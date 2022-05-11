RobsonPL/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After our analysis on Credit Agricole's latest Italian acquisition, and following our Q1 update on the other French banks, BNP (OTCQX:BNPQF) (OTCQX:BNPQY) and SocGen (OTCPK:SCGLF) (OTCPK:SCGLY)), today we focus on Credit Agricole's (OTCPK:CRARF) (OTCPK:CRARY) first three months results. Compared to its domestic rivals, the company didn't have a great quarter. Ukraine's invasion has weighed on the quarterly accounts. In Q1, published net income amounted to €1,331 billion compared to €1,754 billion in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of -24.1%.

Q1 Results & Russian Exposure

Going to the business divisions, underlying net banking income was up +5.7% compared to the first quarter of 2021 reaching €9,6 billion thanks to a sustained level of activity. The asset management and large customer divisions posted very good levels of revenue growth, respectively, of +9.2% (+€146 million) and +4.5% (+€74 million) thanks to positive dynamic activity and ancillary services. For retail banks in France, the regional banks recorded an increase in revenue of +1.8%, i.e., +€63 million, compared to the first quarter of 2021 thanks to a good performance coming from commissions. As we already noted with BNP Paribas, underlying operating expenses excluding the single resolution fund were up in the first quarter and stood at €5,8 billion. Overall, the group recorded an underlying cost/income ratio excluding SRF of 61.4%, up by +0.8bp since the first quarter of 2021. The cost of underlying credit risk was also up at €693 million (including €480 million of cost of level 1 and 2 risks compared to the €537 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of +29%.

Crédit Agricole Q1 Results

Going to the bottom line, the specific items for this quarter include recurring accounting volatility items in net banking income, namely the DVA (Debt Valuation Adjustment, i.e., gains and losses on financial instruments linked to changes in the Group's issuer spread) for -€23 million. Added to these recurring items are the costs of the Creval integration for -€5 million in net income and the provision for Ukraine and for Russia accounting for -€195 million and for -€346m, respectively. We should also note the downgrading of Crédit du Maroc assets being sold for -€7 million.

Russia/Ukraine exposure

Excluding these specific positive and negative items, the group net income reached €1,484 billion, down -7.2% compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Conclusion

We continue to value Crédit Agricole based on a return on tangible equity at 11% arriving at a €13 per share valuation versus the €9.95 per share price at the time of writing, though we might expect some Wall Street analysts to review and downgrade the French bank after its results. Crédit Agricole is also currently trading on c0.7x TBV and this is very supportive to the implied stock price. We believe that the solid CET1 and its dividend are enough as a margin of safety to continue to prop up the bank.