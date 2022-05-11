designer491/iStock via Getty Images

You know how it goes, another (couple of) months, another (couple of) step((s)) towards financial freedom!

Because of computer issues, I was not able to publish my typical monthly portfolio review for March. I was traveling to my brother's wedding several weeks ago, dropped my MacBook when unpacking the car at the hotel, broke the screen, and wasn't able to get it repaired until I returned home. Thankfully, the AppleCare+ service was great (very expeditious) once I got back. They mailed my laptop from Virginia, down to Texas, repaired it, and then overnighted it back to Virginia again, all in a span of less than 3 days. The logistics involved there are simply mind boggling. It's a wonderful world we live in and Apple is without a doubt, a wonderful company, which happened to raise its dividend since my last update, contributing to my portfolio's dividend growth.

Speaking of dividend growth, my results during the last couple of months have been fantastic.

Nick's Dividends (Nick's data)

During March, my dividends increased by 25.59% on a y/y basis. At the end of March, my year-to-date y/y growth was 27.69%.

During April, my dividends increased by 24.56% on a y/y basis. At the end of April, my year-to-date y/y growth was 26.88%.

I'm a little skittish heading into May, because this will be the first month that the AT&T (T) dividend cut will be factored into my y/y growth. I'm hoping that the new additions that I've made into my portfolio over the last year or so will help to cancel that out, but I haven't taken the time to tally everything up yet. Either way, I doubt that I'll be talking about 20%+ dividend growth next month; but, looking out at the full-year expectations, I still believe that 15-20% growth is likely, barring a drastic change to my savings rate.

Nick's Dividends (Nick's Data)

Total Returns

As you all probably know by now, capitals gains, or even total returns, aren't a top priority for me when putting cash to work in the markets.

I start every single one of these portfolio reviews off by highlighting my dividend growth results because generating a reliably increasing passive income stream is always my focus in the markets.

And, due to the recent uptick in volatility that we've seen recently, I couldn't be happier about this. I speak with subscribers to various premium services every day and their anxiety on days when the Dow is dropping 1,000+ points is palpable. But, I don't feel the same way. Actually, I'm able to sincerely celebrate weakness in the markets because lower share prices mean that the dry powder that I have can be put to work more effectively (lower share prices = higher dividend yields and therefore, higher yields on cost).

I don't fret about falling share prices because it's simply not a priority. I pay close attention to the fundamentals that my holdings generate to ensure that their dividends are safe and likely to grow and so long as this is the case (which it typically is when we're talking about the mature, cash cow, blue chip, dividend growth stocks that I tend to invest in) then I know that I'm on track to achieve my primary goal.

But, I know that readers of these pieces like to know how well my portfolio is doing, from a capital gains perspective, so I always include the data (just know, it's relatively inconsequential to me, and frankly, I think more investors would do well in the markets if they didn't pay so much attention to day-to-day share price movement and instead, focused on the growing fundamentals of the companies that they partner with over the long-term as shareholders).

Since my last update, my portfolio has slightly outperformed the market.

According to Personal Capital, from 2/28/2022-5/11/2022, my portfolio has posted returns of -8.56%. During this same period of time, the S&P 500 has posted returns of -8.75%.

I've been adding cash (fairly heavily) into the markets during this period of time and I didn't take the time to calculate time-weighted returns, but at the end of the day, I think the Personal Capital site provides a fairly clear picture of relative performance.

On a year-to-date basis, I'm also slightly outperforming the broader market, my portfolio is down 15.78% thus far throughout 2022 and the S&P 500 is down 16.26%.

Yes, I have my fair share of losers in today's market. You all know that I'm heavily invested in technology and many of the stocks that I own from the tech space continue to perform badly. However, I am thankful for fairly large positions in the healthcare space, which are outperforming in a major way throughout 2022. Furthermore, I'm thankful for all of the defense contractor stocks that I accumulated in 2020 and 2021; at the time, I had no idea the Ukraine war would occur, but they're definitely helping to bolster my returns this year. Also, the relatively defensive stocks, like food & beverage names that I hold are posting outperformance, which is exactly what I expect them to do during times dominated with negative volatility.

March and April Trades

Moving onto the trades that I made during March and April, well, there were a lot of them.

