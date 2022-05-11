3 Healthcare REITs To Buy: Just What The Doctor Ordered

KTM_2016/iStock via Getty Images

As Benjamin Graham wrote at the end of "The Intelligent Investor":

"Confronted with a challenge to distill the secret of sound investment into three words, we venture the motto, Margin of Safety."

Or, to quote an old saying - that truly will tie in - "The days are long, but the years are short." That's said for those with young children, who can drive you nuts on a daily basis… but are all grown up seemingly within a blink of the eye.

Which means we're aging. Rapidly. And for the record, getting old sucks!

Joints hurt more and more. Muscles aren't as reliable… and the list goes on from there. I know I'm not the only one who feels that way either.

The silver tsunami is well documented by now: the growing population of those aged 60+. According to the World Health Organization:

Between 2015 and 2050, the proportion of the world's population over 60 years will nearly double from 12% to 22%.

By 2020, the number of people aged 60 years and older will outnumber children younger than 5 years.

In 2050, 80% of older people will be living in low- and middle-income countries.

This wave will not only impact our healthcare system, but test it in new ways. This opens a great opportunity for real estate investment trusts within the medical space.

So, today, let's discuss three REITs within the medical sector.

Healthcare REIT #1: Omega Healthcare Investors

Skilled nursing facility ('SNF') landlord Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) owned 938 operating properties as of Q1-22. Those are leased to 64 different operators in 42 states, and it also has one U.K. asset.

(Yahoo Finance)

As shown above, the triple net-lease REIT's stock suffered in the past year, falling nearly 20%. In contrast, the larger real estate sector - as gauged by Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund (VNQ) - is up roughly 5%.

Unless you've been hiding under a rock since the pandemic began, you know how badly it hit nursing homes.

(Twitter: @YearOfRat)

Covid-19's major impact on the elderly naturally meant a major drop in nursing home occupancy as well. Naturally, this impacted their landlords too.

However, Omega reported occupancy levels at 77.9% in Q1, up 300 basis points since January. In fact, it's struggling to keep up with demand due to other stressors.

On OHI's earnings call, CEO Taylor Pickett explained how labor shortages have impacted it - hardly the best news, I know. Yet the issues it's dealing with today are still a complete role reversal from 2020. So I'm taking them as a positive.

For the quarter, OHI reported adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $184 million, or $0.74 per share. And revenue totaled $249.3 million.

That latter figure is important to note, but cash flow is even more so. In which case, the company completed $333 million in property sales for the quarter, resulting in $114 million in gains.

Part of that cash was used to acquire an additional $121 million in property acquisitions. And OHI also repurchased 981,000 shares of OHI stock for $27 million… plus another 3.9 million for $106 million in April.

That's all part and parcel of the $500 million stock repurchase program it announced earlier this year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Continued

Another reason to pay attention to cash flow is its obvious connection with dividend payments (i.e., no cash flow, no payout). And in this case, we want to see indication that the dividend will grow again.

Its last dividend increase came at the end of 2019. Though we do also have to state that OHI never cut it, either.

As is, its quarterly dividend of $0.67 will be paid this week. Based on reported AFFO, that equates to a 90.5% payout ratio.

(Fast Graphs)

Shares of OHI currently trade at a p/AFFO multiple of 9.5x. As shown in the FAST Graphs chart above, this is much cheaper than its recent 11.5% historical average.

That has a lot to do with continued concerns about Covid - including those few operators that haven't been paying their monthly rent checks.

Omega has agreed to restructure a few of those during the quarter, which will get them paid or allow the facilities in question transitioned. Plus, Covid seems to be slowing and the end is (hopefully) near.

As that happens and labor difficulties subside, we could see continued improvement for OHI and its operators. Management alluded to exactly that during its recent Q&A session, saying that the bottom has been reached in terms of cash flow.

If the worst is truly behind us and improvements are expected from here, shares could be very attractive right now for long-term minded investors. Omega pays a hefty 9.22% dividend yield that is and has been fully covered - even during the operator difficulties mentioned before.

Since management expects that to improve as well, it bakes in some level of safety that we like to see.

Healthcare REIT #2: Medical Properties Trust

(Yahoo Finance)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) is a pureplay hospital REIT. Or, as the company says, it's "at the very heart of healthcare."

It's been under intense pressure to start the year, with shares down 22% so far. This is related to a few different issues, which we'll address in a moment.

First, though, MPW is one of the largest non-governmental owners of hospital properties in the world. It owns 440 properties around the world, which consist of roughly 46,000 beds leased to 53 different operators within 10 different countries.

(MPW Q1 Presentation)

Looking at the company's assets, you can see that 72% is made up of general acute care hospitals. Behavioral health facilities make up another 11.8%.

(MPW Q1 Presentation)

We just went through a global pandemic where hospitals were bursting at the seams. Yet shares of MPW are under pressure for a couple of reasons.

One of them is a single tenant that some investors see as a risk to the company's future performance. That tenant is Steward Healthcare, its largest, which made up about 28% of total Q1-22 revenue.

