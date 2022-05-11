smrm1977/iStock via Getty Images

Sometimes companies, which aren't yet fully operational, exhibit compelling opportunities. In our view, Tellurian Inc. (NYSE:TELL) sits squarely in this position. The company purports a full service vision of supplying natural gas, being the only completely integrated Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) entity. Our analysis deals directly with short-term sustainability. It's hot, so let's start cooling off.

Tellurian's Vision

Tellurian plans a fully integrated approach to LNG, from production, transportation, liquefying and overseas sells, a pure play mostly targeted at Europe and other parts of the World. The assets begin with a very rich field in Louisiana, continuing with pipelines for transportation and a state-of-the-art liquefaction facility located in Lake Charles, to be built in modules.

Tellurian is developing a portfolio of natural gas production and has nearly 100 drillable locations with an estimated one trillion cubic feet of net resource. It is also developing an LNG trading operation and infrastructure that includes a ~ 27.6 mtpa LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. Tellurian is based in Houston, Texas.

The two pipelines, yet to be constructed include Driftwood and 200-300. The next slide shows the route proposed for the Driftwood asset.

Driftwood Pipeline

A second pipeline, 200-300, shown next, is scheduled to begin construction this year.

Line 200 - 300

In conjunction with the pipeline construction, the company plans include a state-of-the-art liquefaction facility, again built in scalable modules at Lake Charles, LA with a first phase planned to be finished in 2026.

For investors, near-term cash flows, either positive or negative, are always important especially with companies only partially in operation. Two slides help us make that estimate for 2022. The first slide, from the company's last presentation, states that production might average 130 mmcf/d for 2022, but leave the year at 220 mmcf/d. The year's exit is 5 fives last year's average with the yearly average at about 3 times.

Production History from Last Presentation

The next slide indicates that Tellurian hasn't hedged its production. Coming bullish natural gas prices will provide a positive result in coming months.

The next graph shows prices for natural gas during the last few years averaging $4.0-$4.25 last year.

MacroTrends NG Chart

This year, thus far, the average is $6.0 and climbing. Last prices equaled between $7.0-$9.0 per therm.

Looking at the last two years of revenue and expenses generates a soft margin number for the company. The table that follows summarizes this and predicts this year's cash flow.

2021 2020 2022 Est* 2022 NG ** Price Adj. $6 2022 NG ** Price Adj. $8 Revenue (million) $71 $37 $230 $340 $450 Costs $36 $17 $110 $110 $110 Margin 0.50 0.54 0.52 Gross Profit $35 $20 $120 $230 $340

* 130/40 * $71 (2021 revenue)

** $4.15 average for 2021

The possible huge change in cash generation for Tellurian during this year without natural gas hedging is quite astonishing. The company's history suggests that $60-$100 million in general and developmental expenses is needed, leaving $100-$250 million in cash. At the last earnings release, President and CEO Octávio Simões added, "We are nearing net production of 100 million cubic feet equivalent per day (mmcfe/d) and plan to reach 200 mmcfe/d by year end. Tellurian production is now generating free cash flow after capex and we intend to maintain capex at approximately $150 million a year.” This confirms our above analysis. Again, the cash flow might be $100 million or more above the capital budget at $150 million.

The company isn't off the radar screen. On April 1, A headline read, "Liquified natural gas company Tellurian surges 18% following Credit Suisse upgrade." Last summer, Morgan Stanley wrote an investment report which included a $22 price target with a completion of the full 5 train facility.

The Status of Coming Assets

We continue with a discussion of a 1st phase Driftwood LNG summary shown in the next slide.

Nov. Presentation

The first phase for the liquefaction plant is sold out. A notice to begin construction was sent at the end of March. Again, startup is scheduled in 2026 or four years.

Financing

Tellurian is a grass roots venture; thus, it requires significant financing. We begin with the next slide to add details.

Nov. Presentation

In the chat with the TELL segment, Charif Souki discussed financing both debt and equity split 2/3, 1/3 respectfully. In the comments, Souki noted that the company was working on the equity portion noting that it was important that minimal dilution was part of the consideration. In our view, this could best be accomplished through convertible bonds with a convert price at $15 or $20. Generally convertible bonds carry significantly lower interest rates, sometimes in the 4-5% range.

Continuing on debt, the CEO stated that they hoped to finish the bank debt financing in the next 90 days or so. A review of what this could mean follows:

Financing Total 2023 2024 2025 2026 Debt $8B $2B $2B $2B $2B Equity $4B $1B $1B $1B $1B Total Interest * $900M $220M $440M $660M $900M

* Equity - 5% convert; debt 9% bond

The company appears headed to generate $200 plus million cash in 2022 and with more likely in the future. Without further drilling, it will still be 2024 before total interest passes cash generation. By then the projects will be well underway and known entities.

Before closing, we note that the management in place is experienced having played a major role in 15-20% of the total liquefied natural gas capacity now in place in North America. This is a rare occurrence in industry today.

Conclusions & Risks

Purchasing during weaker periods in the stock market, in our view, makes sense. On the date for submitting this article, the price reached into the high $3s, a place that might be a buying opportunity for a measured entry.

Investors must always remember the concept of risks. Risks with companies early in their business development cycle include failure to accomplish targeted objectives. Tellurian might not gain the necessary financing. Tellurian might have to issue stock rather than issue convertible bonds and, at $5 a share, the dilution would be three to one. Instead of having 500 million shares, it would be 1.5 billion. Future markets for natural gas might diminish before the projects are complete, though highly unlikely with most of the world divorcing itself from Russian sources. In our view, the big risk is with financing and, in particular, stock dilution. It should also be noted that the company missed its April financing target and the stock reacted negatively.

Even when we risk the risks associated with Tellurian, it seems that this speculation is more than worth its risk. Natural gas is in short supply around the world. The company has gas production assets to carry it through at least the first 2-3 years with projected cash flows. Management is impeccable. They also hold a significant portion in the company at 15%. We own stock through leap options and leap short puts. Risking the risks seems to tilt the table toward success. With the market shouting bear, measured or multiple buying points makes the most sense.