Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) have continued to slump in a tough market environment. This slump, the release of quarterly results, and the IPO of its subsidiary create sufficient reasons to update the investment thesis here.

In January of this year, I believed that Bausch Health was getting healthier, very gradually. I concluded that the company has cut its net debt load by some $5 billion since the worst of the 2017 turmoil, while the underlying business has stabilized. I was hopeful that further divestments and an upcoming IPO would create potential triggers to reduce debt further, and while I still saw Bausch as a very risky investment, the risk-reward was improving, as that conclusion was drawn a bit quickly.

Former Take

Bausch Health is the successor of Valeant, a name which was too toxic to use after a deal-driven and price-driven expansion strategy went awfully wrong a few years ago.

Back in early 2018, Valeant posted 2017 sales of $8.7 billion, EBITDA of $3.6 billion and a net debt load of $25 billion. With the company divesting some assets ever since, the company has seen stagnation in 2018 and 2019 as the pandemic initially hit the business hard of course. In the year 2020, sales fell to $8.0 billion and EBITDA was down to $3.3 billion, as the results did see a modest impact from the pandemic, while net debt was cut further to $22.3 billion. The company furthermore guided for a recovery in sales and EBITDA, comforting signs, as net debt should fall to the $20 billion mark in 2021.

With 360 million shares trading at $27, the company commanded a $10 billion equity valuation at the start of the year, for a $30 billion enterprise valuation. This was equivalent to less than 4 times sales and 9 times EBITDA. There was potential as net interest costs came down and the Bausch eye assets (Bausch + Lomb) were set to be floated this year, of course. Given all these observations, I saw the risk-reward having improved a great deal since 2017, yet I was not going in by more than a small allocation amidst the above-average risky investment proposition.

What Happened?

Shares of Bausch fell to the $25 mark in February when the company released its 2021 results. The company posted a modest recovery in sales to $8.4 billion, as the company showed a modest increase in adjusted net income to $1.6 billion, while adjusted EBITDA came in at $3.5 billion, all falling a bit short of the original outlook for the year. Part of the momentum faded as the fourth quarter revenues of $2.2 billion were flat on the year before. Adjusted earnings came in at $4.50 per share, as these are quite adjusted earnings of course.

The company splits out its revenues across two segments. Bausch & Lomb, being the eye business, posted a 10% decline in full year sales to $3.7 billion. Revenues of the Bausch Health business, however, were up a percent to nearly $4.7 billion. This momentum is only set to be replicated, with no real growth seen in 2022, as full year revenues were guided for at $8.4-$8.6 billion, with adjusted EBITDA seen flattish at $3.45-$3.60 billion as well. Net debt was reported at $20.8 billion, and while the annual interest bill fell sightly to $1.4 billion, it remains huge and has a real detrimental impact on the bottom line cash flows.

Shares of the company have fallen to levels just below the $10 mark at the moment of writing following the release of soft first quarter results, which were very soft. First quarter sales fell 5% to $1.92 billion, entirely driven by lower pharma revenues with the Bausch + Lomb business posting flattish sales. This resulted in a decline in adjusted earnings as net debt is flat on a sequential basis at $20.8 billion, as the company cut the full year sales guidance to $8.25-$8.40 billion. EBITDA is now seen at a midpoint of $3.3 billion, including a hundred million in dis-synergies.

The only "comforting" factor is that the shortfall seems isolated (largely) to the first quarter, driven by supply chain constraints, among others. The flattish results were not inspiring for shares of Bausch + Lomb Corporation themselves, as its shares fell from $18 to $17 on the back of the new lows. Of course, there have been more drivers behind a 60% fall in the share price since February, including a rapid increase in interest and very soft IPO process for Bausch + Lomb.

The IPO

The big news for the shares of Bausch Health in recent weeks was the IPO of Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO), the eye business. With the IPO, Bausch Heath will get a quotation for its most promising assets, as the company sold 35 million shares at $18 per share, in an offering in which Bausch Health raised $630 million in gross proceeds. Note that this pricing took place quite a bit below the $21-$24 preliminary offering range of recent weeks.

This is 10% of the outstanding share base, and this implies that Bausch Health holds another 315 million shares which are valued at $5.7 billion at the offer price. Bausch Health furthermore has allocated $2.2 billion in net debt to Bausch + Lomb.

This pretty much means that if Bausch Health should sell all of its shares in Bausch + Lomb here, the company fetched just $8.5 billion (defined as the IPO proceeds, value of the remaining shares and debt allocated to Bausch + Lomb), or around $8.2 billion if we take into account shares of Bausch + Lomb falling to $17.

Note that this compares to a roughly $24 billion enterprise value of Bausch & Health here at $10 per share, indicating that Bausch + Lomb is valued at just around a third of the combined value, even as its shares of total revenues comes in at percentages in the mid-forties, while its growth is better than Bausch Pharma.

On the other hand, Bausch + Lomb posts adjusted EBITDA at just over $800 million (based on 2021 results), indicating that it is far less profitable than the remaining Bausch Health activities. Here is where the upside might exist. After all, if Bausch Health cuts its entire stake in Bausch + Lomb, net debt of $20.8 billion will fall to $12.3 billion. EBITDA will fall from $3.5 billion to $2.7 billion, marking a further deleverage on a net basis, Furthermore, paying off expensive debt makes that the adjusted earnings might not suffer (that much).

Note that this analysis assumes that shares will be monetized by Bausch Health and that shares held by Bausch in Bausch + Lomb will not be spun off to investors. Otherwise, even an implied negative equity valuation might exist, but the reality is that Bausch Health can not afford to hand out the shares for free, because of its leverage situation.

Final Word

Having initiated a small speculative position at the start of the year, I certainly believe that conditions have worsened, as higher interest rates hurt the business a great deal of course. On the other hand, the valuation has been de-risked quite a bit, as it seems that some kind of forced selling is involved here in the shares of Bausch Health in relation to the softer IPO pricing action of Bausch + Lomb.

While this is still very far from a safe bet, the re-rating in the valuation probably has improved the risk-reward proposition here. Hence, I am happy to buy a bit more on the dip, but I fully recognize that this is a very opportunistic investment here, allocating this to a very speculative part of the portfolio.