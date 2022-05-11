DjelicS/E+ via Getty Images

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) is a small cap on the verge of reaching market cap escape velocity. The company has 158 properties, with 207 tenants, spread across 34 states, and an enterprise value of about $1.3 billion. The top 3 tenants account for 22.7% of ABR (annual base rent).

CHCT Tenant Diversification (Company Supplemental for Q1 2022)

About 30% of CHCT's holdings are MOBs (medical office buildings), with 17% AIBs (acute inpatient behavior facilities), and another 17% in IRFs (inpatient rehab facilities).

CHCT Asset Mix by Property Type (Company presentation)

This company's business model is acquiring off-market or lightly marketed medical facilities in smaller cities, at extraordinary cap rates in the 8% - 10% range.

Share price has struggled recently, amid concerns about occupancy and cap rate compression. CHCT's business model assumes that occupancy rates will stabilize in the low 90's. However, occupancy fell into the high 80's last year, raising alarms about the company's internal growth rate.

CHCT Occupancy Rates, Past 5 Years (SNL Financial)

After writing an article about Global Medical REIT, I also wondered whether CHCT could continue to find enough high cap-rate opportunities to continue growing, given the entry of large amounts of private equity capital into the medical office building space over the past year, including some investors with no medical sector experience.

As a result, Q1 2022 results were expected to be an important indicator of the company's direction.

Quarterly results are in

Quarterly results are mixed. FFO (funds from operations) grew 7.4% YoY (year over year), NOI grew 9.7%, and EBITDA grew at 8.6%. However, NOI, EBITDA, and FFO were all down slightly from the previous quarter. The company's pace of growth is clearly slowing, at least for the time being. On a per share basis, FFO increased from $0.54 per diluted share to $0.56 YoY, an increase of 3.7%, but was down slightly from $0.57 in Q4 2021.

CHCT supplemental info for Q1 2022

External growth much slower

During the first quarter, CHCT acquired two properties with a total of approximately 30,000 square feet for purchase price of approximately $5.8 million. These properties were approximately 100% leased with leases running through 2028, and anticipated annual returns of approximately 9% to 9.51%.

CHCT Annual Investments (Company Supplemental Info for Q1 2022)

So the acquisition cap rates are still excellent, but the number of new purchases has fallen off sharply. The chart above compares Q1 to each entire year since 2015, so if you multiply $7.3 times four, you still come up with only $29.2, which would be by far the slowest pace of external acquisitions in the company's history as a REIT.

CHCT reports signed agreements for six more properties to be acquired after completion in occupancy, for an aggregate projected investment of $141 million, with the expected return ranging up to 10.25%. Assuming similar cap rates, that would be a good year for CHCT. However, only one of these deals is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, and the rest may not close until 2023.

On the Q1 earnings call CEO Tim Wallace said this:

We continue to have many properties under review and have term sheets on several properties with anticipated returns of 9% to 10%. We anticipate having enough availability on our credit facilities to fund our acquisitions, and we expect to continue to opportunistically utilize the ATM to strategically access the equity markets.

Internal growth problematic

CHCT acquires properties that are at or near 100% occupancy, and expects that rate to decline into the low 90's. As noted above, occupancy eroded into the high 80's over the past 5 years. Current occupancy is up a little, at 89.9%, and management says leasing activity has picked up.

Dane Bowler has argued that erosion in occupancy may continue for CHCT, and represents a significant drag on internal growth. This is partly because healthcare operators are less likely to compete with each other for facilities in the smaller towns, where CHCT operates, making it harder for the company to find a tenant when an existing lease expires.

The weighted average remaining lease term is relatively stable, at 7.63 years. No more than 10% of leases expire in any of the coming 10 years.

CHCT Lease Maturity Schedule (Company Supplemental Info for Q1 2022)

Let's look at CHCT's growth, balance sheet, dividend, and valuation metrics, to shed light on the company's future trajectory.

Growth metrics

Here are the 3-year growth figures for FFO (funds from operations), TCFO (total cash from operations), and market cap.

