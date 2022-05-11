Outflows Can Create Potential Opportunities in Municipal Marketplace

Maximusnd/iStock via Getty Images

In the long-term cycle of municipal bond fund flows, extended periods of withdrawals can often help improve valuations across the marketplace, creating more appealing entry points to invest. Munis have experienced a long spell of outflows to start 2022, and many frequently cited reference metrics suggest valuations are now unusually attractive, not only compared with levels seen a few months ago but also on a longer-term basis.

While the turmoil that has played out across financial markets this year hasn’t spared municipal bonds, we believe it has created interesting opportunities. The cumulative effect has been a substantial move higher in tax-exempt yields, making the tax benefit of investing in munis much more compelling. For context, five-year A-rated muni yields recently rose above 2.7%, according to Thomson Reuters, within the top percentile of yield levels seen over the past decade. It’s also the highest level since late 2018 when the Federal Reserve was already deep into a rate-hiking cycle and the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was near 3.25%.

Relative valuations for investment-grade munis, which appeared rich to begin this year, have cheapened and are now the most attractive we have seen since late 2020. As bond yields have moved higher, muni-to-U.S. Treasury yield ratios have also risen. Investment-grade municipal bond spreads measuring the after-tax pickup versus comparable corporate bonds have widened as well (see Figure 1).

Lower down the credit spectrum, high yield munis also offer improved yields relative to high yield corporate bonds after accounting for taxes.

Shifting market structure

Muni outflow cycles have created an expanded set of opportunities for active fund managers in recent years, in part due to changes in market structure.

Over the past decade, the stockpile of muni bonds held by banks to help intermediate risk is down about 70%, according to Federal Reserve data. Banks and insurance companies are also less likely to become buyers during times of market stress, after corporate tax rates declined in 2018 to 21% from 35%, making tax-exempt munis less attractive for institutional investors.

Meanwhile, the potential needs for daily liquidity have grown significantly, with daily liquid muni vehicle assets under management (AUM) more than doubling since 2012 to over $1 trillion today, according to the Federal Reserve. As a consequence, volatility has become more pronounced during market outflow cycles.

Amid this year’s market volatility, muni bonds have seen increased differentiation and dispersion on the individual security level. In the secondary market, where existing bonds are traded, outflows have resulted in elevated bids wanted, meaning many bonds trying to be sold all at once. Securities in less-liquid sectors, or with features that make them less liquid, trade at wider bid/ask spreads as a result, creating improved investment opportunities.

In the primary market, where new bonds are issued, fewer bidders have been willing or able to participate due to outflows. Thus, buyers with dry powder have increased leverage to influence deal terms and capture more attractive levels of yield. In some cases, the lack of liquidity in the market has been so acute that deals have been withdrawn by issuers.

Fundamental and technical strength

The current outflow cycle is now almost as large as the one seen in 2020, at the advent of the pandemic, and has contributed to an outsized 175-basis-point (bp) rise in yields. Previous outflow cycles (see Figure 2) have often signaled buying opportunities, preceding periods of spread tightening.

Even as fund flows and returns have been challenged this year, municipal credit fundamentals continue to improve. Issuers are benefiting from increased post-pandemic economic activity, unspent federal stimulus funds, and strong tax collections bolstered by residential real estate valuations, helping municipal credit rating upgrades outpace downgrades. As an example of this strength, Moody’s in April upgraded its bond rating for Illinois – the lowest-rated U.S. state – for the second time in the past year, the state’s first upgrade in two decades.

Technical factors should also help support the tax-exempt muni market, with expectations for net negative bond supply in 2022, meaning new issuance will lag behind the pace of maturing debt.

With the Fed poised to raise interest rates several more times in 2022, it’s notable that munis have historically outperformed Treasuries and corporate bonds during the past two Fed rate-hiking cycles. Tax-exempt munis have also shown resilience relative to other fixed-income assets when the 10-year Treasury yield has risen significantly (for more on muni performance during periods of rising rates, see “Munis in Focus: 2022 Municipal Market Update.”)

Municipal credit quality tends not to be materially affected by rising rates because most issuance is fixed-rate, long-term debt. Corporations, by contrast, are more likely to be hurt by rising short-term rates because they issue more short-term debt.

In addition, the 10-year cumulative average default rate for municipals is lower than that of corporate bonds across all equivalent credit ratings, according to Moody’s. This is most pronounced in speculative-grade debt, where the default rate for municipals has averaged about 6% compared with about 30% for corporates.

