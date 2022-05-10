15 Ideal Exceptional Dividend Dogs Ready To Buy For May

Foreword

This article is based on eight Kiplinger investing articles, aimed at finding the Best-Buy, U.S. Infrastructure, Value, Growth, Small-Cap, High-Q Dividend, Housing, and Cash-Flow stocks.

The 21 Best Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2021

“Call it a comeback. Many of the best stocks to buy for the rest of this year remain heavily tied to economic recovery.” prospects.

by: Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA

August 6, 2021

14 Best Infrastructure Stocks for America's Big Building Spend

“These 14 infrastructure stocks represent several themes that could enjoy a boost should the roughly $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act become law.”

by: Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA

August 10, 2021

The 16 Best Value Stocks for the Rest of 2021

“Value stocks have been en vogue this year. These names could see upside as the U.S. economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

by: Lisa Springer

June 15, 2021

10 Dividend Growth Stocks You Can Count On

“What should investors prioritize in dividend growth stocks? A history of aggressive payout expansion, and the ability to generate enough cash to keep the hikes coming.”

by: Andrew Packer

May 3, 2021

6 Small-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

“Small-cap stocks aren't generally seen as income-building investments, but the names on this list offer hefty payouts for shareholders.”

by: Louis Navellier

August 13, 2021

10 High-Quality Stocks With Dividend Yields of 4% or More

“There's no shortage of stocks with dividends these days, but not all of them are worth chasing. Here's a list of top-rated, high-yielding names to consider.”

by: Dan Burrows

July 12, 2021

12 Housing Stocks to Ride the Red-Hot Market

“The U.S. has a housing shortage and a love affair with home improvement, both of which could create tailwinds for this group of housing stocks.”

by: Will Ashworth

June 8, 2021

10 Free Cash Flow Gushers for Dividends, Buybacks and More

“Excess free cash flow can often be used to generate long-term value for companies. Here are 10 FCF stocks that could be poised for growth.”

by: Will Ashworth

May 24, 2021

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis. This collection of Kiplinger Exceptional Dogs is perfect for the dogcatcher process. Below are the May 9, 2022, data for 76 dividend stocks plus 10 "No-Pays" parsed by YCharts.

The prices of 15 of these 76 Kiplinger Exceptional Dividends (listed by yield) made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors.

Those 15 Dogcatcher ideal stocks for May are: Vale SA (VALE); Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD); Altria Group Inc (MO); Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW); Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI); Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI); Verizon Communications Inc (VZ); M.D.C. Holdings Inc (MDC); Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII); National Retail Properties Inc (NNN); Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN); Franklin Resources Inc (BEN); Williams Companies Inc (WMB); Flowers Foods Inc (FLO); Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC).

All fifteen live-up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share prices. Many investors see this condition as "look closer to maybe buy" opportunity.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 25.44% To 67.09% Net Gains For Ten Exceptional Dividend Stocks To May, 2023

Six of ten top exceptional dividend stocks by yield were also among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these March dogs, as graded by Wall St. Wizards, was 60% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding exceptional stocks, added to the median of aggregate one-year target prices from analysts (as reported by YCharts), generated the following results. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not included. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to May, 2023 were:

Rent-A-Center Inc was projected to net $670.89, based on the median of target estimates from Seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 55% greater than the market as a whole.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc was projected to net $532.74, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 34% over the market as a whole.

Vale SA was projected to net $467.78, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) was projected to net $362.05, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 42% more than the market as a whole.

Medical Properties Trust Inc was projected to net $307.07, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from fourteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Huntington Bancshares Inc was projected to net $302.32, based on the median of estimates from eighteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 19% greater than the market as a whole.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) was projected to net $281.60 based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 12% more than the market as a whole.

Verizon Communications Inc was projected to net $259.08, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 58% under the market as a whole.

Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) was projected to net $256.78, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 59% under the market as a whole.

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) was projected to net $254.35, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 16% greater than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 36.95% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 2% over the market as a whole.

Source: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends; (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

60 Kiplinger Exceptional Stocks Per May Analyst Targets

Source: YCharts.com

60 Kiplinger Exceptional Dividend StocksPer May Yield Data

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Exceptional Stocks By Yield

Top ten March Kiplinger Exceptional Dividend stocks by yield represented seven of eleven Morningstar sectors. The first place was held by the lone basic materials representative, Vale SA [1]. Second place, and one more, went to energy sector representatives, Enterprise Products Partners LP [2], followed by Kinder Morgan Inc [6].

Next, one consumer defensive representative placed third, Atria Group Inc [3]. Then, in fourth, and fifth places, were two real estate, equities, Medical Properties Trust [4], and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc [5].

One communication services entity placed seventh, Verizon Communications inc [7]. Then a consumer cyclical representative took the eighth slot, M.D.C. Holdings Inc. [8]

Finally, two industrials representatives found themselves in the ninth and tenth positions on this list, Rent-A-Center Inc [9], and Sturm Ruger & Co Inc [10], to complete the top ten exceptional dividend pack for May.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Top Exceptional Dividend Stocks Showed 15.76%-81.3% Upsides While (31) No Down-siders Fell For March, 2023.

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top-dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, the median of analysts target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast An 11.71% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced, of 10 Exceptional Dividend Stocks To May 9, 2023

Ten-top Kiplinger Exceptional Dividend stocks were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top-ten Kiplinger exceptional stocks screened 5/9/22, showing the highest dividend yields, represented seven of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top-Ten Highest-Yield Exceptional Dividend Stocks (32) Delivering 34.36% Vs. (33) 30.76% Net Gains by All Ten Come May, 2023

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Kiplinger Exceptional Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 32.52% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest-priced selection, Rent-A-Center Inc, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 67.09%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger Exceptional Dividend Dogs as of May 9 were: Vale SA; Medical properties Trust Inc; Kinder Morgan Inc; Rent-A-Center Inc; Enterprise Products Partners LP, with prices ranging from $5.72 to $26.95.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger exceptional dividend dogs as of May 9 were: M.D.C. Holdings Inc; Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc; Verizon Communications Inc; Altria Group Inc; Sturm Ruger & Co Inc, whose prices ranged from $38.05 to $65.78.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 90% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 15% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

This article features 86 Kiplinger Exceptional Stocks and with all but ten paying dividends. The article focuses on the top 30 so nearly half the original list of companies is neglected. Therefore, below is the complete list of 86 stocks grouped by authors

Sources: Kiplinger.com,YCharts.com

If somehow you missed the suggestion of which stocks are ripe for picking at the start of this article, here is a reprise of the list at the end:

The prices of 15 of these 86 Kiplinger Exceptional Stocks for 2022 (listed by yield) made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors.

15 Dogcatcher Ideal Stocks for May

Source: YCharts.com

All fifteen live-up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share prices. Many investors see this condition as "look closer to maybe buy" opportunity.

How All Ten Top Kiplinger Exceptional Dividend Stocks Could Become Ideal Fair Priced Dogs

Source: YCharts.com

Since nine of the top ten Exceptional Dividend shares are now priced less than the annual dividends paid out from a $1K investment, the above charts compare those nine plus the one at current prices (top chart) with the fair pricing of all ten top dogs conforming to that ideal (middle chart). The dollar and percentage difference between the current and fair priced are shown in the bottom chart.

With renewed downside market pressure to 12.3%, it is possible for all ten highest-yield Kiplinger Exceptional Dividend stocks, to become fair-priced with their annual yield (from $1K invested) meeting or exceeding their single share prices. This pack got a big head-start with nine of ten already fair priced.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.