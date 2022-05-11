This bull is getting fired up! After a year of waiting, one of the best REITs on Seeking Alpha is back on sale. This is a cornerstone for our portfolio. Timothy Ivy/Getty Images News

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) deserves an update. Shares went on sale as prices underperformed peers, but fundamentals remain strong. In the Q1 2022 earnings release, SUI raised guidance from great to excellent. The increase in projected Core FFO per share is only 1.5%, but the original guidance was already calling for growth of 9.8%. The updated guidance is projecting growth of around 12%, which follows an outstanding 2021.

It wouldn’t be surprising if guidance for AFFO per share is raised in the 2022 Q1 earnings announcements. Not increasing guidance could be seen as a disappointment given the huge shift in bargaining power. The power dynamic suddenly favors landlords by a substantial margin. With higher growth in AFFO per share, the REITs also have more room for dividend growth.

Unlike several other REITs, SUI does not get to dunk on an easy year for the comparisons.

In 2021, Core FFO per share was up over 27%.

Is that because 2020 was awful? No, in 2020 they posted growth better than 3%.

While many REITs were declaring negative growth in 2020, SUI was continuing to deliver growth every year.

Core FFO Growth

The growth from year to year can swing, at least when there’s a pandemic involved, but it still goes up:

SUI

That’s excellent.

Same Property NOI

When we see rapid Core FFO growth, it means more if that growth is backed by strong growth in same-property NOI. Obviously, that is the case here:

SUI

You can see that the growth expectations have been revised higher for the manufactured home parks and RV parks. You can also see that 2020 produced growth of “only 4%”. However, when combined with 2021 the 2-year period (from 2019 to 2021) resulted in similar growth to the historical average. It was slightly over 7%.

You may also notice that the growth rates for the marina segment are broken out separately. I love that presentation. This is the kind of transparency we want to see from more REITs. When in doubt, go with extra transparency.

This shouldn’t be a surprise since SUI has literally spent more than two decades delivering this kind of strong growth:

SUI

They don’t need to average 7.1% indefinitely. They don’t even need to average 5% indefinitely, though that would produce a great total return picture. The NOI growth is leveraged to drive even faster Core FFO growth. However, accretive acquisitions and developments also help. The combination is outstanding.

When NOI and Core FFO per share grow this quickly, a 2.1% dividend yield is sufficient.

It doesn’t produce huge income in the current period, but it does generate significant growth in the portfolio. It also represents a mere 55% payout ratio on consensus AFFO. That’s before adjusting AFFO expectations for the increased guidance.

AFFO Multiples

At slightly over 26x consensus AFFO estimates, the multiple is only slightly higher than apartment REITs. Which category do you think will average better growth over the next several years? I’ll go with SUI. There may be one or two years where the apartments lead, but on average SUI is a frequent winner.

Why Renters Choose SUI

As young adults transition into wanting more space, they used to buy single-family homes. That option is gone for many of them. Home price appreciation dramatically outpaced wage growth. It was partially offset by lower interest rates making the mortgage payments more affordable, but higher interest rates made financing a house much more expensive.

Consequently, more adults may choose to look for a home in one of Sun’s communities:

SUI

That is a dramatic difference. The owner in the MH park will need to pay rent as well, but it’s still vastly cheaper than renting an apartment of comparable size.

Acquisitions

Aside from the strong growth in same-property NOI, we love the acquisitions.

SUI

The purchase of Park Holidays UK closed, with an announcement in early April 2022.

On the Q1 2022 earnings call SUI’s executives said:

The acquisition of these 40 properties in many highly desirable seaside locations provides Sun with an additional platform for growth, driving on our expertise and proven track record. Park Holidays is a mirror image of our manufactured housing business with the same supply and demand drivers, the key revenues and a highly experienced and dedicated management team.

They went on to say:

Furthermore, with the closing of Park Holidays, we look forward to continuing to establish a presence among the fragmented UK market. We have a highly talented and experienced team across our entire organization and we are excited about the opportunity to continue to build and Sun’s best-in-class platform.

This is a point that is easy to overlook. The market in the UK is highly fragmented with less efficient operators who have a higher cost of capital. Rather than simply going in and assuming everything from America would work perfectly, SUI bought one of the best operators in the UK. That platform, with local expertise, is able to expand and drive more value for SUI.

One of the other major factors is that cap rates going in are substantially higher. SUI is limited in how much they can say due to competitive positioning as they bid for assets, but management was willing to say:

I want to be careful what I say here because the pipeline is so full, and we are negotiating in a proprietary way with so many people over there. But I am going to suggest that the cap rates – exceed cap rates here by more than 400 basis points at least.

That is a substantial difference in cap rates and reflects very attractive yields. Even before we consider the ability to issue cheaper debt in other currencies, the assets available are simply offering a much higher yield. That’s very attractive. As our subscribers know, you never want to get burned reaching for yield. The local expertise is important in evaluating those potential deals.

Overall Outlook

Our view on SUI’s long-term growth trajectory is unchanged. The one thing that did change materially was the share price. SUI slipped from a 52-week high of $211.79 (right around the end of 2021 / start of 2022) to our recent purchase price of $167.32.

Schwab

This purchase took us from 200 shares to 252 shares.

It was down a bit further earlier in the day, but I’m still happy with that discount. These shares rarely slide that far and when they do it is a buying opportunity.

This is our third-largest equity REIT position and a great choice to include as part of the core of a portfolio. Is it any wonder we’ve reiterated that SUI is our top choice among housing REITs?

Equity LifeStyle (ELS) is also a great REIT, at a very good price, but the valuation on SUI is even more compelling.

In the interest of full disclosure, I'm thinking about buying even more. It was great at $167.50 and dipping even further to $156.28 makes it even better. If I do buy more (need a little time to add more cash to my Schwab accounts), it'll be in the taxable account as I expect to hold the shares for a long time.

Ratings: Strong Buy on SUI, Buy on ELS