Darren415/iStock via Getty Images

Back in January, I told investors to sell the dead cat bounce seen in shares of cannabis company Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY). The stock bounced after the firm reported its fiscal Q2 results, which showed a surprise profit basically due to an accounting item. Shares have lost almost half their value since then, and bearishness surrounding the name continues to grow. Data released on Tuesday showed that at the end of April, short interest in the name hit a new post-merger high.

Those that have read my Tilray coverage are probably familiar with short interest in this name. After going public in 2018, short interest was in the low single digit millions, but rose significantly over time to nearly 30 million shares short in late 2020. That was on a much lower share count, an item that I'll get to a little later. It was just over a year ago when Tilray completed its large merger with Aphria, and since investors digested the deal short interest has gone much higher as seen below.

Tilray Shares Short (NASDAQ)

Back when I was talking about those 30 million shares short, Tilray had an outstanding share count of around 133 million (as of November 9, 2020). Between the Aphria deal, stock-based compensation, and a few other items, the share count as of April 5th was up to over 497 million as detailed in the most recent 10-Q filing. The percentage of shares short may not be at an all-time high for Tilray, but short interest is up almost 170% in just 10 months to nearly 77 million shares. That kind of surge is not something investors should just shrug off.

There are two reasons why I believe the number of bets against the name continues to rise. The first is management's aggressive plan to get to $4 billion in revenue by 2024, despite only doing around $160 million or so a quarter currently. A big part of this growth would come from the US after the federal legalization of cannabis, but that has yet to occur. The clock seems to be ticking here, because Democrats might lose the House and or Senate in this November's midterm elections, which could significantly impact the chances of legalization. Tilray earnings reports over the years have mostly featured revenue misses as the growth story just has not materialized. Current street estimates only have the company getting to about $1.1 billion in revenue for the May 2025 fiscal year.

The second issue here is the current market environment. Investors have turned away from non-profitable names that are heavy cash burners, which fits the Tilray situation currently. With interest rates surging, these names will either face huge interest expenses when they take out new debt, or will have to sell stock at very depressed levels. I've been warning investors about Tilray ever since the run up to $300 a share, and while there have been some large bounces in percentage terms at times since, the stock sits at just $4 and change currently. Tilray may need to dilute investors heavily again to bring in significant revenue in the coming years, which will be very difficult to do with a market cap of less than $2.4 billion at Tuesday's close.

Currently, the average price target on the street is over $9 per share, implying that Tilray will more than double from here. That valuation is based on the company growing its revenues quite a bit from here, while also being able to reduce losses and slow down cash burn. Another bad quarter or two, however, and we're likely looking at another capital raise coming just to keep the business going, which would likely result in a lot of price target cuts.

In the end, NASDAQ's bi-monthly short interest data released on Tuesday afternoon showed a new post-merger high for Tilray. In just the past 10 months, the number of shares short has gone from less than 29 million to almost 77 million. As interest rates rise and non-profitable firms fall out of favor, investors are placing big bets against this company. For this sentiment to change, management will need to execute on a very aggressive growth strategy, one that needs a lot of political help rather soon.