus increases. It should be kept in mind that rising labor costs and inflation due to government deficit spending will make outsourcing even more interesting for companies

The Ukraine Conflict

So far the conflict in Ukraine has not resulted in a fall in the value of the U.S. dollar. It might, however, lead to unforeseen consequences.

Causes For Concern

There are, however, some reasons for concern about the health of the greenback. Investors should take note of the titanic tectonic plate shift that might be coming soon. Russia has been demanding payment in rubles for oil and gas. Even if this can be done indirectly, the result has been a recovery of the value of the ruble. U.S. sanctions have not been fully implemented by China or India as well as a number of developing countries. Saudi Arabia is in discussions to furnish China with oil with payment in Chinese currency. The Chinese digital bank currency is being implemented on a wide scale.

All these developments could have a negative effect on the dollar as it seems that there is going to be an area where the U.S. dollar is the main currency and another area where the U.S. dollar is not going to be the dominant currency.

Investors Beware

If it is in fact going to be the case that there will be geographical areas where the U.S. dollar is not the dominant currency and sanctions are used as a weapon, then U.S. investors would be advised to avoid investment in these areas. Russia is the most obvious case at present, but there are others that could be disastrous for investors. These countries would be Afghanistan, Belarus, China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria and Venezuela. One could also add the Balkan countries, which are notoriously unstable. As for Latin America and Africa, countries there could be and could not be good places to invest,

What is important to understand is that the U.S. sanctions against Russia are unprecedented and have served as a warning to countries that are dependent on the U.S. dollar. What is disconcerting is that the U.S. Government continues deficit spending as if it believed that MMT (Modern Monetary Theory) was a sound policy. The present rate of inflation should serve as a warning that excessive deficit spending and the creation of huge amounts of fiat currency can have deleterious effects. Caveat investor.