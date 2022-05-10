Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been a notoriously expensive stock for most of its history. It has traded well above 100 times sales in the past, today it trades at nearly 100 times earnings. Nobody doubts that Tesla has succeeded in becoming profitable, but still, some investors think the stock is overpriced. Tesla does trade at high multiples, but its growth is also very strong. In this article, I try to settle the Tesla valuation question with a discounted cash flow ("DCF") model. Ultimately I arrive at an $825 valuation, giving it a slight upside to today's price. However, I rate the stock a hold rather than a buy, due to concerns about its accounting.

Competitive Landscape

Before getting into my analysis of Tesla's fair value, I have to take a look at the company's competitive position. In a few paragraphs, I will make a revenue growth estimate for Tesla that is above EV industry averages. A company needs a solid competitive position in order to out-grow its industry, so we need to establish Tesla does have a superior market position.

Some of the companies Tesla competes with include:

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) - Second place in deliveries after Tesla, with 452,000 BEVs sold in 2021.

BYD Motors (OTCPK:BYDDF) - Third place after Volkswagen, with 320,000 BEVs sold in 2021 (593,000 EVs total if you include hybrids).

NIO (NIO) and Lucid Motors (LCID) - very small players but noteworthy for their "head to head" competition with Tesla. As luxury EV makers, they are playing the exact same game that Tesla is; VW and BYD ship different kinds of vehicles.

Tesla is well ahead of the competition in pure-EV sedans. With 932,000 cars delivered in 2022, it sold more than double what VW did. Tesla's dominance of the EV industry is lesser if you include trucks, trains and buses. By that standard, BYD, with 593,000 deliveries, is not too far behind Tesla.

Can Tesla's edge in electric cars continue?

Right out of the gate, Tesla has an enormous competitive edge over its competitors in the form of free advertising. Elon Musk has one of the world's biggest Twitter (TWTR) accounts, and he is in the process of "locking in" that advantage by buying Twitter. With 80 million Twitter followers, Musk can reach a lot of people without having to spend a penny on advertising. He uses this advantage to the fullest, getting free publicity through Tweets, TED Talks and other unconventional channels. Generating "organic" publicity this way tends to produce superior margins, as it reduces the need for a marketing budget.

It isn't easy to explain exactly how valuable Tesla's ability to market itself without paying money for advertising is, but a few points are worth keeping in mind:

...And all of this was achieved with no marketing budget to speak of! By contrast, Ford (F) spent $468 on marketing per each car sold in 2021.

The advantage this provides Tesla is enormous. First of all, it empowers the company to spend way more money on R&D compared to the competition: at $2,984 per car sold, Tesla invests much more in research than the average car company. That can drive innovation over time.

Second, this edge provides the potential for superior earnings growth. With lower costs come higher profits, and costs compound just like stock prices do. Below, you will see a model of two nearly identical companies, A and B, growing revenue by 30% and operating costs by 20%. The only difference is that company B has a marketing budget that starts at 10% of sales and grows by 40% per year. In the table below, you will see how much more profit company A has by the end of five years.

Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Company A revenue 1,000 1,300 1690 2197 2856 Company A costs 500 600 720 864 1036.8 Company A profit 500 700 970 1333 1820 Company B revenue 1,000 1,300 1690 2197 2856 Company B costs 500 600 720 864 1036.8 Company B marketing 100 140 196 274.4 384 Company B profit 400 560 774 1058.6 1436

As you can see, company A ends up at $1,820 in profit after five years, while company B ends up at $1,612. Company A has a 29.48% CAGR growth rate in profit, while company B grows noticeably slower, at 29.12%. And, of course, Company A's profit is much higher at the end of the period.

Financials

Before getting into my DCF model for Tesla, I have to explore its financials. It's not enough to simply project a company's earnings growth trend into the future, we need to look at the components that make up earnings to really gauge where profits are headed. In addition, we need to factor in variables that haven't been reported yet but are known to be important, such as rising costs of raw materials.

With that in mind, I've put together a table with Tesla's most important earnings-related metrics for the last five years.

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Revenue $11.75B $21.46B $24.57B $31.53B $53.8B Cost of sales $9.53B $17.42B $20.51B $18.9B $40.2B Operating expenses $3.855B $4.430B $4.138B $4.636B $7B Total costs $13.385B $21.85B $24.64B $23.56B $47.2B Adjusted EPS $-1.80 $-0.27 $0.03 $2.24 $6.78

Based on the numbers above, we get growth rates of:

36% CAGR in revenue.

28% CAGR in costs.

