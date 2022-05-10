Curaleaf: Another Milestone Year Ahead
Summary
- Curaleaf reported a tough Q1, but the MSO is poised for milestone numbers in the year ahead.
- The company is already seeing robust sales in New Jersey and New York is next with Europe a future catalyst.
- The stock is insanely cheap at 7x 2023 adjusted EBITDA targets.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Out Fox The Street. Learn More »
The cannabis sector got off to a slow start in 2022, but sector leaders like Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF) aren't looking back this year. The MSO (multi-state operator) still has a milestone year ahead as the macro events improve and regulator doors open new opportunities. My investment thesis remains ultra bullish on this beaten-down cannabis stock.
Big Milestones Ahead
The cannabis sector has faced an unexpected scenario of COVID demand pull forward as consumers stuck at home with stimulus checks likely smoked marijuana more than in the current reopening stage of the economy. As offices reopen and consumers travel more, the sector has run into tough comp sales measures from prior years.
Curaleaf reported Q1'22 revenues grew 20% YoY, but sales were down sequentially from the peak levels of $320 million in the December quarter. Tough macro events with the Omicron variant raging during January and February combined with consumers not having extra stimulus checks this year led to some short-term weakness in cannabis sales.
The MSO provided some strong signs of sales quickly rebounding here:
- Robust recovery in March and April total revenues growing 22% over January and February.
- New Jersey started adult-use sales in Bellmawr, a store which is approaching an annual run rate of nearly $100 million.
- Other two New Jersey stores in Edgewater Park and Bordentown will begin adult-use sales later this quarter.
Due to these reasons, Curaleaf hasn't backed down from the original guidance for the year with revenues of $1.4 to $1.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA margins of 28%. Remember, even in the weak Q1 to start the year, the MSO was producing revenues at a $1.25 billion run rate while the launch of the New Jersey recreational cannabis market is all upside to this starting level.
Even in the difficult quarter, Curaleaf delivered adjusted EBITDA of $73 million for margins of 23.4%. The company has seen some pressure on margins after peaking at 24.9% during Q4'21, but the opening of new recreational markets in New Jersey followed by New York will ultimately lead to higher margins with the MSO spending prior to these markets opening to prepare for an onslaught of additional demand.
While recreational cannabis sales in New York and Connecticut aren't going to start in 2022, Curaleaf is poised to benefit from massive sales from this tri-state area in the next few years. The official launch of adult-use cannabis sales in New Jersey should help usher in sales form these other states watching New Jersey collect tons of sales tax revenues.
The big key to the Northeast market opportunity is the lack of effective medical cannabis markets. Virginia, New York and New Jersey have some of the smallest medical markets due to restrictions providing the biggest market bump in a move to recreational cannabis.
As evidenced by the above chart, medical markets in Florida and Pennsylvania have robust medical cannabis markets and will provide less upside when recreational cannabis sales are approved. These markets will still double sales and provide big growth opportunities for Curaleaf, but the delta in these markets won't approach the levels of the limited sales currently in New Jersey and New York and the total market opportunities topping a combined $7 billion.
Along with these investment markets in the U.S., Curaleaf is taking a 570 basis point hit on EBITDA margins with the inclusion of Europe:
Our investment markets, including Europe, impacted our consolidated adjusted EBITDA margins by approximately 570 basis points versus 770 basis points in the fourth quarter. Now turning to our balance sheet and cash flow.
The MSO getting to the 2022 EBITDA margin target of 28% is as simple as turning on the high sales volumes from the New Jersey market and flipping some of the investment market in other areas.
Painful Stock Action
Despite all of these catalysts leading to another milestone year for Curaleaf, the stock is down below $6 now. The MSO traded at $17 last February when the markets expected the Democrats taking control of the U.S. government to usher in an era of federal approval of cannabis.
Curaleaf has seen the market cap slip to just $3.7 billion while 2022 sales are forecast to reach $1.45 billion before the full launch of other Northeast markets and Europe. As with other MSOs, the company forecasts strong adjusted EBITDA with a goal of topping $400 million this year with substantial growth ahead.
The stock shouldn't trade at just 9x EBITDA targets for 2022 likely to surge in 2023 and beyond. The company has net debt of $341 million, but Curaleaf has adjusted EBITDA that tops this minimal debt level for a company with more than $400 million in both inventory and PP&E on the balance sheet.
The stock action is painful, but the market is providing a solid opportunity to invest in the cannabis growth opportunity of the next decade.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that Curaleaf remains a market leader in the cannabis sector and the opportunity remains as strong as ever. The stock market has overreacted to delayed federal approval of cannabis and extrapolated too much on short term weakness in the business due to COVID pull forwards.
Investors should use the current weakness in the cannabis sector to load up on a market leader trading what amounts to 7x 2022 EBITDA targets.
This article was written by
Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.
Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:
Net Payout Yields model
Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CURLF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.