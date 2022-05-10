gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) reports a lot of liquidity and impressive free cash flow expectations in a growing market. Management announced that it is transforming the business to offer more SaaS solutions, which will most likely enhance free cash flow generation in the coming years. Besides, the company informed that it is open to growing inorganically too. In my view, even considering cybersecurity risks and new data regulations, the upside potential in the share price is more significant than the downside risk.

CyberArk Software Reports 36% Recurring Revenue Growth And Double Digit Sales Growth

CyberArk offers identity security solutions, which help secure access across human and non-human identities besides dealing with entitlements to cloud environments.

CyberArk Software has a global and diversified business profile. The company offers solutions in America, Europe, and Asia. CyberArk’s tools are also offered in very different industries, which will likely make the revenue less volatile in the future.

Besides, it is important noting that CyberArk has a large network of partners, which will likely offer the company business opportunities in the future. Have a look at the image below, and note that massive organizations collaborate with CyberArk.

There is another feature that will most likely make future EBITDA margin and revenue quite solid. CyberArk Software expects to report annual recurring revenue growth of 36% in 2022 and double digit 2022 sales growth. In my view, more recurrent revenue will most likely attract financial professionals and investors.

With New Solutions, More C3 Alliance Partners, And More Sales Personnel, CyberArk Could Be Worth $183

Under the base case scenario, I believe that CyberArk has sufficient liquidity to enhance its products as well as to offer more functionalities. If clients do appreciate the new solutions, revenue will trend north:

We intend to extend our leadership position by enhancing our existing products and services, introducing new functionality and developing new solutions to address new use cases. Source: 20-F

I am quite optimistic about the fact that CyberArk expects to hire more sales personnel and sign more C3 Alliance partnerships. In my view, with more partners, more sales personnel, and more providers, sales growth will likely grow more than the target market:

We plan to expand our sales reach by adding new direct sales capacity, expanding our indirect channels by deepening our relationships with existing partners and by adding new value-added resellers, system integrators, managed security service providers and C3 Alliance partners. We are also expanding our routes to market to include cloud provider marketplaces. Source: 20-F

With the global identity and access management market expected to grow at close to 13% CAGR from 2020 to 2027, CyberArk’s sales growth will likely be around that level. With that, under this case scenario, I expect that the SaaS and self-hosted offerings will help management enhance sales growth:

According to Verified Market Research, the Global Identity and Access Management Market was valued at USD 11.82 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 29.79 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.21% from 2020 to 2027. Source: verifiedmarketresearch We began transitioning our business to a subscription model in January 2021. Our transition goal is to achieve at least 85% of our sales through subscriptions, for both SaaS and self-hosted offerings, and to change business processes, systems and organizational structure to support and grow our subscription customers. Source: 20-F

Like us, many investors are expecting significant revenue in the coming years, which is interesting given the recent decline in sales growth. The company reported sales growth of more than 49% in 2015, however sales growth declined to less than 9% in 2020. Under this scenario, I assumed that the next year will be more like 2014-2016, with an EBITDA margin close to 21% and positive free cash flow.

With revenue growth around 18%, an EBITDA ranging from 19% to 24% from 2022 to 2030, and effective tax rate of 21%, 2030 EBIAT would be equal to $409 million. Also, assuming conservative changes in working capital, accounts payable, and capex around $9 million, 2030 unlevered free cash flow would be $398 million.

Now, if we assume an exit multiple of 12x, which is close to the median EV/Forward EBITDA in the industry, the exit value would be close to $15-$16 billion.

If we also subtract the company’s convertible notes and add the company’s cash and deposits, we obtain a valuation of $7.36 billion. In sum, CyberArk Software would be valued at around $183.

