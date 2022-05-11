claffra/iStock via Getty Images

The Bearish Thesis

The S&P 500 (SP500) 2022 sell-off extended to nearly 17% drawdown YTD. Another 3% down, and SP500 will be officially in a bear market.

I was publicly bearish on (SPY) since March 25th, and the bearish thesis is very simple: it's a historical fact that every recession since 1947 has been preceded with the Fed's monetary policy tightening cycle. Thus, given the current cycle of expected aggressive monetary policy tightening, it's very likely that a recessionary bear market will follow.

Yet, as I explained recently, it seems like a full-blown bear market has three phases: 1) the liquidity-based sell-off in expectations of monetary policy tightening, 2) an imminent recession sell-off, and 3) the credit crunch sell-off. We are currently in a phase 1 - the liquidity-based sell-off.

It's important to note that the liquidity sell-off does not necessarily have to lead to a recession. In fact, the 1987 stock market crash of 33% was a liquidity-based sell-off triggered by the expectations of an aggressive monetary policy tightening. Yet, it did not result in a recession or a credit crunch.

Based on the macro indicators from the bond market, the probability of a recession over the next 12 months a fairly low, and it has been decreasing, as the yield curve widened across all maturities. Most notably, the 10Y-2Y spread widened to 0.43%.

Based on Federal Funds futures, the Fed is expected to cut interest rates for the first time in December of 2024 - for now this is a signal of possible normalization, but it could also signal the beginning of the recessionary monetary policy easing. Thus, based on the bond market indicators, the next recession could possibly start in late 2024.

Thus, as of now, the probability of an imminent recession probability is very low. Consequently, the current 17% drawdown, particularly since April 21st, is related to the liquidity shock.

The Liquidity Shock

Notice, every time you buy, somebody sells, or every time you sell, somebody buys. That's called a liquid market. What would happen if you wanted to sell, and there were no buyers? That would be an illiquid market, and you probably would not sell. But what if you are forced to sell in an illiquid market? Obviously, you would have to sell a much lower price.

Financial markets are facilitated by market makers - who buy when you want to sell and sell when you want to buy. These are high frequency traders who make their profits based on the bid-ask spread.

However, when the market uncertainty increases, the market makers first increase their bid-ask spread, thus making the markets less liquid, and second lower the market depth - or the dollar amount they are willing to trade. Ultimately, the market makers can completely withdraw from the market.

So, what's happening right now? The Fed's Financial Stability Report of May 22 shows the data that explains the recent liquidity shock.

Due to the uncertainty related to the expected Fed's monetary policy tightening, the market makers in short-term bonds significantly reduced the market depth (the black line in left-side graph). Meaning, the institutional investors who wanted to sell a large amount to 2Y Treasury Notes could not do it - the market was illiquid. As a result, the interest rate on 2Y Note rose sharply - to imply an even more aggressive monetary policy tightening.

Consequently, higher interest rates on 2Y Note increased the perceived probability of a recession, which increased the uncertainty in S&P500 futures (SPX) and reduced the market depth making the market illiquid (the black line on right-side graph). Meaning, large institutional investors who wanted to sell a high quantity of SPX could not do it efficiently in an illiquid market.

The Fed Financial Stability Report

Note, the decrease in market depth - and the resulting liquidity shock, can be traced to the Fed Chair's Powell speech at the IMF on April 21st - where he made very hawkish comments.

Buying Opportunity

The liquidity shock can create a vicious negative feedback loop - where falling asset prices trigger margin calls and thus, more selling in an already illiquid market. As a result, investors are forced to sell all of their holdings to raise cash to meet margin calls. Thus, during the liquidity shock all assets fall in price, while the US Dollar rises (UUP).

Consequently, the liquidity shocks present an excellent buying opportunity as many good assets get discounted. For example, the 1987 crash was an excellent SP500 buying opportunity (for somebody in cash at the bottom).

The only challenge is the predict when the liquidity shock ends. There are two triggers that end the liquidity shock: 1) the Federal Reserve intervention, like in March of 2020, and 2) the reduction in the underlying uncertainty that made the markets illiquid in the first place.

Currently, the investors cannot count on the Fed to intervene with the dovish turn. However, the clarity with the respect to expected monetary policy is possibly emerging - which could cause the return of market depth in US Treasuries (SHY) (TLT), and further in the S&P500 futures.

The expected monetary policy is driven by the expected inflation. Note, the long-term inflation expectations, as measured as the difference between the nominal 10Y Yields and the real yields, peaked on April 21st at 3%, and subsequently fell back to the key level of 2.75%. Thus, we could say that we have the peak inflation expectations, which also implies the peak Fed hawkishness - and the reason to buy SP500. This is consistent with the Kolanovic call to add risk assets on the peak hawkishness.

Thus, I expect that the market depth will return due to the clarity on the Fed's policy, at which point, the S&P500 will rally - possibly right into the phase 2 or an imminent recession - which could be far off and thus it could be a long rally.

Note, the peak inflation expectations have to be supported with the peak CPI inflation. Thus, the Wednesday's CPI report could be the trigger for the relief rally - if is below the previous peak. On the other hand, a negative CPI report could intensify the liquidity shock.

Thus, my recommendation for (SP500) is to hold. We know that that the liquidity shock can be much deeper, based on the 1987 crash case, so buying in advance of the clarity of the liquidity shock resolution is like catching the falling knife. So, for starters, let's see the market reactions if the peak inflation is confirmed with the CPI report.