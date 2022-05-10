Abu Hanifah/iStock via Getty Images

If we look at a weekly chart of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT), we can see that shares are potentially undergoing a descending triangle which is bearish in nature and indicates distribution. Shares are actually trying to remain above support at present, but the odds of gaining support are dwindling due to weak volume trends and the fact that shares are trading well below their 200-day moving average of $12.02. The company's upcoming earnings numbers for the fourth quarter could result in the needed catalysts to drive shares forward, but the announcement remains 16 days away.

This means the worry for the bulls at this stage is the actual height of the triangle which is over $6 a share. We state this because once a loss of support has occurred, the price target for the stock becomes merely the subtraction of the triangle height ($6) from the breakdown point (approximately $10). This means that downside risk is real in MiX at present if indeed money-flow trends deteriorate badly to the downside.

Potential Descending Triangle In MiX (Stockcharts.com)

Many buy-and-hold investors of dividend-paying stocks tend not to look at technical patterns, as their strategy is to either buy more shares on weakness, which many times mean reinvesting the higher dividend yield aggressively back into the stock. Therefore, let's delve into the key financial metrics which make up MiX's dividend to see if the likelihood of the dividend remaining intact is indeed quite strong for the company even in the face of a potential large slide in the prevailing share price.

Dividend Yield

MIXT's dividend yield now comes in at 2.65%, which is well ahead of the company's five-year average of 1.86%. Many income-orientated investors use the dividend as a barometer of whether shares of the stock are actually inexpensive or not. In this respect, the stock's yield actually corresponds to the low sales multiple of 1.64, which we have not seen for quite some time in MIXT. Valuation though is only one piece of the puzzle as we see below.

Dividend Growth

Growth is important because it fosters confidence with respect to the fundamentals of the firm and it also protects the purchasing power of the investor. MIXT's 5-year average annual dividend growth actually comes in at 19.36% and the corresponding 3-year average comes in at 6.24%. The recent drop in the quarterly payout though has led to a negative growth average over the past 12 months which is not a trend shareholders like to see in this high inflation environment.

Payout Ratio

The payout ratio (from a cash flow perspective) gives the strongest insight into whether MIXT will be able to maintain as well as grow the payout. Over the past four quarters, this key affordability metric comes in at 98.8% which is worrying. Cash can be generated in many different ways. A company can sell assets or raise debt for example to bring in cash. Therefore, taking into account MIXT's very high payout ratio, let's go to the balance sheet to see if the stock's financial strength will be enough to withstand this present problem.

Balance Sheet

Interest-bearing debt on MIXT's balance sheet is negligible and the company held approximately $36 million of cash at the end of the third quarter. The lack of overbearing interest payments means that a return to strong earnings growth should be sufficient here to keep on paying the dividend. It all really boils down to that $0.36 EPS estimate that has already been priced in for fiscal 2023. With $0.27 per share going towards the dividend at present annually, it is crucial that MIXT returns to strong growth next year. The $0.31 EPS number for this year (Fourth quarter still pending) has already been priced in which would be a 52%+ decline over fiscal 2021. The problem is beyond this year as EPS projections continue to fall sharply. If this trend continues, management may opt to cut or cease paying the dividend in order to protect the balance sheet and the company's net worth.

Conclusion

Earnings growth is the primary driver of both stock prices and their respective dividends on Wall Street. Although MIXT is working off a sound financial footing, earnings trends have been weak which is being reflected in recent share-price action. Furthermore, the payout ratio remains very high so the company does not have much wiggle room if earnings continue to underperform. Let's see how the technicals play themselves out in upcoming sessions. We look forward to continued coverage.