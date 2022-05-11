Evgenii Mitroshin/iStock via Getty Images

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) has been increasing its common dividend at a relatively rapid rate. It declared a $0.08 per share dividend for Q4 2021 and now anticipates a $0.25 per share dividend for Q3 2022.

Northern now appears to be fairly priced for a low-to-mid $60s long-term oil price environment and may be worth around $30 in a long-term $70 WTI oil environment.

Increasing Dividend

Northern's dividend has been increasing at a fairly rapid rate. It declared an $0.08 per share dividend for Q4 2021 (to be paid in Q1 2022), then increased that to $0.14 per share for Q1 2022 and $0.19 per share for Q2 2022. It also expects its Q3 2022 dividend to be $0.25 per share now.

Northern's Dividend (northernoil.com)

Northern is now expecting to increase its quarterly dividend to $0.37 per share by Q4 2023.

2022 Outlook

Northern has updated its production guidance for 2022 to 73,500 BOEPD at guidance midpoint. This is a 1,000 BOEPD increase in production from its prior guidance, while the expected oil cut remains unchanged at 60.5%. Northern's cost guidance (including its capex budget) is also unchanged, while it expects its oil differential to be slightly better than its prior guidance.

Northern's Guidance (northernoil.com)

This results in an estimate that Northern can generate $1.929 billion in oil and gas revenue at current 2022 strip of high-$90s WTI oil and $6.50 Henry Hub gas.

Northern's hedges have an estimated value of negative $510 million for 2022. This includes a realized loss on settled commodity derivatives of $105 million for Q1 2022.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil (Barrels) 16,230,638 $92.00 $1,493 Natural Gas and NGLs [MCFE] 63,581,175 $6.85 $436 Hedge Value -$510 Total Revenue $1,419

Northern is thus now projected to generate $552 million in positive cash flow before dividends in 2022 at current strip prices.

$ Million Production Expenses $233 Production Taxes $164 Cash G&A $22 Cash Interest $65 Capital Expenditures $383 Total Expenses $867

Northern is now paying out around $12 million per year in preferred dividends after repurchasing $40 million in liquidation preference value of its 6.5% Series A Perpetual Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock.

That would leave around $540 million for common dividends, share repurchases and debt reduction.

Uses Of Cash

Northern ended 2021 with $795 million in net debt. It also paid $350 million in cash upon closing of the Veritas acquisition (and had made a $41 million deposit earlier).

The cost to repurchase Northern's preferred stock is relatively high, as it paid $50.2 million to repurchase $36.2 million in liquidation preference value during Q1 2022. This is a price of around 138% of liquidation preference value and means that Northern may have paid around $56 million to repurchase the $40 million liquidation preference value that it has repurchased year-to-date.

Northern's current plans will have it pay out $51 million in common dividends during 2022.

$ Million Year-End 2021 Net Debt $795 Plus: Veritas Closing Payment $350 Plus: Preferred Share Repurchases $56 Plus: Common Dividend Payments $51 Less: 2022 Cash Flow (after Preferred Dividends) -$540 Estimated Year-End 2022 Net Debt $712

Thus, Northern is now forecast to end 2022 with $712 million in net debt if it doesn't make any additional stock repurchases. Northern is authorized to repurchase up to $150 million in common stock, but did not announce any common stock repurchases yet. It also has an unsecured note repurchase program.

Share Count And Valuation

At last report, Northern had 77.33 million outstanding common shares. Its remaining $182 million in preferred shares can be converted into common shares at a conversion price of $22.6173. This could result in another 8 million common shares.

As well, Northern has around 5.24 million in outstanding warrants, although the Veritas warrants are not currently in the money.

Northern's Warrants (Northern's Q1 2022 10-Q Filing)

At long-term (after 2022) $65 WTI oil and $3.25 NYMEX gas, I would now estimate Northern's value at a bit over $27 per share. At long-term $70 WTI oil and $3.50 NYMEX gas, this increases to around $30 per share.

This calculation factors in the conversion of Northern's preferred shares and the potential exercise of its outstanding warrants. It also adjusts Northern's estimated share value for the value of its hedges (from 2023 onward) based on those commodity prices.

Conclusion

Northern has been increasing its dividend relatively quickly and now is aiming for a $0.25 per share dividend for Q3 2022. Despite significant projected hedging losses during 2022, it may also be able to pay its credit facility debt off by the end of the year depending on how much it spends on share and note repurchases. Northern has multiple options available to it as it has been authorized to repurchase both its preferred and common shares as well as its unsecured notes.

Northern appears to be fairly priced for a low-to-mid $60s long-term oil pricing environment currently, and may have upside to around $30 at long-term $70 WTI oil instead.