Having undertaken some major portfolio changes in recent years, Koninklijke DSM NV (OTCQX:RDSMY) is now a group largely catering to the animal and human nutrition markets. And with nutrition revenue contribution set to grow further to c. 80% of group EBITDA by fiscal 2022, the company is well-positioned to continue growing its return profile organically. Additionally, its ability to generate cash through the cycles allows it to leverage its balance sheet for acquisition-led growth, with disposals in fiscal 2021 alone netting EUR1.7 billion. With more new projects in the pipeline as well, HNB's organic sales growth is set to sustain a mid-single-digit % level through fiscal 2025- this puts it in line with its consumer chemical peers but with one of the most robust balance sheets in the space. With plenty of M&A catalysts on the horizon as well, including the addition of accretive nutrition assets to the portfolio (funded partly by the disposal of materials assets), DSM's improving financial profile should justify a re-rating ahead.

Health, Nutrition & Bioscience and Materials Outperform

If anything, the key takeaway from DSM's latest quarterly update was its ability to quickly raise prices in the face of rising inflationary pressures. Group sales and growth came in well ahead of consensus estimates, supported by favorable pricing across all three business groups within the HNB ("Health, Nutrition & Bioscience") segment. HNB's strong organic growth was led by Health, Nutrition & Care, which posted an impressive c. 16% growth (c. 11% organic) on the back of +3% price/mix and +8% volume growth, reflecting strong end-market demand. Animal Nutrition & Health also outperformed at +13% sales growth (+8% organic) driven by resilient animal protein demand, with headwinds from input cost inflation and destocking offset via an impressive +11% pricing growth.

Koninklijke DSM NV Q1 '22 Trading Update

Meanwhile, materials sales were up 25% as price/mix (+25%) and FX (+4%) more than offset lower volumes (-4%) in both Protective Materials and Engineering Plastics. I would not be too concerned about the negative volume growth, however, as the materials business is lapping some tough Y/Y comps considering Q1 '21 gained from strong restocking activity by customers. With customers now destocking and the benefit of COVID-19-related relief supplies for industry players fading, Y/Y volume growth could continue to normalize lower in the upcoming quarter before rebounding later in the year.

Unchanged EBITDA Outlook Highlights DSM's Resilience

The bottom-line numbers were also strong - Q1 '22 EBITDA outpaced expectations at +10% Y/Y to EUR 487 million, supported by resilient margins in HNB and Materials. Again, the pricing power was key, and investors should gain comfort that DSM is already offsetting inflationary costs at this juncture. Following the strong quarter, management also reiterated its fiscal 2022 guidance of a mid-single-digit % increase in adjusted EBITDA for the group. Encouragingly, the guidance numbers account for high-single-digit % adjusted EBITDA growth for HNB, as the negative impact from Russia is set to be offset by FX tailwinds from the stronger USD. Coupled with the stable adjusted EBITDA outlook for Materials, the updated guidance highlights DSM's confidence in navigating any macro headwinds ahead.

Koninklijke DSM NV Q1 '22 Trading Update

Looking ahead, key metrics to monitor include signs of customer destocking in HNB, with Animal Nutrition and Health likely to see the biggest unwind in terms of magnitude and expected duration. And while yield conversion products are benefiting from rising soft commodity prices, investors will want to keep their eyes peeled on demand trends for the more discretionary products, which are seeing some softness in the current inflationary backdrop. Nonetheless, DSM's diverse portfolio and pricing power should allow it to manage through the more challenging market environments. As such, I am upbeat about the potential for upward revisions ahead.

Accelerating the Bovaer US Rollout with Elanco Alliance

Leading up to earnings, DSM had also disclosed a strategic alliance with Elanco (ELAN) to develop Bovaer, a feed additive for beef and dairy cattle, in the US. Per the deal terms, Elanco will gain exclusive licensing rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Bovaer in the US, while DSM will receive royalty income in return as well as a hefty seven-figure upfront payment. I see the alliance as a significant win for DSM - it allows the company access to Elanco's know-how on navigating commercialization strategy and regulatory approvals while also accelerating Bovaer's path to the EUR 1-2 billion sales target. With DSM's US market presence still relatively small (c. 10% of Animal Nutrition sales), the growth runway for its product line could prove extensive.

Longer-term, access to the US will nearly double Bovaer's global supply potential (note the US cattle population comprises sub-10% of the global market), supporting utilization of the new production capacity in Scotland. All in all, Bovaer is guided to gain over $200 million of sales potential in the US alone - a sizeable chunk of the current $1-2 billion global market for methane reduction from cows. I see this figure as somewhat conservative considering the size of the cattle on feed in the US (c. 9 million dairy and c. 14 million beef) and Bovaer's clear value proposition to drive a significant reduction in the environmental footprint of meat and dairy products.

Koninklijke DSM Bovaer Overview

Final Take

Overall, DSM's results will come as a positive surprise to investors, with the company outperforming on the top and bottom-line relative to consensus and, most importantly, maintaining the mid-single-digit % EBITDA growth outlook. In addition to the steady medium to longer-term earnings growth outlook and favorable ESG profile, the balance sheet flexibility post-sale of the remaining Materials business should drive shareholder value creation ahead. Shares currently trade at c. 13x 2023 EV/EBITDA and c. 17x trailing EV/EBITDA - a notable discount relative to its European peers (Croda (OTCPK:COIHF) and Chr Hansen (OTCPK:CHYHY)) despite its operational outperformance and strategic M&A optionality. As such, I see plenty of room for a re-rating ahead.