The pronounced market movements of early 2022 are creating more attractive entry points for investors in terms of potentially higher after-tax income. With higher yields and wider credit spreads compared with the start of the year, munis appear particularly attractive for those seeking a tax-efficient way to invest.

Disclosures

Past performance is not a guarantee or a reliable indicator of future results.

A word about risk: All investments contain risk and may lose value.Investing in the bond market is subject to risks, including market, interest rate, issuer, credit, inflation risk, and liquidity risk. The value of most bonds and bond strategies are impacted by changes in interest rates. Bonds and bond strategies with longer durations tend to be more sensitive and volatile than those with shorter durations; bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise, and low interest rate environments increase this risk. Reductions in bond counterparty capacity may contribute to decreased market liquidity and increased price volatility. Bond investments may be worth more or less than the original cost when redeemed. Investing in foreign-denominated and/or -domiciled securities may involve heightened risk due to currency fluctuations, and economic and political risks, which may be enhanced in emerging markets. High yield, lower-rated securities involve greater risk than higher-rated securities; portfolios that invest in them may be subject to greater levels of credit and liquidity risk than portfolios that do not.Mortgage- and asset-backed securities may be sensitive to changes in interest rates, subject to early repayment risk, and while generally supported by a government, government-agency or private guarantor, there is no assurance that the guarantor will meet its obligations.U.S. agency mortgage-backed securities issued by Ginnie Mae (GNMA) are backed by the full faith and credit of the United States government. Securities issued by Freddie Mac (FHLMC) and Fannie Mae (FNMA) provide an agency guarantee of timely repayment of principal and interest but are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. Income from municipal bonds is exempt from federal income tax and may be subject to state and local taxes and at times the alternative minimum tax. Inflation-linked bonds (ILBs) issued by a government are fixed income securities whose principal value is periodically adjusted according to the rate of inflation; ILBs decline in value when real interest rates rise. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) are ILBs issued by the U.S. government. Diversification does not ensure against loss.

Statements concerning financial market trends or portfolio strategies are based on current market conditions, which will fluctuate. There is no guarantee that these investment strategies will work under all market conditions or are appropriate for all investors and each investor should evaluate their ability to invest for the long term, especially during periods of downturn in the market. Outlook and strategies are subject to change without notice.

Forecasts, estimates and certain information contained herein are based upon proprietary research and should not be interpreted as investment advice, as an offer or solicitation, nor as the purchase or sale of any financial instrument. Forecasts and estimates have certain inherent limitations, and unlike an actual performance record, do not reflect actual trading, liquidity constraints, fees, and/or other costs. In addition, references to future results should not be construed as an estimate or promise of results that a client portfolio may achieve.

It is not possible to invest directly in an unmanaged index.

PIMCO as a general matter provides services to qualified institutions, financial intermediaries and institutional investors. Individual investors should contact their own financial professional to determine the most appropriate investment options for their financial situation. This material contains the current opinions of the manager and such opinions are subject to change without notice. This material has been distributed for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. Statements concerning financial market trends are based on current market conditions, which will fluctuate. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission. PIMCO is a trademark of Allianz Asset Management of America L.P. in the United States and throughout the world. Pacific Investment Management Company LLC, 650 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660, 800-387-4626. ©2022, PIMCO

CMR2022-0428-2171772

Disclaimer

Copyright PIMCO 2022. All Rights Reserved. Investment Products: NOT FDIC INSURED | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT BANK GUARANTEED.

PIMCO is a trademark of Allianz Asset Management of America L.P. in the United States and throughout the world. ©2022 PIMCO

Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”) is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). PIMCO Investments LLC (“PIMCO Investments”) is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”). PIMCO and PIMCO Investments is solely responsible for its content. PIMCO Investments is the distributor of PIMCO investment products, and any PIMCO Content relating to those investment products is the sole responsibility of PIMCO Investments.

The information provided herein is not directed at any investor or category of investors and is provided solely as general information about our products and services and to otherwise provide general investment education. No information contained herein should be regarded as a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action as none of PIMCO nor any of its affiliates is undertaking to provide investment advice, act as an adviser to any plan or entity subject to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, as amended, individual retirement account or individual retirement annuity, or give advice in a fiduciary capacity with respect to the materials presented herein. If you are an individual retirement investor, contact your financial advisor or other fiduciary unrelated to PIMCO about whether any given investment idea, strategy, product or service described herein may be appropriate for your circumstances.

Check the background of this firm on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

