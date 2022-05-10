buzbuzzer/iStock via Getty Images

On Friday, May 6, 2020, downstream-focused master limited partnership Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) announced its first-quarter 2022 earnings results. Downstream companies can be a rather interesting part of the energy industry since they tend to be most profitable when energy prices are declining as opposed to upstream firms that perform best when prices are rising.

With that said though, Global Partners did post better financial performance in this latest quarter than the company had last year. I doubt that anyone paying for their own gasoline would be particularly surprised by that, however. There were a few other reasons for the improved performance than higher gasoline and diesel fuel prices, however, which we will discuss in this article. Overall, Global Partners does continue to look like an attractive way to get a 9.58% yield, and admittedly owning it may take away a little of the sting the next time that you have to fill up your vehicle.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Global Partners' first quarter 2022 earnings report:

Global Partners brought in total revenues of $4.500538 billion in the first quarter of 2022. This represents a 76.27% increase over the $2.553227 billion that the company reported in the prior-year quarter.

Global Partners sold 1.5 gallons of fuel during the reporting period. This represents a slight increase over the 1.3 billion gallons that the partnership sold during the same period last year.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of $49.877 million in the current quarter. This represents an enormous 257.44% increase over the $13.954 million that the company reported in the equivalent quarter of last year.

Global Partners reported a net income of $30.485 million in the first quarter of 2022. This compares very favorably to the $4.297 million net loss that the company reported in the first quarter of 2021.

It seems essentially certain that anyone reading the highlights will notice right away that Global Partners saw its revenues increase substantially year-over-year. It is unlikely that this is a surprise to anyone that has filled up their vehicles lately considering that Global Partners' primary business is selling gasoline and diesel fuel. However, it is important to keep in mind that Global Partners also has to purchase the fuel that it sells and these costs will also increase with oil prices. This is the reason why downstream companies tend to perform at their best when crude oil prices are falling.

This is because crude oil prices tend to decline more rapidly than refined product prices and the price at the pump. Thus, when energy prices fall, Global Partners will benefit from expanding margins. The reverse is also true as the company's margins contract when oil prices are rising. We can see this by looking at the company's gross profit (sales minus cost of goods sold). In the first quarter of 2022, Global Partners had a gross profit of $206.238 million compared to $145.032 million in the first quarter of 2021. This is only a 42.20% increase, which is obviously much less than the increase in revenues over this same period. Thus, we can clearly see that Global Partners does not benefit as much from rising gasoline prices as someone might expect. With that said though, the company does still benefit.

We can also see in the highlights that Global Partners has higher sales volumes than a year ago. This was another factor that served to improve the company's financial performance, not only the higher prices of gasoline that dominated the most recent quarter. While all of the company's business units saw volume increases, the GDSO and Commercial units delivered a very noticeable year-over-year increase in volumes as a percentage:

Business Unit Q1 2022 Volume Q1 2021 Volume % Change Wholesale 976.8 885.4 10.32% GDSO 376.5 334.1 12.69% Commercial 116.8 81.4 43.49%

(figures given are in millions of gallons)

The GDSO unit operates numerous gasoline stations, primarily in New England, along with various convenience stores. Most of the convenience stores have gasoline stations attached, so these are the types of things that you would ordinarily see while driving down the street. The fact that this business unit saw a steep increase in sales volume year-over-year could be a sign that people have been returning to their pre-pandemic lives and driving more often than they did while staying at home in fear of the disease.

Admittedly, management did not make any statements to this effect in either the conference call or the accompanying paperwork, but there are numerous other media sources that confirm that this is the case. This is something that could prove to be a significant benefit to Global Partners as we enter the second and third quarters. This is because people tend to do more driving in the summer than at other times of the year. As it appears that fear of the pandemic is subsiding (as just discussed), it seems likely that people will be driving this year more than they did last year. When we combine this with the usual seasonal increase, Global Partners appears poised to deliver significant year-over-year growth over the next two quarters.

The steep increase that we see in the company's Commercial unit could also be a sign that people are returning to their pre-pandemic lives. This segment of Global Partners' business sells gasoline and other refined products directly to large businesses and other major users of these products. The fact that we see such a large increase in the volumes of gasoline being sold to these entities is likely being driven by a resumption of normal business activities following the lockdowns.

This unit may admittedly not be as significant of a growth driver over the remainder of the year as the GDSO unit. This is because businesses do not tend to have the same seasonal increase in gasoline consumption that retail customers do. With that said, we may still continue to see some near-term growth in volumes here as businesses continue to re-open and resume normal activities, although businesses in many areas have already returned to normal.

Another potential source of growth for Global Partners going forward comes from acquisitions. It is in fact a common strategy for Global Partners to generate growth through acquisitions. Indeed, Eric Slifka, Global Partners' President and CEO, stated in the earnings press release,

Our strategy to drive growth through M&A and organic investments continues to generate positive results for Global.

The company closed on two acquisitions during the first quarter of 2022. The first of these was Miller Oil Company, which was consummated on February 1, 2022. This acquisition expanded the company's footprint to Virginia, adding 21 convenience stores and two fuel-only stores. The other acquisition was Consumers Petroleum of Connecticut, which was consummated on January 25, 2022. This acquisition gave Global Partners an additional 26 convenience stores and another 22 fuel-only stores located throughout Connecticut and New York.

It should be fairly obvious how this would result in near-term growth. After all, Global Partners did not own these businesses for the entire first quarter, so they were not able to contribute their cash flows for the entire period. This will not be the second quarter of 2022, which will see them contributing for the entire time. It is conceivable that Global Partners will continue to make acquisitions as the year goes on, which will further enhance its growth prospects but it has not stated any specific plans at this time.

One of the biggest reasons why master limited partnerships like Global Partners have historically proven popular with investors is because they tend to boast remarkably high distribution yields. Global Partners is not an exception to this, as the company's units yield 9.58% as of the time of writing. The firm's distribution has generally been consistent over the years, but the partnership did have to temporarily reduce it back in response to the events of 2020:

Seeking Alpha

The cut that the firm imposed in 2020 is understandable given that people drastically cut back on driving and going out to convenience stores, which would have a devastating effect on Global Partners' cash flows. We should overall be very appreciative of how quickly the partnership was able to restore its distributable to its previous level and above. The important thing for us today is how well the company can continue to pay its distribution. After all, we do not want to risk the company being forced to cut its distribution, since that would reduce our incomes and almost certainly cause the unit price to decline.

The usual way that we judge a partnership's ability to carry its distribution is by looking at its distributable cash flow. This is a non-GAAP figure that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by the company's ordinary operations that is available to be paid out to the limited partners. As stated in the highlights, Global Partners reported a distributable cash flow of $49.877 million in the first quarter of 2022. The partnership paid out $3.463 million to the preferred unitholders, leaving it will $46.414 million available for the common unitholders. In the first quarter, the partnership had 33.953 million weighted average units outstanding, so the declared $0.5950 per unit would cost the company approximately $20.20 million. This gives the partnership a distributable coverage ratio of 2.30x. Analysts generally consider anything above 1.20x to be reasonable and sustainable. As we can clearly see, Global Partners should have no trouble carrying and maintaining its distribution going forward. It appears that we have little to worry about here.

In conclusion, Global Partners is one of the more unusual master limited partnerships available in the market due to the fact that it focuses on the downstream aspect of the energy industry. That does not make it a bad choice, though, and, in fact, the company appears to overall be an excellent way to earn a 9.58% yield, which is higher than just about anything else in the market. Besides, owning a gasoline station owner might make the price you pay to fill up your car a little more palatable.