The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ: QRTEA

Qurate pre-announced and then reported a weak Q4 2021 result that was below mine and the management's expectations. Specifically, organic sales declined 8% y/y overall, declined 7% y/y at the U.S. QxH business (main source of profits) and declined 5% y/y at the international QxH business. For perspective, my prior Base Case sales growth estimate was 0% over the long-term.

Whenever a company reports a weak result, the key question is always how that should inform our assumptions about the future. To do that, we need to understand the cause((s)) of the results and then form an opinion about how these causes will shape future results for the company. In this case, I can think of five possible sources driving weaker than expected sales performance:

Secular decline/market share loss Cyclical issues due to tough comparisons vs. COVID-boosted prior year results Supply chain issues affecting product availability Internal execution/merchandizing issues Fire at a major warehouse that impacted product availability towards the end of the quarter

Let's start with the cyclical issues first. If we look on a 2-year basis vs. Q4 2019, Q4 2021 overall annualized sales growth for Qurate was -1%, U.S. QxH sales declined at a 3% annualized rate and International QxH sales grew at a 2% annualized rate. Furthermore, it is possible that there was some sales pull-forward from 2021 into 2020 since people were forced to stay at home due to COVID and could have spent some of their future budget in that year. This would have had the effect of temporarily depressing the 2019 to 2021 2-year annualized growth rate into negative territory even in the absence of a structural decline in demand.

To be clear, I am not saying that all of the issues are cyclical, just that it's likely a component of the problem. Also, even if we don't assume that any of 2021's spend was pulled forward into 2020 and that the extra 2020 spend didn't lower the 2021 spend, a -3% annual decline rate certainly is less scary than the headline -8% as far as thinking about the future. Importantly, at U.S. QxH Q4 2020 growth was only +1% y/y, so the pull-forward argument doesn't fully account for the issues at the most important segment of the business. This points to the likelihood that there are issues other than just cyclical problems at hand.

The company was also impacted by supply chain issues, which limited availability of some of the merchandise. Electronics was one of the most impacted categories, which is also the category that is disproportionately favored by new customers. While neither I nor management can quantify exactly the impact from this cause, it was likely a material component of the problem. It will also likely persist for some number of quarters. However, it is not likely to be an issue over the long- term, so it is of less concern to us as far as trying to figure out what the current results imply about Qurate's future.

The fire at a warehouse which services ~ 20%-25% of demand occurred late in the quarter. It probably had a small impact, but not material enough to be a major driver.

Internal execution was also a likely issue. Management pointed to its matrix organization being ineffective in dealing with some of the challenges in real time. Since the quarter, several new senior management appointments were announced in the divisions. The good news is that self-inflicted issues can be fixed over time. The bad news is that they might not be fixed or might alienate customers while they are being fixed. So, I would categorize these as medium-scary as far as understanding the impact on long-term results.

This leaves the secular/competitive issues. These are real, and likely accounted for some portion of the -3% annualized sales decline between Q4 2019 and Q4 2021 at U.S QxH. Management said that most cohorts of its "best customers," who account for over 2/3rds of sales, were unaffected but that they did see a small impact on the most recent cohorts of best customers. More clarity is needed on this issue, and it is something that I am watching carefully.

Coming back to "best customers," they are a major reason for what gives this business a competitive advantage. Their habitual recurring purchases are a source of predictability for demand for Qurate. This recurring purchasing behavior has been there through the rise of Amazon, Facebook Marketplace, etc.

This does not mean that there is no risk - just because competition had failed to crack the code in the past, doesn't mean that it won't in the future. It does demonstrate an impressive level of resilience to competitive threats in the past that would be the envy of most retailers.

If we were to assume that the best customer behavior remains unchanged, we can perform a run- off valuation on this portion of the business. My estimate is that the best customers alone, net of all corporate costs and interest expense account for between 50c and $1 in EPS. This assumes that very little needs to be spent on marketing to retain these customers, since they are already addicted to the service. Under these assumptions the run-off value of best customers would be over $5/share, or in excess of where the stock is trading today.

As a result of the new information, my Base Case came down from ~ $20 to ~ $16. My new Base Case assumption is that Qurate is a business with normalized EPS/Free Cash Flow of ~$1.75/share that is declining in the low-single digits. This compares to the current price of around $4.50.

I have sold the equity component of our Qurate position. Why? Because despite all of the above analysis I can be wrong about best customer behavior and competitive threats. If I am, and if the sales declines are much more substantial than I believe, then Qurate could be in trouble due to a combination of declining sales with fixed costs and high financial leverage. This is what risk management is all about - not betting everything on what one believes is most likely, but making sure that if the less likely but unfortunate outcome happens, that we avoid major permanent capital loss.

I have replaced the equity with a 2% position in 2023 call options. The incremental information between now and then should help me reassess how much of the problem is temporary vs. permanent. Given that the stock is at less than 30% of my Base Case value, this will allow us to meaningfully participate in the upside without risking a lot. The downside of this approach is that it shrinks the time horizon on this position. The upside is the large positive asymmetry in risk vs. reward given the ~ 30:1 odds that we are being given on the call options. I plan to monitor developments carefully and use the additional information between now and 2023 to decide the best path forward with this investment.