(MPW Q1 Presentation)

This is obviously higher exposure than we usually prefer, unless the tenant is a rock-solid company. For example, if you were an industrial REIT and Amazon (AMZN) made up 28% of total revenues? You'd probably sleep fine.

In this case, though, investors have questioned Steward's strength over the years, including this one. Fortunately for us, MPW is adding transparency in 2022 by introducing a new slide into its earnings presentation.

It takes a closer look at coverage ratios for some of its largest tenants. So let's look too…

Medical Properties Trust Continued

In the slide below, you can see those tenants' trailing 12-month ('TTM') earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent, and management (EBITDARM) fees.

(MPW Q1 Presentation)

Steward has a rent coverage ratio of 2.8x, which MPW touched on in its earnings call:

"Steward has kept coverage ratios at or above the industry standard and has remained flat close to an almost 3x coverage for the past three quarters. One item of note is that the recent acquisitions in the Miami region continue to far exceed our original expectations."

So management seems to be comfortable with the situation. Though it definitely remains something to watch in the coming quarters.

Moving on to another issue, we've got a short report that was recently released by Hedgeye. It calls into question the use of straight-line reporting, saying there's a disconnect between that and actual cash flow.

It also took issue with executive pay and recent insider selling.

It actually took a whole lot of issue altogether. But for those of you who don't know, straight-lined rents are the generally accepted accounting practice (GAAP) way of recording long-term leases.

Instead of recording rental revenue based on cash received, landlords add up the total cost of all rent expected and divide it by the contract term. This levels things out over the long-term, but doesn't account for more than one important consideration.

That's why we, like Hedgeye, prefer AFFO when it comes to evaluating REITs.

As for the analyst asking for MPW to disclose Steward's financials, that seems a little ridiculous. Steward isn't a public company, so it has no such obligation.

Let's be reasonable here.

Even More MPW to Know About

Medical Properties is trading at a discount within the healthcare sector when looking at forward estimates.

(MPW Investor Presentation)

And one area I definitely agree with the analyst is on debt. Though nothing new, this has been a concern for many investors. And it's something to watch closely when it comes to MPW.

As of Q1, the REIT reported total debt of $10.1 billion with an adjusted net debt/EBITDA of 6.5x. Debt levels have surged the past few years… but so have the company's assets through acquisitions.

Again though, while debt levels are down from 2021, investors would be wise to closely monitor MPW's ability to pay down debt.

(Fast Graphs)

Shares currently trade with a dividend yield of 6.3%. And the risk/reward opportunity looks quite attractive at current levels.

Here at iREIT on Alpha, we've taken the opportunity to add to our MPW position based on the long-term opportunity available today with shares trading at this low multiple.

How everything plays out will not be determined in a quarter or two, but over the long-term. So stay tuned!

CareTrust REIT

(Yahoo Finance)

The third and final healthcare REIT we'll look at today is CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE), which I'll compare with OHI. CTRE is much smaller though with a $1.68 billion market cap versus OHI's $6.8 billion.

CareTrust has also been under intense pressure to begin the year. Shares are down 26.3% thus far, which we believe has gone too far.

The company focuses primarily on skilled nursing facilities, which make up about 70% of total rent. Multi-service campuses account for another 17%, and senior housing the final 13%.

(CTRE Q1 Presentation)

Altogether, CTRE owns 226 properties across 28 states that are leased to 22 different operators. Its largest tenant is The Ensign Group, which it spun-off from back in 2014 and accounts for 33.1% of total rent.

Here's a look at the company's top 10:

(CTRE Q1 Presentation)

So, like MPW, we're seeing large exposure to a single tenant. Looking at the chart below, you can see solid EBITDAR rent coverage for The Ensign Group standing at 3.42x and EBITDARM of 4.23x as of the end of 2021.

(CTRE Q1 Presentation)

CTRE recently reported its quarterly earnings, with FFO of $0.37.per share, up 2.8% from the prior year. The company also announced a slight dividend increase to $0.275 per share. That equates to an FFO payout ratio of 74%, giving REIT investors plenty of confidence in the dividend.

Also, this increase marked CTRE's seventh consecutive year of doing so.

Fast Graphs

Shares are trading at a sizable discount to their recent AFFO average: a forward p/AFFO multiple of 10.7x compared to a five-year average of 14.6x.

Analysts expect AFFO growth of 9% and 6% these next two years. And there's plenty of upside and limited risk based on the current valuation for long-term investors.

In Conclusion…

The healthcare sector undoubtedly got hit hard over the past few years.

Operators struggled, especially those with skilled nursing and senior housing, which were hit extremely hard. And that trickled down to landlords, with several of our REITs not receiving a rent check for months.

However, with the worst of things behind us as the economy looks to turn the page… senior housing, hospitals, and skilled nursing facilities will once again be relied upon. That should especially be true as the aging population here in the U.S. continues to grow.

All three of the REITs discussed here have been hit rather hard in 2022. They've all underperformed the broader real estate market.

However, all three have solid business models. And with a lot of the risk priced into the stock, long-term investors have a solid opportunity for great entry points in these growing REITs.