With Sufficient M&A Transactions And SaaS And Self-hosted Subscriptions, The Implied Price Would Be $220

In my view, more SaaS and self-hosted subscriptions enhance CyberArk’s free cash flow because economies of scale will likely help. I am quite optimistic because the company announced its intention to increase these solutions:

An important part of our overall strategy, particularly for our SaaS and self-hosted subscription customers, is delivering fast time to value from our solutions. Source: 20-F

Under this scenario, I also assumed that CyberArk would acquire a number of targets. As a result, CyberArk Software will most likely obtain more revenue growth than the target market:

Our strategy includes both internal development and an active mergers and acquisition program where we acquire or invest in complementary businesses or technologies. Source: 20-F

Under the previous fantastic assumptions, I used sales growth of 25% from 2023 to 2030, and growing EBITDA margin until 27.5% in 2030. The results include free cash flow growth from $20 million in 2022 to almost $680 million in 2030.

I also used an exit multiple of 15x, which appears reasonable for a company growing at 25% y/y, with an EBITDA margin of more than 25%. My results would include a terminal value of $13.35 billion and a target price of $220.

Worst Case Scenario

CyberArk Software operates in an industry, in which innovation is critical to obtain sales growth. I believe that the company has proven that management is able to sustain innovation. Keep in mind that the company has operated since 1999. With that, new entrants in the market may offer better solutions in certain market segments. As a result, the company’s sales growth may not be as large as expected, and the stock price could decline:

We cannot guarantee that we will be able to anticipate future market needs and opportunities, or be able to develop or acquire product enhancements or new products or services to meet such needs or opportunities in a timely manner or at all. Source: 20-F

CyberArk Software’s brand could suffer significant damage if the company suffers from vulnerabilities or security threats. If the company’s systems get compromised, CyberArk may lose relevant data from clients. Shareholders and clients could leave the company, which may lead to a decline in the company’s market valuation:

Any real or perceived errors, bugs, design failures, defects, vulnerabilities, misconfigurations in our solutions or their accompanying documentation, or untimely or insufficient remediation thereof, could cause our solutions not to meet their specifications or security standards. The affected solutions may not fulfil their primary security functions, falsely identify threats or create new security threats, and be vulnerable to security attacks. Source: 20-F

Data protection laws will most likely change in the coming years. In the worst case scenario, CyberArk Software may have to invest more resources to comply with new regulations. As a result, free cash flow expectations may decline, and the fair valuation could diminish.

Federal, state and international bodies continue to adopt, enact, and enforce new laws and regulations, as well as industry standards and guidelines, addressing cybersecurity, privacy, data protection and the collection, processing, storage, cross-border transfer and use of personal information. Source: 20-F

Under this case, I assumed revenue growth close to 15%-10%, an EBITDA margin of 15%-20%, and an effective interest rate of 21%. If we also include capital expenditures close to $5 million, 2030 unlevered free cash flow would stay close to $200 million.

With the previous decline in both sales growth and EBITDA margin, most investors would sell shares. As a result, I believe that the cost of capital could increase, and the exit multiple may not be as large as in the previous cases. I assumed a cost of capital of 7.5% and exit multiple of 10.5x, which implied an implied equity of $40 per share.

CyberArk Software Reports A Significant Amount Of Cash

As of December 31, 2021, CyberArk Software reported $356 million in cash, $369 million in bank deposits, and $196 million in marketable securities. Hence, in my view, CyberArk has a significant amount of money to invest in product development, hiring new employees, and marketing. We could expect sales growth with that level of liquidity in hand.

CyberArk Software reports convertible senior notes worth $520 million, which don’t seem that scary because of the total amount of liquidity in hand. With that, shareholders may not appreciate stock dilution if debt holders convert their notes.

Conclusion

Considering the total amount of cash owned by CyberArk Software, the guidance given by management, and estimates, the future of the business appears sweet. In my view, if the company continues to hire new sales personnel, and successfully implements the new SaaS business model, free cash flow margin will likely improve. Also, summing inorganic growth opportunities, in my opinion, the upside potential in the share price appears significant. Even considering potential risks from lack of innovation and data protection laws, the company remains quite an interesting play.