DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is a leader in digital signatures for contracts and a range of other agreements, along with Adobe Systems (ADBE). The pandemic spurred rapid adoption of e-signature technology, and DOCU's earnings ballooned, along with the share price. Looking forward, e-signature will continue to become the de facto standard, but DOCU and other firms will continue to broaden their offerings to focus on contract lifecycle management (CLM).

12-Month price history and basic statistics for DOCU (Source: Seeking Alpha)

DOCU has cratered in recent months, down 55% so far in 2022, and 65% over the past 12 months. The 3-year annualized return is 8.7% per year. The shares are 78.5% below the 12-month high closing price of $310.05 on September 3, 2021. At the current level, DOCU has a fairly reasonable forward P/E of $34.9.

The narrative of DOCU's momentous gains early in COVID and subsequent collapse is straightforward. DOCU was an obvious bet early in the pandemic, as offices shut down and white collar workers shifted to work from home. Then the hype machine shifted into high gear, with a 'sky's the limit' attitude from the Wall Street analysts. The consensus target share price rose from about $100 in mid-May of 2020 to a peak at almost $330 in early September of 2021.

Trailing and estimated future quarterly EPS for DOCU. Green (red) values are amounts by which quarterly EPS beat (missed) the consensus expected value (Source: ETrade).

Through this period, DOCU was growing its earnings at a rapid pace, going from quarterly EPS of $0.11 in FY 2020 Q3 (reported on December 5, 2019) to $0.58 in FY 2022 Q3 (reported on December 2, 2021). The consensus price target at $300 and above was partly rationalized by extrapolating astronomical growth rates from the pandemic. Eventually, of course, the speculative run-up of tech companies had to slow down and a key catalyst was rising interest rates. Along with the recognition that the EPS growth would slow, rising rates increased the discount factor applied to estimated future earnings in justifying the valuation. The combination of these two factors dramatically reduced the expected fair value. The combination of falling share prices and analysts rushing to cut their price targets created a dramatic cascade downward. The consensus 12-month price target is now slightly above $100.

I view DocuSign as a well-run company that has executed extremely well to meet the surge in demand during the heights of the pandemic. By all accounts, management continues to guide reasonable near-term guidance and provide results that match the guidance. There is definitely a price at which I want to own DOCU. Whether the company continues to grow as a standalone and compete with ADBE in the CLM space or a large tech company attempts to acquire DOCU (Salesforce or Microsoft, perhaps), the company has carved out a huge user base with solid products and has attractive long-term prospects. The question is whether DOCU has reached an attractive valuation.

I last wrote about DOCU on December 13, 2021, when the shares were trading at $144.48, more than twice the current share price ($67.98 as I write this). The Wall Street analyst consensus rating was bullish and the consensus 12-month price target was about $220. The shares had fallen by 48% over the preceding 3 months. There were 3 red flags at that time. First, the valuation was quite high. Second, there was a high degree of dispersion among the individual analyst price targets, reducing confidence in the predictive value of the consensus. Third, the market-implied outlook, which represents the consensus view among buyers and sellers of options, was strongly bearish. I assigned a neutral rating on DOCU as a compromise between the Wall Street consensus and the outlook from the options market.

For readers who are unfamiliar with the market-implied outlook, an explanation is needed. In brief, the price of an option on a stock reflects the market's estimate of the probability that the stock price will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific level (the option strike price) between now and when the option expires. By analyzing the price of put and call options at a range of strike prices, all with the same expiration date, it is possible to infer a probabilistic price forecast that reconciles the options prices. This is the market-implied outlook and represents the implicit view among buyers and sellers of options. For a deeper and more quantitative discussion of this concept than is provided here and in the previous link, I recommend this excellent monograph published by the CFA Institute.

With the enormous declines in DOCU in recent months, I have updated the market-implied outlook and I have compared this with the current Wall Street consensus outlook is revisiting my rating.

