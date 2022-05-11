SSR Mining: ÇöPler Production Was Weak This Quarter
Summary
- The company posted revenues of $355.45 million in the first quarter of 2022, down 5.7% compared to 1Q21 and down 12.9% sequentially.
- Gold equivalent production was 173,675 GEOs, and the company sold 179,692 GEOs at $1,880 per GEO. Seabee mine performed well this quarter.
- I recommend accumulating SSRM at or below $20.1 with potential lower support at $18.
Introduction
Denver-based SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) released its first-quarter 2022 results on May 3, 2022.
1 - 1Q22 Results Snapshot
The company reported adjusted earnings of $0.30 per share, in line with analysts' expectations compared to $0.48 per diluted share a year ago.
Gold equivalent production was 173,675 GEOs, and the company sold 179,692 GEOs at $1,880 per GEO. Seabee mine did well this quarter.
The company said it was on track to meet full-year guidance of 740K GEOs (midpoint) at an AISC of $1,150 per ounce (midpoint).
Below is the production per mine 4Q21 versus 1Q22:
As we see above, Seabee was doing well this quarter, but Marigold and Çöpler, the production was weak. For Çöpler, the decrease was due to lower production following depleting oxide ore. However, the Turkish mine is the flagship asset with a 22+ year LOM with production expected in 2022 of 230K ounces (midpoint).
2 - Investment Thesis
The investment thesis remains unchanged from the preceding article. Despite its small size and concentration risk, I believe SSRM is a possible candidate for the long term.
I am impressed with the balance sheet and the quality of the assets, primarily with Çöpler in Turkey and Seabee. Most of the assets are located in North America, which is extra security.
However, it's paramount to trade short-term LIFO a minimum of 50% of your SSRM position to take advantage of the sharp gold price volatility. A day like today is an excellent reminder of what we should expect for several months.
Hence, I recommend using technical analysis to pick your entry and exit points and decide on a strategy.
I name it "trading your long-term position." It allows you to sell your most recent purchases and keep your long-term position on the backburner for higher profits while enjoying the dividend.
CEO Rodney Antal said in the conference call:
At the start of the year, we increased our base dividend by 40%, further reinforcing our capital returns commitment. In addition, during the quarter, we released our 2021 ESG and Sustainability report. We announced the accretive sale of our Pitarrilla project. And subsequent to the quarter, we have closed the Taiga Gold acquisition. And finally, we received Board approval to progress 60% IRR C2 development project through to the PFS stage. Definitely, an impressive list of achievements in a short period of time.
3 - Stock 1-Year Performance
SSRM has outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and is now up 25% on a one-year basis.
SSR Mining - Financial Snapshot 1Q22: The Raw Numbers
|SSRM
|1Q21
|2Q21
|3Q21
|4Q21
|1Q22
|Total Revenues $ million
|366.48
|376.95
|322.85
|407.92
|355.45
|Quarterly Earnings $ million
|52.98
|54.01
|57.18
|203.91
|67.56
|EBITDA $ million
|187.25
|170.15
|154.95
|149.46
|170.96
|EPS (diluted) $ per share
|0.24
|0.24
|0.26
|0.89
|0.31
|Operating Cash Flow $ million
|145.22
|148.60
|187.87
|127.29
|62.19
|CapEx in $ million
|68.58
|48.23
|58.69
|-10.69
|34.49
|Free Cash Flow
|76.64
|100.37
|129.18
|137.98
|27.70
|Total Cash in $ million
|891.97
|891.11
|881.57
|1,057.99
|1,033.22
|Total Debt in $ million
|374.98
|358.77
|343.13
|371.45
|353.71
|Shares Outstanding (diluted)
|233.6
|232.53
|226.83
|220.76
|224.74
|Dividend $/ share
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.07
|0.07
Source: Company press release
SSR Mining - Gold Production and Balance Sheet Details
1 - Revenues and Trends. Revenues were $355.45 million in 1Q22
1.1 - Revenues
The company posted revenues of $355.45 million in the first quarter of 2022, down 5.7% compared to 1Q21 and down 12.9% sequentially.
The adjusted net income was $65.94 million or $0.30 per diluted share ($110.74 million or $0.48 per diluted share in 1Q21).
1.2 - Mineral reserves increased 14% over 2020 to 9.2 Moz
2 - Free Cash Flow was $27.70 Million in 1Q22
Trailing 12-month free cash flow was $395.23 million with the first-quarter 2022 free cash flow of $27.70 million.
The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share or a dividend yield of 1.3%.
On May 3, 2022 the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share, payable on June 9, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on May 13, 2022. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.
3 - An Impressive Debt Profile With No Net Debt
On March 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents and others were $1,033.22 million, up from the $891.97 million in 1Q21. Total Debt is $353.71 million—net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1x.
4 - Gold Production Details. The Company Produced 173,675 Au Equivalent Oz in 1Q22
Gold equivalent produced dropped 11.4% year over year to 173,675 oz (sold 179,692 oz) in the first quarter, and it was down 18% sequentially. Also, the gold equivalent sold was 179,692 oz. It was a weak production this quarter.
Note: Puna mine in Argentina produces silver only.
The average realized gold price increased 4.6% to $1,880 per ounce from the year-ago quarter. The average realized silver price was $23.85 per ounce in the quarter, down year-over-year by 8.4%.
5 - All-in Sustaining Costs and Cash Cost
Cash cost per gold equivalent ounce increased 12.5% year over year to $775 in the first quarter, and AISC per gold equivalent ounce sold rose 8.9% to $1,093 in 1Q22 from $1,004, the same quarter a year ago.
6 - 2022 Guidance
Technical Analysis (short term) and Commentary
Note: The graph has been adjusted for the dividend.
SSRM forms a descending triangle pattern with resistance at $23.4 and support at $20.1.
The short-term trading strategy has not changed since my preceding article. I suggest trading LIFO (see note below) about 45%-50% of your position and keeping a core long-term amount for a much higher payday.
I suggest selling between $23.2 and $23.5 and waiting patiently for a retracement below $20.6 with possible lower support at $18.35.
Watch the price of gold like a hawk.
Note: The LIFO method is prohibited under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), though it is permitted in the United States to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Therefore, only US traders can apply this method. Those who cannot trade LIFO can use an alternative by setting two different accounts for the same stock, one for the long term and one for short-term trading.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.