Metric 2018 2019 2020 2021 3-year CAGR FFO (millions) $23.8 $32.1 $45.0 $52.9 -- FFO Growth % -- 34.9 40.2 17.6 30.50% TCFO (millions) $24.4 $32.4 $48.4 $57.3 -- TCFO Growth % -- 32.8 49.4 18.4 32.92% Market Cap (billions) $0.53 $0.91 $1.12 $1.18 -- Market Cap Growth % -- 71.7 23.1 5.4 30.58%

Source: TD Ameritrade, CompaniesMarketCap.com, and author calculations

Even though growth moderated somewhat in 2021, these are still spectacular numbers. Unfortunately, they mask a dramatic slowdown occurring this year.

In the meantime, here is how the share price has responded, compared to the REIT average, as represented by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).

2019 2020 2021 2022 3-yr CAGR CHCT Share price May 6 $37.05 $39.20 $49.09 $37.50 -- CHCT Share price Gain % -- 5.8 25.2 (-23.6) 0.40% VNQ Share price May 6 $87.39 $72.22 $97.16 $99.90 -- VNQ Share price Gain % -- (-17.4) 34.5 2.82 4.57%

Source: TD Ameritrade and author calculations

CHCT has underperformed the broader market each of the past two years, and continues to underperform in 2022 YTD, down 20.71%, compared to a decline of 17.03% for the VNQ.

CHCT Stock Price (Seeking Alpha Premium)

Balance sheet metrics

Here are the key balance sheet metrics. The company is in great shape across the board, in this regard. This is a rock-solid balance sheet.

Company Liquidity Ratio Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Bond Rating CHCT 2.58 18% 3.7 --

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculations

Dividend metrics

Community Healthcare Trust is a strong payer, well above average for the Medical REIT sector and for REITs as a whole. Though a small company, they have a long track record of steady dividend increases (27 consecutive quarters). Thus, they outperform the REIT sector in both current Yield and Dividend Score, which projects the Yield three years from now, on shares bought today, assuming the Dividend Growth rate remains unchanged.

Company Div. Yield Div. Growth Div. Score Payout Ratio Div. Safety CHCT 4.69% 2.62% 5.07 76% C

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, Seeking Alpha Premium

Valuation metrics

Growth like this company has demonstrated over the past 3 years usually comes at a premium price multiple. Not in this case. CHCT is bargain priced at 16.0x FFO. The high Yield and low P/FFO should be appealing to value investors.

Company Div. Score Price/FFO Premium to NAV CHCT 5.07 16.0 25.0%

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculations

CHCT trades at a sizeable premium to NAV. Thus, they can issue shares accretively.

Investor's bottom line

Because of the drag on internal growth created by the declining occupancy rate, CHCT has to grow acquisitions pretty aggressively, to keep FFO going north. The extremely slow pace of acquisitions in Q1 augurs poorly for the company's near-term future. Since the company sources most acquisitions by means of the personal relationships between senior management and healthcare operators, this raises concerns as to whether they will be able to continue finding and closing on the high cap-rate acquisitions they depend on.

Analyst Price Targets for CHCT (Seeking Alpha Premium)

The company pays an above-average Yield and sells for a "bargain" Price/FFO, and analysts' price targets range from $44 to $50, implying upside of 17% to 44%. These kinds of numbers usually add up to a pretty strong Bull case for a company. But if such an upsurge is in the company's future, I think we will have to wait a while before we see it start.

In the meantime, the VNQ shows signs of a dive below $90, from its current price of $95.50, so even holding is not a good option, to my mind. I sold my position in CHCT first thing on Monday morning.

Seeking Alpha Premium

Wall Street analysts maintain a Buy rating on CHCT overall, while the Seeking Alpha Quant ratings system rates the company a Hold. Zacks recommends a Sell. TipRanks is Neutral on CHCT, while Ford Equity Research calls for a Hold, and The Street says Buy. It's anybody's guess, but I would rather have the cash right now.