Investment Thesis

This year, the S&P 500 (SPY) is down 13%. How did Mr. Cooper perform? It is up 6.7%! This is not a broad market selloff but a targeted rebellion against hyper-valuation. ON FRIDAY, the S&P 500 was down 0.57%, while Mr. Cooper (NASDAQ:COOP) rose 1.71%. Below is a table showing COOP's performance against the broader index.

COOP Price Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Not only is COOP beating the market index, but also outperforming its peers. The mortgage origination and servicing business is enjoying a spectacular momentum, mirrored in SA's proprietary grading score below:

COOP Price Momentum Score (Seeking Alpha)

What is the secret of COOP's resilience amid current market turmoil? Answering the question can shed light on the nature of the market selloff and some company-specific characteristics of COOP's portfolio, helping set expectations for the rest of the year.

From a macro perspective, COOP offers exposure to the renewed interest in the real estate market. Although COOP doesn't invest in properties, Loan-to-Value ratios decline as property prices rise, boding well for its business in terms of reduced risk and higher refinancing opportunities.

These dynamics are partially offset by the Fed's efforts to slow growth by raising interest rates. Mortgage Servicing Rights ("MSR") offers countercyclical characteristics, offsetting the effect of rising interest rates on its origination business. This is especially true since COOP derives more than two-thirds of its revenue from MSRs.

Revenue Trends

MSRs are one of the few fixed-income assets that increase in value with rising interest rates. How much of these assets does COOP have? A lot. Below is a breakdown of COOP's portfolio.

COOP Portfolio Breakdown (Author's Estimates, Quarterly Reports)

A quick overview of COOP's operations is due for those new to the company. MSRs are the right and obligation to service a mortgage by collecting and forwarding payments to lenders. Other services include answering borrowers' queries, sending payment reminders, collecting late fees, foreclosure, and liquidation in case of default. Lenders, including Government Sponsored Enterprises "GSE," such as Fannie Mae, Ginnie Mae, and Freddie Mac, outsource these services to COOP to focus on core operations.

Beyond these services, MSR companies perform a vital role in providing market liquidity. If you look at COOP's portfolio, you'll see 10% advances and other receivables. What are these? When a borrower defaults or is late on their payment, COOP will continue paying mortgage payments and any ancillary fees to its banking clients (called Servicer Advances). Eventually, COOP recovers these payments either from the bank or after foreclosing and liquidating the property.

One should note that from an operational perspective, this process is a bit more complex and include custodial accounts that also offer a safety net in case of default. Also, third-party servicing often entails faster recoveries, often within thirty days. Beyond these operational details, from a risk/reward perspective, MSRs offer predictable monthly income, with multiple safety nets in case of default.

Historically, rising interest rates discouraged mortgage prepayment, extending the average duration of mortgage balances. The longer borrowers extend their loans, the longer they remain COOP's clients. For this reason, when interest rates rise, MSRs become more valuable, contributing to COOP's book value.

Instead of waiting for lenders to ask for help servicing their mortgages, COOP originates loans, using its field offices across the country before selling them to banks and lending institutions while retaining MSRs, replenishing its business with more assets. It currently holds $3.4 billion of mortgage loans, most of which it holds for sale.

Investors should expect slower origination activity in the coming quarters as the Fed raises interest rates. The good news is COOP generates 71% of revenue from its MSRs, which stand to profit from a rising interest rate environment.

Financial Position

Last year, the company sold several non-core segments, including its Title business to Blend Labs (BLND), its Valuation segment to Voxtur Analytics (OTCQB:VXTRF), and its Field Services business to Cyprexx Services, realizing a gain of $528 million. Divestments helped streamline operations, contributing to Moody's decision to raise COOP's credit rating to investment grade.

Having a strong balance sheet is particularly important for COOP, which needs to pay advances if a borrower defaults, and the recovery process could be lengthy. To fund its working capital, the company opened multiple short-term credit facilities, with a total withdrawal capacity of $17 billion, out of which $5 billion is withdrawn, leaving $12 billion of additional safety net to fund working capital when and if needed.

Beyond the credit facilities, all COOP's long-term debt is tied to fixed rates, protecting it from rising interest rates until maturity, when it will likely refinance at higher rates. All of its $2.7 billion outstanding notes mature after 2026.

Summary

It is more important than ever to adopt a prudent investment style. Don't leverage and diversify your portfolio in different asset classes and industries. The chances of the economy hitting a recession are increasing by the day as the Fed tightens policy amid a global economic slowdown.

COOP has an investment-grade credit rating, supported by moderate leverage, simplified and streamlined operations, and revenue predictability, unlike most of its peers. MSRs are one of the few classes that increase in value as interest rates rise. These assets constitute 56% of COOP's portfolio and more than two-thirds of revenue. Our hold rating mirrors the company's position to profit from rising interest rates and solid jobs market, weighed against expected softness in the origination segment and rising recession prospects.