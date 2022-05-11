EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER/E+ via Getty Images

The Invesco Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) invests in leading publicly traded (PE) stocks, business development companies, and other related vehicles. While the early post-pandemic period through 2021 was a boom for the group defined by strong investment performance and record deal activity, the segment hasn't been immune to the current market selloff.

Indeed, PSP is down more than 30% from its high reflecting the correction in asset prices along with the more volatile macro outlook amid rising interest rates. The expectation is that fee income is set to decline this year while the environment for new deals is more difficult.

That being said, PSP looks interesting at the current level. The fund offers a quarterly dividend yielding near 8% supported by otherwise high-quality underlying holdings. The selloff has helped to reset valuations for the group which maintains a positive long-term outlook. PSP is a good option to capture targeted exposure to this alternative asset class within the financial sector.

What is the PSP ETF?

PSP technically tracks the "Red Rocks Global Listed Private Equity Index". which utilizes a modified market-cap weighting methodology that includes an adjustment with a "purity score". This means that alternative asset managers, holding companies, and investment banks that have more direct ownership of private companies gain importance within the strategy.

The current PSP portfolio includes 79 holdings. Within the top 10 holdings, there is a good balance with most stocks representing between 4% and 5% of the overall composition. The largest current positions are Blue Owl Capital, Inc. (OWL), Sweden-based EQT AB (OTCPK:EQBBF), and the U.K's 3i Group PLC (OTCPK:TGOPF). High-profile U.S. PE leaders like KKR & Co. (KKR), Blackstone Inc. (BX), and The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) are also among the top holdings.

Seeking Alpha

An important point here is that while 60% of the PSP portfolio is allocated to "foreign" stocks, the understanding is that PE by definition is a global business. For example, most major U.S. PE firms have large operations and deal activity in Asia and Europe highlighting their cross-border exposure.

On the other hand, some smaller firms may specialize in a region or sector, but the overall effect is that the PSP ETF has good diversification with exposure to all sectors at the portfolio company level. The takeaway here is that the overall portfolio captures the high-level themes in private equity as an alternative investment class. Finally, we note that PSP has an expense ratio of 1.44% which includes a 0.5% management fee along with the fees charged by some of the underlying fund holdings, in line with the category.

Invesco

PSP Performance

We mentioned the extreme volatility in PSP this year with the fund down by 32%, underperforming the broader financial sector. Listed private equity as a market segment has faced several headwinds. The context goes back to the blowout year for the group in 2021 defined by strong market returns globally, peak valuations in several sectors, and record deal activity.

Private equity firms typically generate the bulk of their income from fees related to assets under management, deal activity, and a share of the investment performance. The current environment has created a sort of high watermark for the industry facing difficult 2021 comps while the correction in financial markets further impacts the earnings based on declining portfolio asset values.

Surging interest rates represents an additional challenge since some of the investment firms utilize leveraged financing making some deals less attractive. Putting it all together, it's a poor investment environment in regards to raising new capital and the risk appetite of investors.

On a 2-year basis, PSP is still clinging to a 31% return. The chart below highlights that it was outperforming benchmarks like the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which tracks broader financial stocks in the S&P 500 (SPY) through most of the pandemic rally, before giving up the spread in 2022.

Data by YCharts

It's worth noting that there is the alternative ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX) which is an alternative to PSP. Despite sharing the "listed private equity" theme, the two funds have some key differences. First, PSP has a broader strategy that includes investment firms that operate beyond simply investing in private companies while PEX has a more focused strategy and smaller portfolio. The exposure in PSP ends up including firms that are more involved on the lending side and credit markets, resulting in a stronger return over the last decade with PSP gaining a cumulative 86% compared to 64% in PEX.

On the other hand, it's evident from the chart below that PSP has been more volatile including the deeper correction from recent highs. Compared to PSP's 32% decline in 2022, PEX has sustained a narrower 21% drop. While we're not claiming one fund is better than another, the argument we do make is that PSP should be better positioned to outperform to the upside in an eventual rebound given its higher beta and more leveraged underlying exposure.

Data by YCharts

PSP Dividend

The current dividend yield on PSP based on payouts over the past year is 15.2%. This figure considers what was an exceptional year for private equity in 2021 with record earnings leading to elevated distributions. There is an expectation that the quarterly amounts will maintain some of the earnings momentum from the last year in the near term but normalize lower going forward.

The difficulty in attempting to forecast a forward dividend yield for the fund, beyond the uncertainty in the level of portfolio gains, is that the various PE stocks in the portfolio each have a range of distribution policies. Some PE companies have the typical consistent and steady quarterly rate with a history of annual increases. Other companies have a more variable distribution policy that reflects a targeted payout ratio on earnings. The result is significant volatility in the quarterly dividend amount at the PSP fund level.

If we assume the dividend for the next four quarters averages around $0.20 per share, our forecasted forward dividend yield on PSP is around 7.5%, consistent with the average for the fund over the last several years.

Data by YCharts

PSP Price Forecast

A bullish call on PSP right now comes down to a macro call. It's going to need risk sentiment to turn positive in financial markets with an overall improving outlook on economic conditions. Indications that inflation is peaking could allow long-term interest rates to stabilize helping to provide some support for asset prices. As it relates to private equities, lower financial market volatility is essential for investor appetite to recover for new deal activity.

Seeking Alpha

The silver lining here is that the deep selloff may have already priced in some of the worst-case scenarios. We argue that listed PE stocks and the PSP ETF have good relative value at the current level. One catalyst could be a rally in bonds that appear oversold particularly at the long end of the curve. Investors buying PSP today get to lock in an attractive dividend yield.

The main risk to watch is the scenario in that macro conditions deteriorate further. We can bring up the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis which is always one or two headlines from escalating into a more widespread geopolitical conflict that would push all bets off the table.

Final Thoughts

It's been a rough start to the year for PSP and listed private equity stocks. Recognizing the volatile market conditions, we like the fund as a tactical buy with an expectation that this unique market segment will recover. Don't count out the PE guys from taking advantage of the current volatile market conditions with new deals at depressed valuations to generate value in portfolio companies and for shareholders.