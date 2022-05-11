Roman Stasiuk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Italian stock market remains pretty undervalued with large caps more discounted than mid-caps. According to the Bloomberg consensus, the Borsa Italiana 40 blue chips trade at an average P/E of 11.9x compared to the Euro Stoxx 50 companies that trade at an average P/E of 13.79x. Stellantis N.V. is definitely one of them. Thanks to our analysis on Exor, today once again we focus our attention on the automotive sector. Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) is a well-known company that designs, manufactures, and distributes autos and light commercial vehicles across the globe. Its main brands are Jeep, Fiat, Maserati, Peugeot, Alfa Romeo, and many others.

Stellantis Brands

Following the announcement of their Dare Forward 2030 Plan, Stellantis is committed to becoming the industry champion in the fight against climate change, reaching zero carbon emissions by 2038. The CEO outlined the plan:

For BEVs to represent 100% of sales in Europe and 50% of sales in the United States by the end of the decade; To have more than 75 BEVs and to reach global annual BEV sales of five million vehicles by 2030; The plan also leverages the mechanical platforms, powertrain and hardware architectures announced in recent months. The future e-cars will be based on 4 flexible and modular architectures called STLA (the same as the stock market ticker for the group). The 4 STLA platforms will have varying battery autonomy. Stellantis operates in various segments ranging from luxury cars to family cars and it has to face various customer needs in different geographical areas; In addition to the mechanical update, the company expects three new technology platforms in 2024. At the heart of the transformation into customer-centric services is the new digital architecture for electric vehicles called STLA brain software. It is a service-oriented structure fully integrated into the cloud, connecting the electronic control units inside the vehicle with the introduction of a high-performance central computer that becomes the car's heart with fewer chips (and now this is essential), fewer control units scattered around the car in order to manage different functions. With the hardware centralisation, the functionality of each car can be implemented via software in a simpler way. This software upgrade can greatly improve the autonomy of a lithium-ion car, all while reducing costs and eliminating downtime in the workshop drastically reducing costs for customers and for Stellantis; Financially speaking, with the new plan, the Company aims to distribute dividends of 25-30% up to 2025 and a repurchase of up to 5% of the ordinary shares in circulation; The Company also aims to reach 100% of the projected synergies of €5 billion by 2024, one year ahead of schedule.

Dare Forward plan BEVs

Stellantis Dare Forward plan

Q1 Results

Stellantis closed the first quarter of the year with revenues of €41.5 billion, up by 12% compared to the same period a year ago, although we should note that consolidated deliveries fell by 12% to 1.374 million units. The drop in deliveries is mainly due to the failure to fulfill orders stemming from the supply of semiconductors which limited production in Europe. A positive surprise was the North America region, results were above consensus: net revenues were at €20.69 billion compared to an expected amount of €17.9 billion. In the region, Stellantis raised its market share by 30 basis points to 11.7%, thanks, above all, to the performance of Jeep. More specifically, in a market down by 15%, deliveries of Stellantis increased by 6%.

Stellantis Q1 Revenue

Conclusion

Despite the drop in deliveries that is mainly explained by the semiconductor shortage which limited production in Europe, Stellantis confirmed that: "our full-year guidance for double-digit Adjusted operating income margins and positive cash-flow is confirmed, despite supply and inflationary headwinds, as good product momentum and strategic partnerships continue to pave the way” explained the CFO Richard Palmer. According to Palmer: "the availability of semiconductors should gradually improve during the second half of the year and into 2023, although it remains difficult to predict."

"We are very pleased with our results, less than the market value of our shares" Palmer stressed. "We can only continue to do our job as best we can" he added, indicating that over time the market will also be able to notice the value ​​of Stellantis and the share price will become more aligned with the company's value. Subsequently, the focus of the conference shifted to commodities and the CFO stressed that the increase in prices will have an "impact of around 3-3.5% of revenues and will be balanced by pricing." In closing, Palmer commented on the choice of some rivals to split the electric business from the traditional one: "I do not see great benefits, we have to manage the transition to sustainable mobility and there are undoubted advantages in keeping the cash generation of both businesses together to finance investment."

Despite a lower volume outlook, there may be upward revisions on EBIT for 2022, our recommendation is a confirmed buy, we appreciate the company's American exposure and believe that the stock deserves a better valuation versus its peers. The first quarter also shows revenues above expectations thanks to the price mix. Based on EV/EBITDA, we value Stellantis with a €20 stock price and a good dividend payment in the year.

See more of our coverage on the Autos sector below: