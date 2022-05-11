mixmotive/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Background

Following the results of the Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA)'s 4Q 2021 reporting, we observed a fall in the company's shares, after which I published another article highlighting the prospects of the company's streaming business. Since the end of February, we have seen the growth of shares, but then, on the reporting of Netflix (I analyzed it here in this article), all companies that own streaming services experienced a drop in stock price. After reviewing the company's 1Q 2022 results, I would like to underscore the main points of the report, which confirmed my bullish view on the company's shares. Traditionally, we will start with a high-level review of the company's results, and then move on to the analysis of individual segments.

The company's revenue fell 1.1% YoY to $7.33 billion (1% below the consensus). Adjusted for the impact of the Super Bowl this year, revenue is up 5% YoY. Total OIBDA was $913 million, 16% better than consensus but 44% lower than it was in the same period last year. EPS $0.6 vs $0.47 expected. The company ended the quarter with $11.5 billion in net debt. Now, let's turn to segments.

The core business overview

Revenue of the TV media segment decreased by 6% YoY and amounted to $5.6 billion (in-line with expectations). Adjusted for the impact of the Super Bowl, this year's revenue is up 2% year-on-year. Advertising revenue fell 13% YoY to $2.5 billion (consensus $2.4 billion), excluding the impact of the Super Bowl, the revenue up 4% YoY. OIBDA of the segment decreased by 13% to $1.5 billion ($1.4 billion was expected). The Super Bowl impact was the reason for the decline.

The Film Entertainment segment generated revenue of $624 million ($759 million consensus). Film distribution revenue was $131 million, better than a consensus estimate of $109 million. OIBDA loss was $37 million. Content licensing revenue fell 42% YoY to $491 million. That fall was due to less new content available to license than it was a year ago.

There were no surprises from the traditional business. The company's investment case is still more connected with the development of the company's streaming services. Let's move on to the DTC segment.

DTC

Total revenue from streaming services (DTC segment) increased by 82% YoY to $1.1 billion (in line with the consensus estimates). Subscription revenue was $742 million (+95% YoY, 6% above consensus), while advertising revenue was $347 million (+59% YoY, 15% below consensus). Paramount+ and its other paid streaming services (Showtime OTT, BET+, Noggin) had 62 million paying subscribers, implying a 6.3 million increase QoQ. The consensus forecasted a 5.3 million increase. Streaming OIBDA was -$456 million (better than consensus of -$498 million). Management confirmed its earlier forecast of 100 million paid streaming subscribers by 2024 and $9 billion in streaming revenue. As before, an improvement in streaming OIBDA is not expected until 2024 due to increased investment in content creation.

Paramount+ added 6.8 million subscribers and brought the base to over 40 million, while the consensus expected growth of only 3.1 million. The major driver of growth for Paramount+'s subscribers was the dense schedule of content releases. Management noted the positive impact of the releases of Scream and Jackass Forever on Paramount+, just after the 45-day exclusive theater window. In the coming weeks, the releases of The Lost City and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 are expected on the Paramount+. That should also contribute to the influx and retention of subscribers within the second quarter. I also note the dense schedule of the release of TV series (1883, Star Trek: Picard and Halo) on the Paramount and the broadcasting of sports events (Champions League, UEFA Cup, NFL playoffs, etc.) also contributed to the growth of the service subscribers in the 1Q.

The service is expected to be released in the UK and South Korea in June, and in Italy, Germany, France, Switzerland, and Austria in the second half of the year in partnership with Sky. The company begins to roll out SkyShowtime's service. Service content will include Paramount content and NBCUniversal content. The service will cover the territory, mainly Eastern Europe, where about 90 million households live. The important news was the announcement of the launch of Paramount+ in India, in the partnership with Indian company Reliance. The subscriber projections from this partnership are not included in the 100 million subscribers forecast.

The decrease in total ARPU for Paramount+ year-on-year was due to a large mix towards the international segment. Both domestic and international ARPU separately increased YoY and QoQ. Home ARPU improved due to the conversion of a part of subscribers from promo to a standard plan. International ARPU is positively affected because the service is launched in countries where ARPU is higher than in those countries where the service was launched earlier (mainly Latin America countries).

Pluto TV's MAU was 67.5 million at the end of the quarter. Pluto TV added 3.1 million users in the quarter. The service's revenue rose 51% to $253 million. ARPU rose 20% YoY in the US and 7% YoY in the rest of the world. The company launched over 102 new channels on the service and now the number of channels exceeds 1,000. The number of global hours watched grew YoY at a double-digit rate. Management once again noted that the service does not fully compete with paid streaming, but complements it. To support this, data there were given that about 80% of MAU Pluto are also subscribed to paid streaming. The decrease in ARPU QoQ was due to a temporary decrease in advertising load, as well as the general weakness of the advertising market.

The risks and final thoughts

Although the company's investment case remains very attractive to me, it should be noted that investing in the company's shares also carries several risks. For example, one of the realized risks was quite unexpected. Because of the company's departure from the Russian Federation, the 2022 OIBDA, according to management, will be negatively affected by 70-80 million. The company expects the number of paid subscribers to the company's streaming services to decrease by 3 million in Q2, 2/3 of which is from non-Paramount+ services due to the suspension of Russian operations.

More details about all risks can be found in the company's annual report (10-K). I would also separately note general market factors as a risk, in particular the tightening of the Fed's monetary policy, which will continue to put pressure on the market in the coming months. The rate hike, coupled with a $47.5 billion Fed balance sheet cut (expected to rise to $95 billion within three months), will add even more volatility to the market. As there are some stock market short-term headwinds, I see Paramount as a lucrative long-term investment story. I am comfortable with the company's upside/risk ratio, so I keep my bullish view on the stock.