The Quarter

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) reported a decent Q1 but guided to a catastrophic Q2 last Friday (May 5). I apologize for the delayed write up as I have been swamped with earnings reports plus trading the volatile markets in both equity and credit.

The first quarter was actually pretty good. Revenue and EBITDA were $652mm and $311mm versus consensus estimates of $628mm and $261mm respectively. Branded pharma led by Xiaflex and generics led the charge. Unfortunately for ENDP bulls, that was the only good news from the company.

The company only offers guidance one quarter out and the coming quarter is downright nasty. Revenue is expected to range between $500mm and $525mm versus expectations of $649mm. This revenue shortfall is reverberating directly to margins with an EBITDA guide of $110mm-$125mm versus expectation of $291mm.

On the conference call, the company blamed a sharp falloff in Vasostrict caused by reduced COVID hospitalizations and the entry of Eagle Pharma's (EGRX) competing vasopressin offering.

"Beginning late last year and continuing early into the first quarter of this year, hospital purchasing of VASOSTRICT vials continued to be elevated driven by COVID-19-related hospitalization utilization and projected future needs. This was followed by the entry of multiple generic vasopressin vial competitors, triggered by Eagle's January launch at risk, which substantially reduced the market pricing in our VASOSTRICT vial market share. As we move through the first quarter and COVID-19-related hospital utilization began to decline, overall vasopressin market volumes also began to significantly decline. The convergence of aggressive competition and overall declining market volumes on VASOSTRICT vial demand has resulted in a current high level of VASOSTRICT vial channel inventory in terms of week on hand. "Based on this, we anticipate experiencing a prolonged period of VASOSTRICT vial destocking through the remainder of the second quarter. Accordingly, we expect to see a material unfavorable impact on revenues from VASOSTRICT in the second quarter inclusive of a one-time negative destocking impact of approximately $25 million. Additionally, as we approach the end of Eagle's 180-day exclusivity period in mid-July, we are preparing for potential additional market entrants."

Call me crazy, but that sounds like Vasostrict is likely to be feel continued pressure well into Q3 and perhaps beyond. In my December write up of the company, I speculated that EGRX taking 20% market share could cost ENDP $150 million of revenue and north of $100 million of EBITDA for the year. Just losing those profits would pressure ENDP's highly-leveraged balance sheet. Q2 guidance suggests the lost revenue and margin I projected for the year are going to occur in just one quarter. If that trend persists, then ENDP's new EBITDA range drops to around $450-600mm. With a net debt load exceeding $6.8 billion, I believe bankruptcy is inevitable in the situation (acknowledging that I have believed bankruptcy is inevitable, period).

The bond market is certainly pricing in the more dire EBITDA picture. First lien bonds are now in the high 70s, implying risk of impairment. Second lien bonds are now in the low 30s, implying high probability of impairment. Unsecured bonds are in the teens, implying only nuisance value. In that scenario, shareholders are wiped out.

I sold the small amount of first liens I owned in March/April. It was not foresight. We were covering high yield bond shorts that had come down a lot and commensurately selling longs where we thought there could be at least market risk. Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good. I'm not tempted to do anything yet. If these EBITDA numbers don't improve, there's more downside to the first liens.

Conclusion

I am about as certain as I can be in believing this company will be bankrupt and equity will be wiped out. None of the above even discusses the opioid liability. That has not gone away and will be a consideration in bankruptcy. In my opinion, this is game over for the stock.