Naked Wines (OTCQX:NWINF)

Naked Wines is a business with honest and competent management, a sustainable competitive advantage, a small share of a large addressable market, and a balance sheet with no debt and excess cash. Just last year, that description alone would fetch anywhere from 10x to 30x sales in terms of valuation for many a company. We purchased the shares for less than 15x normalized earnings and less than 40% of my Base Case value estimate.

The company operates a subscription wine club in the U.S., UK and Australia. Its business model has an economies of networks-based competitive advantage as it connects almost a million subscribers to 200+ boutique wine makers. It's a virtuous ecosystem where everybody benefits.

Small, skilled winemakers are able to find a path to market without worrying about marketing or cash flow. Since subscribers pay in advance, Naked Wines is able to pay the winemakers upfront and help them get the cash flow to get access to high quality grapes. As in many industries (including investment management), those with control of distribution aren't necessarily the best producers and the best producers aren't really skilled at distribution. Naked's model allows the winemakers to do what they love and get direct feedback from their customers.

What do subscribers get? They get a much lower price for a good product. Especially in the U.S., where the three tier distribution system results in a large mark-up, the discount that Naked is able to offer is substantial. Furthermore, subscribers are able to interact with the winemakers, provide feedback, and feel good about supporting small, independent producers who are pursuing their dream.

I have travelled to many wine regions of the world, so I consider myself to be a serious amateur as far as wine tasting is concerned. Prior to investing, I subscribed to Naked Wines and tasted their wines over the course of a month with my wife. There were no terrible wines, and the majority landed in the 7 out of 10 range for both of us. Considering that the average price was about $15 and that we both had wines we had liked the same or even less in the $100+ range, I think that this is a very good value proposition. I encourage you to try it out: nakedwines.com

Additionally, I have researched the company from the perspective of suppliers, competitors and former employees. Everything that I have come across so far validates the story and the company's competitive position. I was particularly impressed with the positive feedback for the CEO, Nick, from former employees. I was already impressed with Nick for his honest, humble and authentic communication style, and it was good to learn that people who no longer had a reason to sing his praises spoke highly of him.

Why does this opportunity exist? There are two reasons. The first is that the market is in a mood to punish all of the former "COVID winners," of which Naked Wines was one. Many of them temporarily over-earned in 2020 and 2021, and the fear is that as the world re-opens that their results will revert to pre-COVID levels. While I am assuming a modest future decrease in sales due to the reversal of COVID benefits, I believe that a large portion of the gains is here to stay as customers who got exposed to the business model liked it and for the most part are deciding to stick with it. As partial evidence supporting this thesis, the company pre-announced results after I made the investment, and their subscriber count is up over the last 6 months.

The second reason is that the company doesn't screen as cheap. As a subscription business, it runs its subscriber acquisition costs through the income statement. This is equivalent to expensing growth investments which are going to produce cash flows for many years all at once in the current period. This creates the optics of a break-even business whereas in reality it's a very cash generative business that is reinvesting into growth at high incremental returns on capital.

So, what caused me to make this a small position? First, there is meaningful downside to my Worst Case. Second, as with any young, growing company, there is execution risk. Finally, I would like to build additional confidence in my thesis over time, based on additional evidence and analysis prior to making it a bigger position.

