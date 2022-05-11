valiantsin suprunovich/iStock via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has had a strong 2022 so far in terms of share price growth. The macro environment remains very positive for MRO and its peers, and MRO's valuation is not high at all. With strong shareholder returns being offered by the company, Marathon Oil Corporation looks like a compelling long-term investment as long as oil prices remain at an elevated level.

Did Marathon Oil Beat Earnings?

The company did beat estimates for its earnings per share, but it missed analysts' revenue estimates. Overall, one can argue that results were more or less in line with what Wall Street had expected:

Seeking Alpha

Earnings being more or less in line with estimates is not at all bad, however. In Marathon Oil Corporation's case, analysts had rightfully expected a steep increase in both profits and revenue, and the company delivered exactly that. Sales rose by close to 50% year over year, and earnings growth was even better. Compared to the $0.21 per share that Marathon earned in the previous year's quarter, earnings per share rose by close to 400%. That was the result of operating leverage. Since a large portion of MRO's costs are fixed, revenue growth thanks to higher commodity prices goes hand in hand with outsized earnings growth in the same time frame.

MRO Stock Key Metrics

In the past, too many oil companies were chasing production growth at all costs, thereby not creating shareholder value due to causing boom-and-bust cycles. Luckily, many oil companies seem to have learned from past mistakes -- including Marathon Oil Corporation. Today, MRO and many of its peers are no longer interested in chasing production growth for the sake of production growth. Instead, management has shifted towards a focus on free cash flow generation and shareholder returns. This is, I believe, absolutely the right decision, as free cash flow per share growth ultimately is way more meaningful for shareholders than production growth.

Marathon Oil explains this new strategy in the following slide from its earnings presentation:

Seeking Alpha

The company underlines its discipline when it comes to capital spending and its shareholders-first approach to utilizing cash flows. Being disciplined instead of ramping up capital spending will likely prolong the "good times" for oil producers, as oil production does not grow meaningfully when MRO and its peers are content with keeping production mostly flat or growing at a slow pace. This, in turn, will lead to higher revenues and cash flow compared to a scenario where production growth causes oil markets to be flooded, which would cause price declines.

At the same time, MRO's reluctance to spend a lot of money on production results in strong free cash flows, as capital expenditures only make up a small portion of the company's strong operating cash flows. For 2022, MRO is forecasting a reinvestment rate of just 20% - which is a good thing. MRO and its peers have changed quite a lot in recent years, as ten years ago companies would have bragged about their high reinvestment rate, production growth plans, and so on. Today, MRO brags that it invests just 20% of its operating cash flow, and that a massive 80% of operating cash flow will be available for other purposes. This includes debt reduction, but Marathon Oil's balance sheet is already in solid shape, so debt reduction doesn't have to be the focus.

Data by YCharts

In fact, with net debt of $3.3 billion and an expected EBITDA of $5.8 billion, MRO's leverage is pretty conservative, at below 0.6. The company will continue to pay down some debt in the future, e.g., when bonds mature, they will be paid back without being refinanced. But with Marathon Oil forecasting $4.5 billion of free cash flow for the current year, a lot of surplus cash will be available even when we factor in some debt reduction.

The $4.5 billion FCF estimate is based on a $100 Brent oil price and a $4 Henry Hub natural gas price. Today, both oil and natural gas are trading above that level, with natural gas being way higher than the price on which MRO's budget is based. Actual free cash flows could thus come in even ahead of the $4.5 billion estimate, although this does depend on commodity pricing throughout the remainder of the year, of course. With Chinese lockdowns, a potential economic downturn, and geopolitical uncertainties, commodity prices could rise further during the year, or they might pull back to some degree. No matter what, it seems to be pretty clear that MRO will generate very strong free cash flows this year, and the company is willing to share that wealth with its shareholders.

Marathon Oil does not pay a large dividend, as the yield is slightly below 1%. The company has raised its dividend rapidly in recent quarters, however. Over the last five quarters, the dividend was raised from $0.03 per share to $0.08 per share, which is equal to a ~170% increase in a little over a year. That cannot be maintained forever, of course, but if MRO continues to raise the dividend meaningfully going forward, its dividend yield could eventually become quite attractive. For now, MRO's shareholder returns are centered on share repurchases, though. Buybacks do lower the company's share count over time, which increases revenue per share, earnings per share, and free cash flow per share, all else equal. The company has just raised its current buyback program to $2.5 billion, which is equal to around 14% of the company's market capitalization. Thanks to the aforementioned very strong free cash flows that can be expected in 2022, it is likely that MRO will use up the majority, or potentially even all of the buyback program this year. This would lead to a hefty decrease in MRO's share count, which would increase each remaining share's portion of the pie drastically. Importantly, the declining share count also improves MRO's ability to increase its dividend further. As dividends have to be paid to fewer shares overall, the company can increase the dividend per share at a faster rate compared to a scenario where its share count remains stable over time.

With MRO forecasting $4.5 billion in free cash flows for the current year, the $2.5 billion buyback program is easily financed. In fact, the company could announce such a program every seven months with cash flows at the current level. Another buyback program extension during the second half of the year would thus not be an especially large surprise, as long as the commodity price environment remains constructive.

Is Marathon Oil Stock A Fair Valuation?

Based on forecasted results for 2022, MRO looks very inexpensive. The company is valued at just 4.0x this year's forecasted free cash flow today, which pencils out to a 25% free cash flow yield. For a quality oil company with a healthy balance sheet, strong shareholder return program, and low breakeven costs (~$35 per barrel), that seems like a pretty low valuation. Of course, we don't know whether oil and natural gas prices will remain this high for a longer period of time -- when they decline, profits and cash flows would decline with them. That being said, MRO looks rather inexpensive even in a scenario where oil prices pull back to the $80 range, as Marathon forecasts that its annual free cash flow would be around $3 billion in that case -- which would still make for a 15%+ free cash flow yield, relative to the current market capitalization.

In other words, if oil prices remain anywhere close to current levels, MRO looks attractively valued. If there was a huge pullback in oil prices, which seems unlikely to me, the valuation would be less attractive.

What Is The Long-Term Outlook For Marathon Oil?

Oil prices are high because oil companies and oil-producing countries have been underinvesting in new production for years. At the same time, oil demand around the globe is strong and continues to climb. As long as there is no huge COVID comeback, the macro environment should thus be quite supportive of oil prices going forward. If that is the case, MRO with its low valuation and strong cash returns has a very positive long-term outlook. Even if company-wide cash flows never grow again, the ambitious buybacks could create double-digit annual returns for shareholders, even before factoring in potential multiple expansion tailwinds.

Is MRO Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

The answer to this question depends on your view on future oil prices and on the alternatives you look at. I'm moderately bullish on oil pricing for the foreseeable future and do thus believe that MRO could be a compelling investment at current prices. For those that want to see a higher dividend yield, there are many attractive alternatives in the energy space, thus MRO is not necessarily a must-own company.