Wall Street Consensus Outlook for DOCU

ETrade calculates the Wall Street consensus outlook for DOCU by combining the views of 16 ranked analysts who have published ratings and price targets over the past 3 months. The consensus rating is bullish, as it has been for all of the past year, and the consensus 12-month price target is 51% above the current share price. As in my previous analysis, there is a lot of spread between the individual price targets that go into calculating the consensus. The highest price target is 3 times the lowest. As a rule of thumb, I strongly discount my consideration of the consensus price target when the highest price target exceeds twice the lowest. Ignoring the highest and lowest individual price targets, the ratio of the 2nd highest ($137) to the 2nd lowest ($75) is still high. Research suggests that a high (low) implied return from the consensus and a high dispersion in the individual price targets tends to be a bearish (bullish) indicator.

ETrade

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for DOCU (Source: ETrade)

Seeking Alpha calculates the Wall Street consensus outlook using price targets and ratings from 20 analysts who have published opinions within the past 3 months. The consensus rating is bullish and the consensus 12-month price target is 58% above the current share price.

Seeking Alpha

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for DOCU (Source: Seeking Alpha)

The Wall Street consensus outlook for DOCU continues to be bullish, with a consensus 12-month price target that is 50%-60% above the current level, although the large spread in the individual price targets leads me to strongly discount this view. In addition, the fact that the consensus ratings have been bullish throughout the past 12 months, even as the share price has collapsed and the analysts have slashed their price targets, is not encouraging. The current consensus price target is less than ½ what it was 5 months ago, even though the company has not suffered any massive, unexpected setbacks.

Market-Implied Outlook for DOCU

I have calculated the market-implied outlook for DOCU for the 8.4-month period from now until January 20, 2023, using the prices of call and put options that expire on this date. I chose this specific expiration date to provide a view through the end of the year.

The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is a probability distribution of price return, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal.

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for the 8.4-month period from now until January 20, 2023 (Source: Author's calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

The market-implied outlook to early 2023 is strongly tilted to favor price declines, with a broad peak in the probability that is solidly in the negative returns. This is a bearish outlook. The maximum probability outcome corresponds to a price return of -39% over the next 8.4 months. The expected volatility calculated from this distribution is 78% (annualized). This is very close to the implied volatility that ETrade calculates for the January 2023 options, 77%.

To make it easier to directly compare the probabilities of positive and negative returns, I rotate the negative return side of the distribution about the vertical axis (see chart below).

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for the 8.4-month period from now until January 20, 2023. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author's calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

This view highlights that the probabilities of negative returns tend to be much higher than the probabilities of positive returns of the same magnitude, across a wide range of the most-probable outcomes (the dashed red line is well above the solid blue across most of the left ⅔ of the chart above). There is also an elevated, albeit small, probability of having outsized positive returns, greater than 100%, over the next 8.4 months.

Theory suggests that the market-implied outlook is expected to have a negative bias because investors, in aggregate, are risk-averse and thus tend to overpay for downside protection (e.g. put options). There is no way to measure whether this bias exists, however. Even considering the potential for some negative bias, this outlook is sufficiently bearish that I am very comfortable with the bearish interpretation.

This market-implied outlook to January 20, 2023 is qualitatively similar to the outlook to the same date from my previous analysis, albeit even more bearish.

Summary

DocuSign is a company with many admirable traits and I am optimistic that the company will continue to develop new products and solidify its place in the CLM business. I can also envision a case in which the company is an attractive acquisition target, given the substantial decline in the share price since late 2021. I would like to buy shares in DOCU, but the question is when an attractive price point is reached. The Wall Street consensus rating is bullish, with a consensus 12-month price target that is around 55% above the current share price. The dispersion in the individual analyst price targets is worryingly high, however, reducing my confidence in using the consensus as a guide. As a rule of thumb for a buy rating, I want to see an expected 12-month return that is at least ½ the expected (annualized) volatility. Taking the consensus price target at face value, DOCU easily exceeds this threshold (using the 77% expected volatility from the market-implied outlook). The problem, of course, is that I don't put much weight on this consensus price target. The market-implied outlook for DOCU continues to be bearish and is, in fact, slightly more bearish than in December. The current share price is obviously at a much more attractive valuation relative to expected earnings than in my previous analysis, but the bearish market-implied outlook combined with the high dispersion in the price targets convince me to stick with a neutral / hold rating for the time being.