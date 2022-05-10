jasonbennee/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCQX:LITOF) is quickly becoming a top-tier North American hard rock lithium play. The Canadian junior miner has already been able to find 41.9 Mt of measured, indicated, and inferred ("M&I&I") resource at 1.54% Li 2 O in its almost 27,000 hectares of land in the northwestern part of the province of Ontario. But in a recent interview Trevor Walker, the company's President & CEO, suggested that investors may possibly see a significant upside adjustment to the resource size. That's because the company plans to do about 15,000 meters of drilling on the property this year, about equal to the total amount of drilling it's done since the project started in 2013.

In this report, I'll review the junior miner and explain why I believe it's a good high-probability speculative play.

PAK Lithium Project

Frontier's claims are located at the southern end of "Electric Avenue," an area of Canada that's geologically similar to Australia's famous Greenbushes Belt. The Canadian company, which possesses a solid management team, is developing its 100%-owned PAK Lithium Project that it hopes to build out into an integrated operation. That would include both a mine and lithium conversion facility where it would produce lithium hydroxide. The conversion facility will probably be built in the town of Thunder Bay, giving the company port access to the Great Lakes and ability to ship hydroxide to OEM manufacturers in Michigan and Eastern Canada.

The company has so far only done meaningful exploratory work on two deposits, those being the Spark and Pak deposits which are located about 2.3 km from each other. But that drilling has yielded impressive results of high-grade Li 2 O combined with exceptionally low iron content.

The PAK deposit's total M&I&I resource of 9.3Mt at 2.02% Li 2 O has an iron content level of less than 0.1% Fe 2 O 3 , qualifying it for the more stringent glass and ceramics market. And while the miner may not sell into that market, its higher purity lithium will nevertheless command a premium price. The Spark deposit counts 14.4 Mt of indicated resource at 1.40% Li 2 O and 18.1 Mt of inferred at 1.37% Li 2 O.

And when it announced its 2022 exploration plans last week, Frontier also released results from channel sampling done at the Bolt pegmatite, located between the PAK and Spark. These showed lithium grades of ~1.5% Li 2 O, consistent with the results the company got when doing sampling at Bolt in 2020, the year it was discovered.

Frontier's other pegmatite, the Pennock, is located about 30 km northwest of PAK. And although the company hasn't done as much work at the site, a channel sample done over 16 meters did return 1.96% Li 2 O. Demonstrating great potential for when Frontier does eventually complete further exploratory work at the location.

Milestones

In February of last year, Frontier completed its Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") which yielded a post-tax NPV8% of US$974.6 M and an after-tax IRR of 21%. This is based on a capex estimate of US$685M, a production assumption of 23,174 tpa of lithium hydroxide ("LiOH") carried out over the project's 26-year time horizon. Production costs estimates were US$4,083/t LiOH and this was all based on an US$13,500/t realized price for LiOH.

As I have mentioned in other articles, actual costs will probably come in higher given the tight labor market in Canada as well as the high rates of inflation pushing prices up in almost every industry. However, offsetting that is the significantly higher market price of LiOH today as well as the possibility of greater production resulting from additional discoveries.

The 23,000 tpa production assumption and 26-year project lifespan assumption used in the calculations above were based on the resource size Frontier had at the time. That number has since grown and will likely increase even more after this year's drilling is completed. This should lead to better numbers in the Prefeasibility Study ("PFS") and lend additional support to the construction of Frontier's planned lithium hydroxide converter. A bigger resource number will also come in handy when management eventually looks to lock-down further funding.

Financing

Frontier currently has just over $10M sitting on its balance sheet. That will probably be enough to complete the aforementioned drilling program and produce the PFS, which management has said they hope to release in September. After release of the PFS and an updated resource size estimate, the company will probably look to do a cap raise through the issuance of equity at the end of this year or beginning of 2023. The funds will be needed if the miner wants to hit its Q2 2024 target for release of the Definitive Feasibility Study. The company's timeline is targeting Q1 2027 for the start of commercial production.

Conclusion

That means that existing shareholders can anticipate several catalysts over the coming months in the form of drilling results and the eventual release of the PFS. But management will also be very motivated to get the word out on any positive resource upgrades in anticipation of a fall or winter cap raise; this may also help drive liquidity to the stock. I have initiated a position in anticipation of these catalysts and recommend the stock as a speculative play.

Risks

Investing in a junior mining company is always very risky. Frontier does not produce anything and management's best-case estimates see the company being cashflow negative for years to come. Many junior miners never get to the production phase, and a single negative press release can lead the stock price to suffer large losses from which it will never recover.