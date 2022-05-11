metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Over the last few quarters, Wayside Technology (NASDAQ:WSTG) has continued its execution of its strategic initiatives, focusing on areas like marketing, onboarding new vendors, and developing deep customer relationships. This strategy has worked with the company generating growth from new and old vendors. Tech has also tangibly demonstrated this through its good financial performance in the form of strong free cash flows, consistent dividend payouts, accelerating growth, and improved margins. In our opinion, there is much more to come for Wayside as the company looks to build on the foundation it has created and pursue M&A transactions.

While Wayside Tech’s stock has done very well since we first recommended the stock [+138% return], we think there is still significant room for re-rating. We value the company on an 18x ex-cash P/E on our 2023 estimates and add the 2021 net cash per share of $6.85 to it. This brings us to our price target of $55, which is a 56% upside from the current stock price. On a regular P/E basis, the $55 target price is 20x our 2023 EPS estimate. Currently, the stock is trading at pretty inexpensive valuations, especially on an ex-cash basis. Ex-cash P/E for 2022 and 2023 are 11.8x and 10.2x, respectively. In addition to this, the company is debt-free, and we expect to see free cash flow yield of 5.9% in 2022 and 6.5% in 2023. The kicker to this perhaps is its strong net cash position, which in our estimate will touch 23% of market cap by end 2022. This gives the company significant leeway to pursue inorganic opportunities.

Earnings momentum continues in 1Q22

Wayside Tech continued its earnings momentum with another quarter of strong earnings with EPS up 74.3% YoY on the back of operating leverage gains. Net sales for the company increased by 13.5% YoY while adjusted gross billing was up 13.2% YoY. These reflect growth from new and existing vendors. During the quarter, Wayside was able to grow billings from its top 20 vendors by approximately 20% YoY. Gross profit was up 10.5% YoY, reflecting a 50bps drop in margin. Operating leverage gains, however, helped the results tremendously with adjusted EBTIDA growing by 60.5% YoY. Adjusted EBITDA to gross profit [defined as effective margin by the company] improved substantially to 35.5% in 1Q22 from 24.4% in the same quarter last year. Selling, general and admin expenses as a percentage of sales fell to 12.1% from 14% in 1Q21. Net income was up 78.4% YoY.

Net cash for the company increased to $37mn [$8.59/share] from $29.3mn [$6.89 per share] as at end December 2021. This implies a very significant net cash to market cap position of 25%. The company also continued its dividend at $0.17/share.

Looking ahead, as the company is able to capitalize on its acquisitions, generate significant synergies, and gain from operating leverage, we think the room to grow profitability from here is quite robust.

Commenting on the results, Dale Foster, CEO said – “As we look to the remainder of the year, we have a solid foundation in place to continue driving organic growth and improve our operating leverage. We also remain active in our M&A strategy as we are evaluating multiple targets that can enhance our geographic footprint, service and solution offerings, and we look forward to delivering on both our organic and inorganic growth objectives in 2022.”

14x P/E, 6% FCF yield, $55 price target

We believe that Wayside Tech’s inexpensive valuations, growth prospects, and net cash position make an attractive opportunity for investors even at current prices. Based on our model, Wayside Tech trades at a 2022 and 2023 P/E of 14.2x and 12.9x, respectively. On an ex-cash basis, 2022 and 2023 P/E stand at 11.8x and 10.2x. The company, in our opinion, will have a net cash position of 23% by end 2022, which will be complemented by a 2022 and 2023 free cash flow yield of 5.9% and 6.5% respectively. Investors should also expect a stable dividend yield of close to 2.1% over the next couple of years. Our Wayside Tech target price of $55 implies a 56% upside potential.

Some catalysts for the stock are its organic growth potential, accretive acquisitions, potential to increase dividends. Risks to thesis include a weak economy, lower tech spending, competition, and declining margins.

Conclusion

Wayside Tech’s stock has performed well for investors over the last couple of years [+136% since we recommended it] on the back of good financial performance. As operating leverage gains help, financial performance and the company continues generating organic growth, we believe that there is still further room for upside potential. Inexpensive valuations, no debt, and a strong cash position give us further comfort on the stock. Our $55.00 target price implies a return potential of 56% from the current stock price.