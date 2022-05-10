Upstart: You Either Die A Growth Stock, Or Live Long Enough To Become A Value Play

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment

We can never claim that we warned you about Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST). In our defense, the league of extraordinary bubbles was just too vast to write up on every single thing that was going to blow up. But we did write up on a lot of these (see here, here and here for examples) and told you to stay away. Upstart is very similar to one we have covered repeatedly though, Lemonade, Inc. (LMND). We discuss the similarities and what the recent drop means for forward returns.

Upstart & Lemonade: Artificial Intelligence Made Me Do It

At the core of both companies is the promise of a new model of pricing a product. For Upstart, it is loans made to people with fair credit. The use of AI is supposed to enhance the pricing of these loans. In other words, you are more than your credit score and AI can figure it out. Lemonade focuses on better pricing of insurance to people. AI is supposed to cut out the human costs and undercut the big insurers on pricing. Are they similar? Well, at least their stock prices have been moving in sync.

Data by YCharts

What Happened This Morning

While the stock had been drifting (if you can call a 75% drop a drift) down, the 60% pre-market drop did catch even the most ferocious bears by surprise. The company beat the estimates for the quarter, something that analysts always set them up for, but the guidance for the year showed the extreme problems. For Q2-2022 revenue guidance of about $300 million (midpoint) was 10% below consensus and EBITDA guidance was a whopping 45% lower. For the full year, Upstart expects revenue of $1.25 Billion, again way short of where the analyst community was aiming. The market was clearly unhappy and sent the shares down right to their IPO price.

Data by YCharts

Clearly, things were disappointing, but has the market overreacted? We go over key things that help make the decision for us.

Present Is Not The Future & TAM Is Garbage

Firstly, whenever investors are looking at a growth story, they tend to extrapolate the present well into infinity. Upstart's revenue growth has grounded to a halt and you don't have to go too far back to find that the consensus was for 30% plus long-term growth rates. These numbers all seemed small when you looked at their revenues and compared to what the company put up in its presentations.

TAM (Upstart Presentation)

Total addressable market, which has become the most overused term in the last two years, is about as useful as knowing the number of protons in the Milky Way. Yes, you will find out that it is a really large number and no it won't remotely predict the actual growth.

Value Investors Don't Embrace Growth Plays Easily

We often see investors commenting that something has become a "value play". Upstart is now the recipient of the same logic. But value investors are not cut from the same cloth. For starters, the true value investors will throw the company reported non-GAAP EPS, right alongside the Total Addressable Market i.e. TAM and the number of protons in the Milky Way.

In the garbage can.

GAAP net income for the quarter was 34 cents and the stock is nowhere near a value investors' entry point. Value investors also tend to be extra skeptical of new models and AI-led revolutions, so unless we have seen the performance over a full cycle, we give it a "meh".

Everything That Was Overvalued, Will Become Undervalued

This is the key aspect that growth investors miss as over the full cycle you tend to see bizarre numbers on both sides. That journey from extraordinarily overvalued to extraordinarily undervalued can be excruciatingly painful and that is even if the growth plays out. Here is Microsoft Corporation's (MSFT) journey from a P/E 69 to a P/E 9. Note how much earnings actually grew (it tripled), while the stock casually kept getting cheaper.

Data by YCharts

Verdict

Upstart has become "cheaper", but we suspect this is just the start of its long journey as the market starts repricing this as a value stock. Investors have hyped the cash on the balance sheet but many financial companies are now trading at tangible book value or very close to it. UPST is still at 3.7X.

Data by YCharts

Back to our example, MSFT had current assets of close to $8.65 cents per share and still managed to trade at $25.96 in 2011 with an ex-cash P/E ratio near 7.0.

Data by YCharts

We remain agnostic on Upstart's model and rate the shares at a neutral/hold.

