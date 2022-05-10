Darren415/iStock via Getty Images

The cannabis sector got off to a slow start in 2022, but sector leaders like Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF) aren't looking back this year. The MSO (multi-state operator) still has a milestone year ahead as the macro events improve and regulator doors open new opportunities. My investment thesis remains ultra bullish on this beaten-down cannabis stock.

Big Milestones Ahead

The cannabis sector has faced an unexpected scenario of COVID demand pull forward as consumers stuck at home with stimulus checks likely smoked marijuana more than in the current reopening stage of the economy. As offices reopen and consumers travel more, the sector has run into tough comp sales measures from prior years.

Curaleaf reported Q1'22 revenues grew 20% YoY, but sales were down sequentially from the peak levels of $320 million in the December quarter. Tough macro events with the Omicron variant raging during January and February combined with consumers not having extra stimulus checks this year led to some short-term weakness in cannabis sales.

The MSO provided some strong signs of sales quickly rebounding here:

Robust recovery in March and April total revenues growing 22% over January and February.

New Jersey started adult-use sales in Bellmawr, a store which is approaching an annual run rate of nearly $100 million.

Other two New Jersey stores in Edgewater Park and Bordentown will begin adult-use sales later this quarter.

Due to these reasons, Curaleaf hasn't backed down from the original guidance for the year with revenues of $1.4 to $1.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA margins of 28%. Remember, even in the weak Q1 to start the year, the MSO was producing revenues at a $1.25 billion run rate while the launch of the New Jersey recreational cannabis market is all upside to this starting level.

Even in the difficult quarter, Curaleaf delivered adjusted EBITDA of $73 million for margins of 23.4%. The company has seen some pressure on margins after peaking at 24.9% during Q4'21, but the opening of new recreational markets in New Jersey followed by New York will ultimately lead to higher margins with the MSO spending prior to these markets opening to prepare for an onslaught of additional demand.

While recreational cannabis sales in New York and Connecticut aren't going to start in 2022, Curaleaf is poised to benefit from massive sales from this tri-state area in the next few years. The official launch of adult-use cannabis sales in New Jersey should help usher in sales form these other states watching New Jersey collect tons of sales tax revenues.

The big key to the Northeast market opportunity is the lack of effective medical cannabis markets. Virginia, New York and New Jersey have some of the smallest medical markets due to restrictions providing the biggest market bump in a move to recreational cannabis.

Source: Curaleaf Q1'22 presentation

As evidenced by the above chart, medical markets in Florida and Pennsylvania have robust medical cannabis markets and will provide less upside when recreational cannabis sales are approved. These markets will still double sales and provide big growth opportunities for Curaleaf, but the delta in these markets won't approach the levels of the limited sales currently in New Jersey and New York and the total market opportunities topping a combined $7 billion.

Along with these investment markets in the U.S., Curaleaf is taking a 570 basis point hit on EBITDA margins with the inclusion of Europe:

Our investment markets, including Europe, impacted our consolidated adjusted EBITDA margins by approximately 570 basis points versus 770 basis points in the fourth quarter. Now turning to our balance sheet and cash flow.

The MSO getting to the 2022 EBITDA margin target of 28% is as simple as turning on the high sales volumes from the New Jersey market and flipping some of the investment market in other areas.

Painful Stock Action

Despite all of these catalysts leading to another milestone year for Curaleaf, the stock is down below $6 now. The MSO traded at $17 last February when the markets expected the Democrats taking control of the U.S. government to usher in an era of federal approval of cannabis.

Curaleaf has seen the market cap slip to just $3.7 billion while 2022 sales are forecast to reach $1.45 billion before the full launch of other Northeast markets and Europe. As with other MSOs, the company forecasts strong adjusted EBITDA with a goal of topping $400 million this year with substantial growth ahead.

The stock shouldn't trade at just 9x EBITDA targets for 2022 likely to surge in 2023 and beyond. The company has net debt of $341 million, but Curaleaf has adjusted EBITDA that tops this minimal debt level for a company with more than $400 million in both inventory and PP&E on the balance sheet.

The stock action is painful, but the market is providing a solid opportunity to invest in the cannabis growth opportunity of the next decade.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Curaleaf remains a market leader in the cannabis sector and the opportunity remains as strong as ever. The stock market has overreacted to delayed federal approval of cannabis and extrapolated too much on short term weakness in the business due to COVID pull forwards.

Investors should use the current weakness in the cannabis sector to load up on a market leader trading what amounts to 7x 2022 EBITDA targets.