As I said, I've been funneling money into my brokerage accounts as fast as my disposable incomes allows, because I want to take advantage of the market's weakness.

During March & April, I made 42 trades: 37 purchases and 5 sales.

Since this is a double feature, in terms of the monthly portfolio review, what I decided to do is simply provide the trade commentary that I posted, in real-time, for Dividend Kings members (real-time trade alerts for my personal portfolio is one of the exclusive benefits that members of The Dividend Kings receive).

This alerts quickly highlight my moves and my rationale for them.

So, we'll start off with my March re-investments. On 3/1/2022, I sent this message to Dividend Kings subscribers:

All...wonderful news. My dividend income stream increased by 36.62% y/y in February! I just put those dividends to work, adding to my existing positions in ORCC at $14.89, PYPL at $106.79, ENB at $43.18, PLTR at $12.31, BAM at $53.50, SQ at 125.55, ADBE at 467.71, and INTC at $46.49. Then, I went ahead and initiated PLD at $145.26. I plan to slowly build PLD using these selective monthly re-investments (since I doubt I'll ever have the chance to use my savings to buy shares because of valuation issues). But, you all know, I allow myself to ignore valuation when making re-investments. Instead, I just focus on asset allocation (basically, constant rebalancing). Overall, this was a nice basket...sort of dumbelled with high yield (ORCC and ENB) and high growth (PYPL, SQ, PLTR, and ADBE)...with a contrarian value play (INTC), and a core DGI holding (BAM) in the mix as well. This was the 7th straight month for me that I've generated double digit y/y results. It's the 5th straight month that I've generated 20%+ y/y dividend growth. And, this 36.62% growth is the best y/y growth figure that I've generated in recent memory (my best in 2021 was 27.57% in June of that year).

On 3/4/2022, I sent this message, highlighting a purchase that I made with my monthly savings:

All, I just added to my ASML position at $586.11. This was a very small addition. Although ASML is down big from its 52-week high of 895.93, shares are still pricey here (trading for approximately 31x forward earnings estimates). But, looking at longer-term growth prospects, I think the company is interesting here. Analysts expect to see ASML post a ~15% EPS growth CAGR over the next 3-5 years. The company has been increasing its dividend nicely. I like the secular tailwinds, with regard to the global expansion of foundries. And, looking at M* and CFRA FV estimates, it appears that these shares are quite cheap (M*'s FV = $800; CFRA's 12-month PT = 892). Could we continue to see volatility here? Absolutely. But, if that's the case, I'll continue to average in slowly here. ASML remains a relatively small position for me (because of the low dividend yield), but I'd love to buy more shares into weakness. From here, I'll probably look to add in the $550 next.

On 3/22/2022, I sent this message:

All, I just initiated exposure to SWK at $146.03 (one of Justin's Top Buy List names). I will be covering my rationale for this trade in a DK article this afternoon (we're working on SWK for this week's DK Roundtable). Stay tuned!

I couldn't track down this trade alert, but on 3/23/2022 I made another purchase, averaging down into my beaten down Adobe (ADBE) position, buying more at $420.27.

On 3/29/2022, I sent this message:

All, I just made a tiny trade if my portfolio...went ahead and sold the small VTRS position that I had (I kept the share that spun off from PFE)...I've never been bullish on the company and I've regretted not simply selling those shares right after the spin-off (like I did with OGN) ever since. I sold at $11.04, for a ~17.5% loss (from the spin-off cost basis). I used the small proceeds to add to my ORCC stake (still building that one slowly). I bought more shares of ORCC at $14.99. I wanted to add a few more shares of ORCC before the ex-dividend date. I still have ~40% of my March savings to put to work...there are a handful of stocks on my watch list that are also going ex-dividend soon, so don't be surprised if you hear from me again before the market closes.

As you all know, I hate locking in losses, but this was a relatively easy decision for me because for a while now, I've felt as if holding onto VTRS after the PFE spin-off was a mistake.

I continued:

Yeah, initially VTRS was talking about a much higher dividend, which is why I kept shares. But, that didn't pan out as the originally guided. Thankfully, the loss is essentially immaterial...the stake was extremely small...PFE is a ~0.8% position for me, so the spin-off shares didn't equate to a sizable stake at all.

