I recently wrote about Vista Outdoors Inc. (NYSE:VSTO), analyzing the company's fundamentals and overall future trajectory. Ultimately, I decided to give the company a strong-buy rating.

More recently, two updates were released. One of these updates was exciting, the other surprising. The first is its Q4 and fiscal year 2022 report. I am happy to say this was exciting. The surprising part was management's decision to split the stock into two separate companies.

In this article, we will address both the exciting and surprising and see whether my main thesis from my previous article, "its time to go outside," still holds true.

The Report

The company has performed remarkably well in fiscal 2022.

Quarter 4 Fiscal 2022

Let's start with how the company did in Q4 (Jan-Mar 2022):

Sales reached a record $809 million in Q4 2022, or a 36% increase over Q4 2021.

Gross Profit increased 58% over Q4 2021 to $287 million

Operating expenses grew 32% over Q4 2021 to $135 million

EBIT margin increased to 18.9% and adjusted EBIT margin increased to 19.8%

Of the $809 million in revenue, $464 million (53.5% of sales) arose from the sporting goods segment. This was driven by overall strong demand and increased volume sold after the Remington acquisition. $364 million (46.5% of sales) arose from the outdoor product segment, led by growth in action sports and outdoor accessories.

In terms of overall profitability, the sporting segment continued to deliver the most. In this segment, gross profit rose to $183 million, or a 98% increase over the relevant quarter. Correspondingly, EBIT also rose 128% to $151 million.

The outdoor segment delivered $106 million in gross profit, a 16% increase over Q4 2021. Correspondingly, EBIT was down 11% to 31 million. Why the large discrepancy? The outdoor segment relies heavily on marketing and administrative expenses in order to grow individual brand presence. Unlike the sporting segment, where the majority of the brands are leaders in their industries, the outdoor segment operates in a highly competitive, fragmented industry.

Full Year 2022

After reading the Q4 report, you must be pretty clear on how the company performed on an annual basis. Well, if you were thinking damn near remarkable, you're on the right track.

Sales this year rose 37% to more than $3 billion, driven by large swaths of consumer demand in both segments.

Gross profit increased 75 percent to $1.1 billion, largely driven by higher pricing and favorable product mixes that offset volatile costs

EBIT rose 127 percent to $646 million and EBIT margin expanded 842 basis points to 21.2 percent. Adjusted EBIT rose to nearly 22%

Cash flow provided by operating activities was $318 million, compared to $345 million in the prior fiscal year. Free cash flow generation was $292 million.

If you read my last article, you'd know I'm bullish on the stock. However, I must admit my expectations were grossly miscalculated. Needless to say, it's better to underestimate than to overestimate. I actually didn't project $3 billion in revenues until 2025, 3 years later than the actual results. Why so far out? My main thesis was that sales from its core revenue driver, ammunition, would eventually plateau and revenue growth normalize as a result. However, sales from the ammunition segment actually rose 55% to $1.7 billion, largely the result of revenue from the acquisitions of Remington and HEVI-shot.

This is great to see, because, as previously discussed, the sporting segment contributes the higher profitability to the company. Of the $1.1 billion in gross profit, $712 million came from the sporting segment. On a year over year basis, a 128% increase was recorded.

In its other segment, sales rose 18 percent to $1.3 billion, driven by double-digit growth across Outdoor Recreation, Action Sports and Outdoor Accessories. Gross profit increased 24%, to $399 million.

The Future

A 37% revenue growth rate, driven by 55% growth in the sporting segment and 18% growth in the outdoor segment, is something to boast about. In 2021, the company reported their best sales growth ever, at 27%. This year topped that.

However, the current operating market is turning into a crisis for most businesses globally as the world is hit by systemwide shortages, coupled with logistical nightmares. Management is aware of this, and have cautiously placed a 2023 midpoint revenue guidance of 5%. Though, there are a number of silver linings for Vista Outdoors, some of these contributing greatly to the revenue increases we see now.

Global Oil Prices

Unless you're living under a rock, you're aware of the prices of global crude oil today. In case you aren't, I've provided a picture of the current situation below.

Crude oil prices have risen 51% since December's level of $66/barrel. Today that number is hovering over $100. Though it has largely decreased over the past month, the current inflationary climate, coupled with the ongoing war in Ukraine, is leaving a bearish outlook for the near future. However you want to look at it, the West is already at war with Russia. Unfortunately for everyone, Russia is one of the largest exporters of crude oil globally. How does this help Vista?

According to a MarketWatch article, the 5-year average gasoline spend at the pump for Americans was $164/month. This assumes that the average driver puts 15,000 miles on the car annually. Data analysts have remarkably calculated that with each $1 increase in gasoline prices, the national average increases by $56. Since March, gas prices increased by $1.50 on average, so the national average jumps by $83 here.

Lets say someone knowing this became interested in buying an e-bike. Is it more affordable? Let's do the math. A villager e-bike from QuietKat will land you anywhere from $2000-$2500, so let's say $2250. With an average monthly gas spending of $247 currently, it would take less than 12 months to save more by switching to an e-bike.