If historical trends were to continue into the future, we would expect growing profits. In my estimate, Tesla's profits will in fact grow. However, we can't just project past growth into the future. We need to know what factors are going to drive growth in revenue and costs going forward.

Revenue is hard to predict because it depends on many factors: demand, supply chains, availability of raw materials and more. We could start from what industry experts are expecting for the market: Facts and Factors expects 24.5% CAGR growth in EVs to 2027. We also know that $53 billion is an enormous amount of revenue, which means that future revenue growth is unlikely to match that observed in the past. We would expect some deceleration. On the other hand, Tesla has advantages over other EV companies, such as brand recognition, a network of charging stations, and free social media advertising. So, we have reasons to expect deceleration, as well as reasons to think Tesla will outperform the industry. So, I'll estimate Tesla's future revenue growth at 30% CAGR - above the industry average but slower than Tesla in the past.

Estimating Tesla's costs is a bit easier. We know that car manufacturing is a high variable cost business and that costs increase with each car. So costs will correlate with revenue somewhat. Additionally, we know that Tesla's suppliers are charging it higher prices this year. So, I'll estimate that total costs grow at 29% CAGR-essentially I'm expecting the past cost trend to continue but nudging it up 100 basis points to reflect this year's supplier price hikes.

The only step left before doing our earnings forecast is to convert the raw ingredients into per share amounts. In its most recent quarter, Tesla had 1.157 billion shares outstanding, so:

The $53.8 billion in revenue turns into $46.49 per share.

The $47.2 billion in costs turns into $40.79 per share.

Starting with these amounts for the base year, we get (on a per share basis):

base 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 REV $46.49 $60.43 $78.56 $102.13 $132.78 $172.61 COST $40.79 $52.61 $67.87 $87.56 $112.95 $145 EBIT $5.7 $7.82 $10.69 $14.57 $19.83 $27.61

Based on these forecasts, we can do a simple DCF model on five years' worth of Tesla's earnings:

TOTAL Cash flows $7.82 $10.69 $14.57 $19.83 $27.61 N/A (1+r)^n 1.083 1.172 1.27 1.375 1.489 N/A Discounted CF $7.22 $9.12 $11.47 $14.42 $24.03 $66.26

So, our present value for 5 years' worth of cash flows/EBIT is $66.26 per share. That's not bad. The only step left is to find a terminal value for Tesla. I've assumed a discount rate of 8.3% for the purposes of this analysis. If Tesla's earnings growth levels off to 4.5% after 5 years, then we get a terminal value of $759. So, we have approximately $66 in discounted cash flows and a terminal value of $759. That leaves us with a fair value of $825.

Why Tesla Eludes an Easy Valuation

As I've showed, a basic DCF valuation would say that Tesla is worth $825-slightly more than it's worth now. This valuation justifies a rating ranging from "hold" to a slight buy. That's what we get with some reasonably conservative estimates of future growth. But before you buy TSLA based on this model, you need to consider some factors that could cause the stock to behave differently than expected.

One of these is accounting. Many analysts think that Tesla is aggressively recognizing and potentially overstating its revenue. Without fully endorsing this view, I can give plausible reasons someone would believe it.

For example, in fiscal 2021, Tesla reported $5.7 billion in inventory on hand. That was an increase of $1.7 billion from the same quarter a year before. The rate of growth in inventory accelerated as well: in the prior two years, inventory only grew in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

It could be that Tesla simply expects a lot more sales in 2022 and is holding inventory for that reason. However, some argue that Tesla simply isn't selling as many cars as it claims it is. It is well known that Tesla collects cash for transactions that aren't "sales." We know, for example, that you can pre-order a Cybertruck, even though the truck isn't being delivered. Under GAAP, you're not supposed to count a payment as "revenue" until the product in question is delivered.

Could Tesla be bundling Cybertruck deposits with revenue to juice its sales numbers? Ultimately, we don't know. Over the years, analysts have voiced many concerns with Tesla's accounting. In addition to the one just mentioned, there have also been concerns about Tesla capitalizing inventory instead of expensing it, in order to boost its margins. If all of these things are going on, then Tesla's revenue and profit are both being overstated. I do not claim that they are: there are other explanations for the peculiarities I noticed above. But, Tesla's peculiar accounting is a risk factor to keep in mind.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line on Tesla is this:

If we can indeed take its financial statements at face value, then its stock is probably worth at least $800. As my discounted cash flow valuation shows, you get to $825 just by assuming five years of strong growth followed by an eternity of sluggish growth. It's possible that Tesla will not meet the growth figures I estimated for the five-year period, but on the flip side, it could easily continue growing for much more than five years. So, TSLA's current stock price is not totally unreasonable - assuming its accounting can be trusted.