On 3/30/2022, I wrote:

All, I just added to my HD position at $311.86 [the trade settled at $311.88, so I quickly posted an update]. The stock is trading for less than 19.5x 2022 EPS consensus estimates. Historically, sub-20x here has resulted in solid returns. I was hoping for 19x ($304) but honestly, I regretted not buying so many blue chips recently that ended up running away from me, I decided not to get overly greedy here. HD is one of the best DGI stocks in the retail space (and in the entire market). I'm happy to take advantage of this negative sentiment surrounding the real estate space and buy shares here down 25.8% from 52-week highs ($420.61). I have ~20% of my monthly savings left to put to work in the next few days.

And lastly, for the month of March, on 3/31/2022, I wrote:

All, I just put the rest of my March savings to work...adding to my HD position (again) at $303.38 and my LOW position at $206.51. Both names are below my fair value targets. And, despite the negative sentiment surrounding the home improvement space recently, both stocks have solid growth prospects looking out over the next several years and I feel very comfortable with their dividend safety/dividend growth prospects.

Moving onto April, we'll start off with my selective re-investments….I wrote:

I tallied up my April dividends and was pleased to see 24.56% y/y growth. This pushed my year-to-date dividend growth total up to 26.88%. All wonderful news! This morning, I put those April dividends to work, adding to my positions in PLD at $156.75, NVDA at $189.15, DE at $378.64, APD at $235.25, KO at $60.09, ENB at $43.89, PLTR at $10.48, and ORCC at $14.32. For the most part, all of these moves are addressing asset allocation concerns (adding to positions that were/are underweight relative to my desired targets). Several of them are currently overvalued in my estimation; however, that's what my selective re-investment strategy is all about (ignoring valuation and instead, focusing on quality metrics and rebalancing goals). I was pleased to add to the DE dip now that those shares are once again trading at a discount to my $409 FV estimate. I was also happy to pick up more ORCC well below its most recently reported NAV. KO's Q1 results were very strong, so I was happy to add there, even with shares near all-time highs. I continued with my monthly plan of slowly, but surely, accumulating a PLD position (regardless of valuation) due to the high quality of that REIT. I wanted to take advantage of NVDA's huge sell-off recently and although that stock remains speculative valued, I'm always happy to add to my position. APD remains underweight, so I'm happy to slowly build that share count, especially with the share price sitting right around my cost basis. And, I'm underweight energy, so adding to ENB was an easy decision. All in all, I am very happy with the direction that my passive income stream is headed and I look forward to receiving the new dividends here that I generated with the selective re-investment compounding process. Have a great day, all!

Then, on 4/18/2022, I touched upon a much larger sale in my portfolio, saying:

All, I just made a trade in my personal portfolio...I sold out of my NVO position at $116.67, locking in 209% profits on that long-term position. NVO is a WONDERFUL company, but after its recent rally, I think the stock is grossly overvalued and looking at forward projections...even if the company hits analyst estimates (which are admittedly strong) then I think it's realistic to expect flat-to-slightly negative returns from here over the next 2-3 years. Basically, the risk/reward here wasn't great anymore and being that NVO was in the "Special Circumstances" area of my portfolio - due to variable dividends because of forex - I decided to lock in gains and reallocate the profits towards other, more attractive opportunities. I bought ADBE at $420.19, CRM at $185.89, QCOM at $137.18, SWK at $138.29, LOW at $198.23, and HD at $300.01, with the proceeds. In doing so, I rotated out of an overvalued blue chip and into a handful of beaten down stocks (all wonderful companies, in my view). I also increased the passive income that I expect to receive by 30% or so, in a relative basis. So, a win-win, in my book. NVO will now be tracked closely...if I see a dip back down to the $100 area (like we saw earlier in the year) I'll be more than happy to buy back these shares into weakness (sort of playing with the house's money at that point in time).

Once again, I couldn't find the trade alert here, but on 4/20/2022, I took advantage of another huge post-earnings sell-off from Netflix (NFLX) to continue to average down into that position. When NFLX shares plummeted after earnings, I doubled down on my stake, adding more shares at $217.15.