I really see the e-bike business ramping up over the next year as more and more people recognize the savings. It also nicely complements the EV industry, one people are learning to adopt daily at this point. If gas prices continue to rise, which they will, QuietKat can become a core driver in Vista's portfolio.

Global Ammunition Prices

Reporters have finally colluded on a name for the global ammunition shortage, and its quite suiting: "The Great Ammunition Shortage." Frankly, this term was coined in 2021, but like COVID-19, it has lived beyond its title. According to an article by Matt Stoller, the pandemic brought around 12 million new gun owners, largely due to hunting or personal protection preferences. However, the climate during that time prevented much production. Long story short, demand shocks arose, resulting in lower volume and higher prices (ECON101).

However, cost pressures from similar situations happening with raw materials in the production of ammunition have further contributed to this issue. More recently, Stoller points out that the U.S. State Department has blocked imports from Russia.

What does this all mean for Vista? If you thought less production meant less profit you're very wrong. Since "The Great Ammunition Shortage," margins have expanded tremendously for Vista, as evident by its fiscal 2022 report. Much of this margin expansion is the result of the higher price points that Vista is now able to sell to its customers. The "problem" is that the ammunition industry largely operates as a duopoly with two players: Vista and Olin Corporation (OLN), who have been on a shopping spree in recent years. There are large barriers to entry into this industry, as ammunition is difficult to produce. Therefore, pricing power is strong for both companies.

The next 12 months for this industry are likely to follow the same trajectory since the pandemic for two reasons. The first is the very near recession the U.S. will enter. As described in my last article, there is a positive relationship between recessions and crime. That means more people will go to their local gun shops and buy guns. One very clear complement to the purchase of a gun is ammunition. Therefore, there is a positive correlation between recessions and ammunition purchases.

The second reason for the same trajectory in the near future is the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. With each passing day, more and more ammunition is needed to bolster the defense. Vista, being one of the largest ammo producers in the world, will continue to benefit from this.

Vista and Its Two Stocks

For me, the fiscal 2022 report didn't change much. I am still very bullish on its outlook. If it showed me anything, its that this company is firing on all cylinders and capitalizing on the pent-up demand to go outside. Furthermore, its taking advantage of the current global crises and, in turn, delivering on its goals. While this was all the exciting part, the surprising part still needs to be addressed. Yes, its the two-stock dilemma.

Now, why would Vista want to split into two? Well, we need to understand, first, what the split actually does.

According to Vista's CEO, Chris Metz:

As a result of our efforts, we have built strong businesses that are well-positioned for continued growth and success as independent companies. As a result of the separation, our Outdoor Products and Sporting Products businesses will have resources, management teams and capital allocation priorities tailored to their respective strategic goals. We are confident that this increased focus will better allow each company to deliver long-term value for its shareholders, employees, customers and other stakeholders.

Vista is a very large company. With over 40 brands under its belt, unlocking value is very difficult. By splitting the entities into two separate companies, focused resources can now be allocated to each business' strategic goals. Think about it this way. If, for example, Vista bought a outdoor clothing brand, there would be far better synergies created by focusing that brand solely through the resources present in the outdoor segment than pulling resources in the sporting segment. They are very different segments, and thus, companies, already. The ammunition manufacturing and distribution business has a very different model than the manufacturing of clothing or hiking bags.

Another particularly important discussion alludes to the point Chris makes about the position each business is currently in. The sporting segment is experiencing exuberant gross margin expansion (35% EBIT margin on $1.7 billion in sales), coupled by the unrelenting revenue growth. The outdoor segment, while notably behind, has been also experiencing increases in profitability. In fiscal 2022, it reported a 12% EBIT margin on $1.3 billion in sales. All this means is that both segments are already standing on their own. By separating the two completely, management believes focused energy can be placed on improving each individually.

The last point I will make alludes to the overall stocks. Its difficult for investors to correctly categorize what industry Vista falls into. For one, its a manufacturer of ammunition. It then should be valued as such and be analyzed against its peers (Smith & Wesson, Olin). On the other hand, it is a manufacturer of outdoor products. Even then, with so many different brands in this segment, it overlaps with a plethora of competitors in different industries. Either way, separating the two will allow the picture to become much more clear as investors see the individual potential of each company and act accordingly.

The Bottom Line

We started this article by saying there were two updates to investigate from Vista: one exciting, the other surprising. The exciting update showed us just how remarkably well the company performed in fiscal 2022. Furthermore, it serves to solidify our confidence in management's decision to separate Vista into two separate entities. With powerful revenue growth and margin expansion, the case for two individual stocks has become ever stronger.

Lastly, within each business, the current tailwinds offer opportunities, not challenges for Vista. The crude oil price increases offer great opportunities to grow Vista's e-bike segment as many realize the savings from turning off the car. In the ammunition world, Vista continues to profit tremendously from the pricing power it possesses in the market due to the global shortages of ammunition.

So, would I still invest in "the great outdoors"?

I'll see you outside.