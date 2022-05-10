Singular Research's May 2022 Major Market Indicators Report

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

The Fed bites equity markets.

Singular Research

Market Sentiment: Positive

Many of our indicators are testing the market cycle with extremely negative readings. The VIX is at 34.32 and the VXN is at 39.31, highly elevated above the 20 neutral reading. From a historical extreme perspective, the VIX pushed above 85 during the March 2020 Covid scare. Put-to-call ratios are also elevated with the S&P 100 at 1.65 and CBOE equity at 71, both cycle highs. The ARMS TRIN reading on the NYSE was not quite negative enough at 0.87 at the time of this writing.

Confidence indicators are imploding. The AAII index at 0.28 is approaching extremes last witnessed in the subprime '08 market meltdown.

Technical Indicators: Negative

These indicators are showing the reverse of what is displayed by the above sentiment indicators, reinforcing the extremely negative sentiment that is pervasive at this time.

The NYSE new high to new low ratio is at a "DEFCON" 0.06 level. Advance-to-decline volume on the NYSE is at 0.17 which is very bleak. Also, from our weekly readings for both the NYSE and NASDAQ, the NYSE has been at 0.23. For reference, bullish is considered 1.5 or greater.

The 10-day moving average of up to down volume is mildly negative on the NASDAQ while new highs at 55 to new lows at 597 exceed ten to one favoring the lows. The NYSE also shows a very week 10-day moving average with up volume at 1,938 issues and down volume at 2,727 issues. Confirmed new highs were at 56 and new lows at 395.

All major U.S. domestic indices except the Dow Jones including transports, utilities, and industrials, fell through their 200-day moving averages recently. New closing lows occurred Monday, May 2nd.

Liquidity Indicators: Mixed

With over $4.5 trillion in money market funds, liquidity appears bullish, particularly in light of the halt in new equity issuances during the April sell-off. Equity flows in ETFs and mutual funds over the past four weeks were negative. Evidenced by $28 billion in net outflows. Buybacks were $6 billion led by DVN at $2 billion and DOW at $3 billion. M&A totaled $10 billion led by Intel's take out of TSEM. Hedge funds had $3 billion in inflows. Insider selling nearly dried up with $500 million in selling. New equity issuances were very tepid at $5.5 billion, led by Carvana and Fresh Pet. Aggregate equity outflows exceeded $13 billion in April.

Valuation: Negative

Nearly all market participants are on board with the concept of compressing equity valuations. However, there seems to be a considerable disagreement regarding the magnitude of such an idea. Recent economic data, namely increases in employment costs and decreases in productivity that are worse than expected, point towards a possible decline in earnings, putting even more pressure on equity markets.

Most of our equity valuation indicators are negative. GDP-to-market cap is still elevated at 1.7 times. Market cap to GDP versus a 1.25 level is required for a positive score. Our proprietary calculation of replacement cost to market cap is negative at 1.5 times, with a score of 1.0 times or less regarded as positive. Only the earnings yield indicator remains positive at +75 basis points, with an expectation that this measure will soon also turn negative due to increasing pressures on bond risk spreads and the yield curve.

If we assume consensus S&P EPS of $230 for calendar year 2022 and apply a historical market multiple of 17, which is highly likely to occur based on our work, we could see more downside. An additional greater risk is further deterioration to the calendar year EPS estimate. Thus, we believe a further 10 to 20% decline from current levels in the S&P 500 is a high probability occurrence.

EPS Momentum: Negative

We currently believe most market participants have been distracted with the percent of EPS beats in Q1, which is slightly above the historical mean. The magnitude of the beat and negative forward guidance revisions is darkening the outlook into Q4. Additionally, profit margins will likely face further negative revisions.

Monetary Indicators: Neutral

Based on the Fed's recent actions and discussions relating to open market activities and quantitative tightening, the outlook appears very mixed, but we would place a gentleman's bet that the data will soon descend into negative territory.

With money supply growth of +8%, declining money velocity of 7.8%, and a negative GDP of (1.4)%, we have a slightly positive +65 basis point stimulation. This indicator is likely to drop into negative territory when quantitative tightening ensues.

The term spread is still positive using the one-year versus the 10-year Treasury bond, generating an upward slope and a positive ratio of 0.72, with above +1.0 being negative.

The high yield-to-Treasury spread is still negative at (147) basis points. This result points to significant downside risk in high yield investment vehicles with a bullish spread being achieved at 400 basis points.

But what is most disconcerting is our forward rate indicator showing continued pressure on short-term interest rates. The forward rate is at a red hot 5.24%. This rate compares one-year T-bills to three-month T-bills on the run in the slope of the increase. It is the magnitude rather than the absolute figure that is important. We do not believe this magnitude is priced in the short term.

Sometimes, in summary, old school cliches ring true for posterity "a stitch in time," "you reap what you sow," and "don't fight the Fed!!"