And, to round out the month of April, on 4/29/2022, I posted a message highlighting several more trades, saying:

All, I just made 3 trades, putting the rest of my April savings to work. I've been torn this month...because I see very intriguing opportunities in the non-dividend space (namely, I was interested in AMZN, GOOGL, and TSLA after their recent sell-offs). However, after a mental tug-of-war, I decided to stick to my guns and focus on building out my passive income stream. I already used a portion of my monthly savings to buy into NFLX's massive dip on 4/20, so with the remainder of my savings, I stuck with dividend growth stocks. I bought shares of BLK at $644.46, BX at $107.49, and CMCSA at $40.27. All 3 of these stocks have been beaten down as well and trade at attractive valuations, in my opinion. The average yield of this basket of stocks was approximately 3.4%. This allowed me to hit my target income growth, even with the NFLX purchase in mind. I'll continue to follow AMZN, GOOGL, and TSLA closely - I'd like to add shares of each company...but, I know that I'm going to rest easy tonight, knowing that I took steps to augment my passive income stream today. BLK and CMCSA are both overweight positions for me, but I think their valuations right here are attractive enough to warrant adding shares. BX is a new position for my portfolio...it's not a perfect dividend growth stock (it pays a variable dividend, based upon business operations), but the management team is top notch, I like adding exposure to alternative/hard assets, and over time, the share price, and more importantly, the dividend has trended up nicely. BX is down more than 28% from its 52-week high, so I thought this was a nice place to start a position. I will happily add to BX into further weakness from here (which is definitely possible because this is an economically sensitive stock). Have a wonderful weekend everyone!

Later that day, I sent out another message, highlighting another move that I made, saying:

All, I just made another trade...I sold all of my WBD at $18.50 and used the proceeds to buy AMZN at $2488.67. All day I've been thinking about how to take advantage of this AMZN dip. When thinking about my holdings, I decided to sell the WBD shares that T recently spun off (I don't expect them to pay a dividend anytime soon) and buy AMZN...WBD looks cheap; however, so does AMZN after this dip. AMZN provides exposure to media/streaming (and much more). In short, I believe AMZN is a much higher quality company and trading for ~34x 2023 EPS expectations, I wanted to buy more. This trade didn't change my passive income outlook. But, I think it's a quality upgrade. Barring anything unexpected, I should be done for the day (so no more notifications). Once again, have a wonderful weekend! ​​Yeah, honestly I didn't have plans to sell either...but when looking over my holdings, WBD was the lowest quality name that I held...and, it doesn't pay a dividend, so it was an easy move (relative to AMNZ). I think you just upgraded your portfolio as well. Obviously, only time will tell. I think WBD has interesting upside because of its low valuation and the prospects of multiple expansion. But, I think names like GOOGL, AMZN, and ADBE will most certainly post better long-term growth.

I know, I know…that's a lot.

Therefore, I decided to provide a quick recap. Here is a chart highlighting all of my moves during March and April:

Bought Price Sold Price ORCC $14.89 VTRS $11.04 PYPL $106.79 NVO $116.67 ENB $43.18 WBD $18.50 PLTR $12.31 WBD $18.50 BAM $53.50 WBD $18.50 SQ $125.55 ADBE $467.71 INTC $46.49 PLD $145.26 CMI $192.68 ASML $586.12 SWK $146.03 ADBE $420.47 ORCC $14.99 HD $311.89 HD $303.38 LOW $206.58 PLD $162.84 QCOM $145.63 O $69.98 PLTR $13.79 INTC $47.88 BAM $56.95 NOC $444.98 TSN $90.17 APD $250.99 ADBE $420.19 CRM $185.89 QCOM $137.18 SWK $138.29 LOW $198.23 HD $300.01 NFLX $217.15 CMCSA $40.27 BLK $645.46 BX $107.49 AMZN $2,488.67

Nicholas Ward's Dividend Growth Portfolio (data collected on 5/8/2022)

