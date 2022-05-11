How I Invest During A Bear Market

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

I have absolutely no idea whatsoever when this bear market will end or how much lower it will go, which only makes the anxiety that much worse. When I see my portfolio dropping day in and day out, I do feel like I need to take action and do SOMETHING, but I'm constrained by my belief that trying to predict stock prices (or worse, to act on said predictions) is a complete waste of time and energy. So how do I cope with the fear and frustration?

The answer is that I reinvest dividends. I'll be the first to admit that my primary motivation for doing so is purely psychological: it makes me feel like I am doing something constructive to take advantage of falling prices. My portfolio routinely fluctuates by six figures per day but buying even just a couple hundred bucks worth of stock gives me the sense that I'm moving permanently ahead (and in terms of share count, at least, I really am).

But recently I started to wonder. Now, I'm all for psychological comfort, but way less enthusiastic about investment habits that produce negative performance. Whereas I am perfectly content to waste time, the prospect of wasting money really sticks in my craw. So, starting on March 2nd, I began to enter every single trade that I make into Google Finance to track my... well, let's call it my "progress." Which I say with a jaundiced eye because thus far, my total investment return on all my reinvested savings since March 2nd amounts to an impressive negative 4.26%according to Google Finance.

I suppose I shouldn't kvetch (but it's so fun that I like to, anyway). After all, the overall market is down 7.17% over the same time period according to Google Finance, so at least I've managed to save myself some losses. Losing less never feels as good as earning more, but as I will highlight later, it's the only reason that I've managed to outperform the broader markets over the long-term.

And so, what are my brilliant, money-losing stock picks over the past two months? See for yourself.

The Key To Bear Market Investing

My two-month experiment taught me two things.

Lesson one: I seem to really love losing money on my repetitious investments in Unilever (UL).

Lesson two: I reinvest dividends way more frequently than I cared to admit back in the opening sentences of this article. What was my immediate reaction upon discovering the disconnect between what I think I do and what I actually do? Check myself into an investment detox clinique. Whenever that moment of clarity illuminates the fact that you do far more of something than you initially thought you did, that "something" is rarely a healthy habit.

But then I started to wonder. What if, like Woody Allen in the movie Sleeper, I have discovered a guilty habit that turns out to actually be healthy???

To find out, I'm asking how one might account for that 2.91% of portfolio outperformance that I've enjoyed so giddily these past two months. It clearly has nothing to do with my skills as either a market timer or stock picker (as my repetitious money-losing obsession with (UL) demonstrates). The most obvious explanation is that dollar cost averaging tends to outperform lump-sum investing during bear markets, when share prices tend to be at their most volatile.

To test that hunch, I measured the difference between making a one-time lump-sum investment in the Vanguard Total Market Stock Index (VTI) on March 2nd versus the performance of portfolio where you bought one share of (VTI) on every single trading day from March 2nd to May 6th. The "one-a-day" (VTI) portfolio would have lost 6.23% in total versus the 7.17% loss on the "one-and-done" (VTI) portfolio, outperforming by almost 1%.

That result may be entirely unsurprising to you given that the market has been down recently, but what you might not have known is that if you bought one share of (VTI) every single trading day since March 2nd, you would have taken losses on each and every single one of those investments according to Google Finance. It turns out that even with a batting average of ZERO, you can still outperform the market by making small and regular investments during a bear market. That's an absolutely enormous margin for error that leads me to one conclusion: small, frequent, psychologically- satisfying investments are indeed healthy.

Conclusion

An unrelenting fusillade of small darts thrown consistently and frequently at distant, yet unambitious, targets. I can't think of an easier way to overcome a case of bear market anxiety. In my case, at least, the investment results far exceed anything I could hope to gain by trying to call a bottom or to identify that elusive asset category that is somehow immune to gravitational force of rising interest rates and soaring inflation.

Below, you will find my full portfolio and associated portfolio allocations (I've left out First American Financial (FAF) because it accounts for close to 0% of my overall portfolio). According to Google Finance, my average five-year portfolio performance is 11.94% per year (including a 2.59% dividend yield but NOT including extra returns from reinvesting those dividends and special dividends), compared to 11.59% for (VTI) and 8.06% for the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) (including dividend yields of 1.49% and 2.2%, respectively, according to Seeking Alpha). My portfolio is 15% allocated to non-US stocks, so performance tends to lag the US broader markets during bull markets, but then more than catch up during bear markets.