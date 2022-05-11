ilkercelik/iStock via Getty Images

This is my third look at Catalyst (NASDAQ:CPRX). Here I assess its recent performance compared to its biotech universe.

I also report on its investment prospects following its 05/10/2022 earnings (hereinafter the "Release").

Catalyst has done well in 2022 despite obstacles

Catalyst has been an unusual play. It is a small biotech that opened its 2022 on 01/03/2022 trading at $6.79. Prior to its Q1 2022 earnings, its share price showed a narrow annual gain. Going into earnings, Catalyst has seen its price edge up, with its after-hours, post-earnings price elevating to $7.18, a gain of nearly 6%.

This is a significant achievement when you compare it to a sprinkling of biotech ETFs as per the price chart below:

Data by YCharts

As I discuss in 01/2022's "Catalyst: A Classic Case Of Watch That Basket" ("Basket"), Catalyst is strictly a one-trick pony. Its one trick is its FDA approved therapy FIRDAPSE (amifampridine) in treatment of adults with LEMS (Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome).

Catalyst's website, accessed 05/09/2022, includes a comprehensive 23 slide deck. Its title page, captioned "CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS NASDAQ: CPRX Dedicated To Making A Meaningful Difference In The Lives Of Patients Suffering From Rare Diseases" gives a misleading impression by pluralizing disease.

In all the 23 slides, the only specific disease discussed is LEMS; the only therapy mentioned is FIRDAPSE. Slide 20 below sets out the breadth of its ambitions to expand its reach:

Catalyst 04/2022 slide deck slide (ir.catalystpharma.com)

In Basket, I discuss how its efforts to expand its footprint, while profuse, have proven "startlingly unsuccessful".

Even in the one area where its pipeline branches beyond FIRDAPSE in treatment of adults with LEMS, it is but the tiniest step. Its sole other pipeline candidate is for none other than its phase 3 effort to expand FIRDAPSE's label to the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients. This expansion effort is hardly an ambitious move given that the prevalence of pediatric LEMS in the US is thought to include <30 patients.

Catalyst has the benefit of simplicity in its operations

So given its sharp focus on LEMS, how come Catalyst is able to outperform its peers? Is there something special at work? Check out its financial outlook slide below:

Catalyst 04/2022 slide deck slide (ir.catalystpharma.com)

Very nice and clean. Midpoint revenues for 2022 are expected at $200 million; midpoint expenses are $67.5 million. It shows cash on hand at close of 2021 totaling $191 million. It has no funded debt; its balance sheet on its 2022 10-K for 2021 shows a mere ~$24 million in aggregate accrued expenses and other liabilities.

Catalyst runs a tidy, simple operation. Catalyst is constantly on the prowl for deals. It has three smallish collaborations to date:

12/2018 agreement with Endo International (ENDP) subsidiary for the further development and commercialization of generic Sabril® (vigabatrin) tablets with Catalyst to receive unspecified up-front payment, milestone payments based on achievement of regulatory approvals, and a sharing of defined net profits upon commercialization, An 08/2020 Agreement with KYE Pharmaceuticals to market FIRDAPSE in Canada which generated immaterial revenues in 2021, A 06/2021 License and Supply Agreement with DyDo Pharma for the Development and Commercialization of FIRDAPSE® in Japan; the deal has generated ~$2.9 million of 2021 revenues with phase 3 trial initiated in Japan in 12/2021.

Catalyst's Release reported more of the same

Catalyst's Release reported its Q1 2022 earnings after close of market on 05/10/2022. It confirmed its 2022 annual revenue and expense guidance as set out in its graphic above. Its cash at quarter's end was ~$198 million, a scant $7 million increase from its 2021 year-end cash.

Its other noted quarterly highlights were:

Achieved Record Revenues of more than $43 Million, a 42.7% Increase YoY Three New Patents Issued; Now Five Orange-Book Listed Patents for FIRDAPSE Advanced Plans to Diversify and Invest in Innovative Rare Disease Opportunities

None of these advance its position by any great margin. In terms of significance, its Q1 quarterly revenues are trumped by its revenue guidance. Absent existing controversy, its patents are likely assumed. As for its highlight #3, this seems the steady state for Catalyst. Deal aspirations are not going to move the needle.

Conclusion

Catalyst is a refuge in a biotech storm. Its solid financial position and its reliable FIRDAPSE revenue stream make it a comfortable holding. Its quant system strong buy rating with A+ grades for profitability, momentum and revisions provide significant comfort that its underlying metrics are strong.

Some may rate it a "buy" on that account. I cannot rate it above a hold, however, because of its lack of growth catalysts.