Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) is a closed end fund that invests primarily in the equity tranche of collateralized loan obligations or CLOs. OXLC recently reported earnings for the quarter ending March 31st. The results were strong as OXLC continues to rapidly build its portfolio of CLO equity.

Introduction

Oxford Lane is a unique closed end fund. There are few vehicles which allow retail investors to access the depth of the credit markets. One such corner which often goes untouched is collateralized loan obligations. These investments are often reminiscent of the Great Financial Crisis when toxic collateralized debt obligations caused an economic meltdown. Unfortunately, the baby was thrown out with the bath water and the public was left with a sour taste as it broadly pertained to securitized debt. This is unfortunate because there are important differentiating factors between the three largest vehicles, CLOs, CDOs, and CMOs. Oxford Lane focuses exclusively on CLOs, specifically the equity tranche, which we will describe shortly.

Collateralized loan obligations, or CLOs, are securitized portfolios of senior secured loans. Senior secured loans are asset-backed loans made to middle-market companies which are often unable to independently access the capital markets. Many of these loans are simply too risky to stand on their own. However, when constructed as a portfolio, the risk profile becomes more attractive. Now, let's take this concept of diversification and add another layer of risk management. Loans are bundled into a portfolio which is then securitized or combined into a single investment vehicle. This single investment is then divided into layers known as "tranches." Where a typical fund or portfolio splits the distribution of income based on a pro rata share of ownership, CLOs are different entirely.

There are two distinct types of tranches, debt and equity tranches. As with a traditional capital structure, debt has a higher claim to incoming cash flow. CLOs are generally structured with debt tranches rated AAA, AA, A, BBB, BB. The AAA tranche must be paid in full before the AA tranche receives any cash flow and so on down the waterfall. The idea is that the cash flow of the vehicle as a whole is higher than the requirement of each debt tranche. Meaning that nonperforming loans will not impact the incoming cash flow of highly rated debt tranches. The highest rated tranches are generally sold to large funds and institutions due to their appealing risk profile.

As we mentioned, the cash flow of the vehicle at origination covers the distribution to the debt tranches with room to spare, hence the stability and appeal of the CLO structure. This extra cash flow is diverted to the equity tranche. The CLO originator either retains the equity tranche or sells it as well, often offering an extremely attractive yield. The risk is that the equity tranche is almost guaranteed to evaporate or diminish over time due to nonperforming loans. Remember, the portfolio is comprised of secured loans made to non-creditworthy companies.

Portfolio

OXLC invests almost exclusively in the equity tranche of CLOs. The fund targets the riskiest equity tranche for two primary reasons. First, these are often overlooked because larger institutions who purchase debt tranches may not find the risk profile attractive, increasing their availability to investors such as OXLC. Second, the attractive yield generated by performing equity tranches.

Shareholders benefit from a high level of transparency into OXLC portfolio, relatively speaking. CLOs are inherently opaque, however, OXLC takes steps to provide clarity to shareholders. The firm goes so far as to publish a list of holdings in their quarterly investor presentations. However, as a quick snapshot, the fund currently holds 2,015 CLOs made to nearly 1,700 obligors. Diversification is paramount with the top ten holding accounting for only 3.34% of investments. The largest individual obligor accounts for less than 1.00% of the whole portfolio.

The portfolio generates an incredible yield to shareholders. Based on current share prices, the fund yields over 13% which translates to a monthly distribution of more than 1%.

Understanding The Fund

A key consideration of the fund is that senior secured loans are floating rate. As interest rates rise for the first time in years, the fund's investments will improve as interest rates attached to the loans increase with federal rates. The fund's performance has been undeniably strong. Shareholders are often initially spooked as OXLC's share price has declined considerably since IPO. With some small missteps along the journey, management has done a solid job of navigating a complex and unforgiving ecosystem.

It is important to look at the investment from the correct standpoint. Often times, investors are locked in a growth mentality. Looking for an investment which will take off like many of the market's top names over the past two decades such as Apple (AAPL) or Microsoft (MSFT).

Applying this frame of mind to OXLC will leave you disappointed. A more appropriate comparison would be something along the lines of mineral extraction. The equipment required to mine and collect minerals from the earth will never be more valuable than at the time of purchase, hence the concept of depreciation. However, this does not negate or overshadow the value of what you are extracting.

OXLC and similar funds such as Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) will almost inevitably decline in share price over long time horizons. However, patient and astute investors will notice that the distribution generated by these tranches dramatically outweigh pace of decay.

OXLC has easily outperformed investment grade and high yield bonds over long time horizons at the expense of volatility.

Earnings Review

On May 6th, the fund reported fourth quarter earnings updating shareholders on investment income and net asset value. The fund also reaffirmed its monthly dividend of $0.075 per share through the end of September. Earnings were strong across the board as the equity tranches maintain their performance and OXLC continues to make new investments and recycle capital into new investments. Net investment income and core net investment income came in at $0.24 per share and $0.43 per share respectively. Total investment income decreased by approximately $2.3 million between the past two quarters, a decrease of approximately 4%.

Over the span of the quarter, OXLC made additional investments of nearly $352 million and received almost $102 million from sales and repayments of CLOs. Additionally, the firm issued 13 million shares over the quarter increasing total outstanding shares by about 10%.

However, these metrics have largely been overshadowed by the decrease in net asset value per share which has spooked investors. Over the past three months, NAV has declined by $0.37 to $6.56 per share. Net asset value is often an important metric for credit investors assessing risk and performance as bonds are constantly marked to market. However, a crucial concept behind net asset value is liquidity. Estimating NAV is nearly worthless if you aren't able to actually transact at that price in short order.

Liquidity in the equity and traditional fixed income markets is unstoppable as a constant flow of transactions between investors, dealers, and makers provide immediate pricing updates for millions of securities. Collateralized loan obligations do not benefit from the level of depth. There is a limited number of participants in the CLO market. Thus, there is not a deep flow of transactions to reinforce pricing. Additionally, CLOs are actively managed meaning CLO managers can buy and sell bonds from the portfolio making valuation even more complex. These factors combine to make NAV a less meaningful metric for measuring CLO performance.

Investors often place short term focus on the "fair value" of these investments, rather than the proverbial gold being extracted by our machine. What business owner would place a larger focus on the book value of their drilling machine than the value of the gold being carted from the mine?

Conclusion

Oxford Lane is truly a unique company. Retail investors have few options for accessing securitized debt and OXLC has an established track record of delivering strong performance. As one of the only funds operating in the CLO space, Oxford Lane's only true competitor is Eagle Point Credit Company another closed end fund dedicated to CLO investing and origination.

It should remain clear that despite strong and reliable historical performance, investing in CLOs is risky. The 13% dividend yield has historically been enough to compensate for the risks, but a major credit crisis could change that quickly. The impending rise of interest rates could challenge obligors as their interest expenses begin to rise. Ill-prepared or heavily debt-ridden borrowers could face substantial stress. However, senior secured loans have historically been a vehicle to weather the storm as the secured structure provides strong recourse for lenders.