Core Dividend Growth 56.45% Company name Ticker Cost basis Portfolio Weighting Apple AAPL $24.26 14.96% Microsoft MSFT $60.71 4.38% Broadcom AVGO $234.30 3.43% Qualcomm QCOM $75.78 2.61% Bristol Myers Squibb BMY $49.07 2.55% Johnson & Johnson JNJ $114.02 2.13% BlackRock BLK $413.84 1.99% Cisco CSCO $32.67 1.86% Cummins CMI $217.77 1.44% PepsiCo PEP $93.35 1.36% Merck MRK $73.71 1.34% Lockheed Martin LMT $346.87 1.30% Raytheon Technologies RTX $78.18 1.23% Coca-Cola KO $40.07 1.17% Brookfield Renewable BEPC $33.49 1.17% Brookfield Asset Management BAM $35.58 1.16% Honeywell HON $126.18 1.13% Amgen AMGN $136.07 1.01% Brookfield Infrastructure BIPC $39.19 0.93% Texas Instruments TXN $95.19 0.92% Pfizer PFE $30.48 0.86% Illinois Tool Works ITW $130.90 0.83% Deere & Co. DE $364.19 0.78% Intel INTC $32.26 0.60% Northrop Grumman NOC $376.97 0.58% Diageo DEO $107.91 0.49% Medtronic MDT $73.94 0.48% Digital Realty DLR $49.87 0.48% Stanley Black & Decker SWK $142.03 0.48% Essex Property Trust ESS $215.29 0.47% AvalonBay Communities AVB $148.29 0.44% Parker-Hannifin PH $269.03 0.41% Hormel HRL $42.67 0.41% McCormick MKC $35.71 0.32% Air Products and Chemicals APD $236.51 0.32% Tyson Foods TSN $76.95 0.24% Intercontinental Exchange ICE $105.30 0.19% Prologis PLD $154.95 <0.10% High Yield 14.81% Realty Income O $62.32 2.00% Altria MO $49.68 2.01% W. P. Carey WPC $65.23 1.54% AT&T T $37.68 1.52% AbbVie ABBV $79.08 1.41% Agree Realty ADC $65.85 1.31% Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT $115.13 0.74% British American Tobacco BTI $37.89 0.71% Enbridge ENB $34.31 0.66% National Retail Properties NNN $36.57 0.60% Philip Morris PM $96.12 0.60% STORE Capital STOR $22.91 0.56% Prudential PRU $100.58 0.41% Pinnacle West PNW $81.67 0.38% Verizon VZ $45.20 0.36% High Dividend Growth 13.33% Visa V $74.29 2.29% Comcast CMCSA $38.54 1.83% Starbucks SBUX $48.10 1.70% Lowe's LOW $147.57 1.64% Nike NKE $59.52 1.54% Home Depot HD $250.58 1.05% MasterCard MA $81.40 1.05% L3Harris Technologies LHX $185.82 0.74% Domino's Pizza DPZ $355.20 0.52% Booz Allen Hamilton BAH $75.49 0.38% Roper ROP $418.69 0.36% ASML Holding ASML $643.47 0.23% Non-Dividend 9.53% Alphabet GOOGL $838.11 5.09% Amazon AMZN $1,757.25 2.21% Adobe ADBE $484.48 0.64% Meta Platforms FB $180.50 0.50% Netflix NFLX $304.53 0.35% Block SQ $170.31 0.22% PayPal PYPL $201.72 0.19% Salesforce CRM $213.13 0.33% Palantir PLTR $16.16 <0.10% Special Circumstance 4.90% Walt Disney DIS $91.69 2.06% NVIDIA NVDA $33.09 1.59% Constellation Brands STZ $172.19 0.41% Blackstone BX $106.71 0.25% Owl Rock Capital ORCC $14.96 0.25% Scotts Miracle-Gro SMG $153.56 0.14% Carrier CARR $20.97 0.10% Otis OTIS $58.65 0.10% Crypto Diversified Basket n/a 0.73% Cash* 0.25% Most Recent Update: 5/8

*I have ~4.9% of cash sitting in the bank ready to be transferred over to the brokerages, assuming the market hits my bear market thresholds.

Conclusion

I've already put a significant amount of cash to work during the month of May, the S&P 500 hit my -15% bear market threshold and as I discussed in this article, it triggered a cash infusion (from my checking account into my brokerage account) which I was happy to put to work.

We're closing in on the next bear market threshold that I hope to take advantage of: -20% on the S&P 500.

If that happens, May will end up being a very busy month for me.

And, on top of that, I have my monthly savings to put to work as well.

All in all, I remain happy to buy the dip here. Do I know where the market is going to bottom? Certainly not. But, I do feel confident that over the long term, it will continue to trend higher, and therefore, I continue to sleep well at night knowing that I'm taking steps to accumulate shares of blue chip stocks into weakness, bolstering my passive income stream.