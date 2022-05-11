panida wijitpanya/iStock via Getty Images

For Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST), May 10th was about as ugly a day as an investor in a company could imagine. After revising lower its expectations for its 2022 fiscal year, shares of the cloud-based AI lending platform plummeted, closing down by 56.4%. Given this performance, you might think that overall fundamental data for the first quarter of its 2022 fiscal year came in horribly. And, truth be told, there were some points that were far from great. But on the whole, the fundamental condition of the company appeared fairly solid. Rather than serving as a reflection on the broader value proposition of the company, the move lower had more to do with the fact that shares just were, quite frankly, overvalued. Now that the stock has fallen mightily, that picture might be changing. Although there are legitimate concerns that investors have regarding the company, shares have gotten cheap enough, when factoring in recent growth, to warrant some upside moving forward.

Upstart stock tumbles after Q1 earnings

To understand whether Upstart offers investors an attractive opportunity right now, or not, we should first understand a bit more about how the business operates. As I mentioned already, the company serves as a cloud-based AI lending platform that identifies consumers who are interested in taking out loans and, using the company's proprietary AI model that includes over 1,500 variables, pairs those consumers up with the company's bank partners. According to management, a couple of different things can happen to the loans that are issued through the company's platform.

One possibility is that they can be retained by the company's originating bank partners. Or they can be distributed to the company's broad base of institutional investors and buyers that invest in the company’s loans. Some of the loans also sit on Upstart’s own books. During the company's 2021 fiscal year, 16% of the loans funded through its platform were retained by their originating bank partners. And 80% of loans were purchased by institutional investors. As for the revenue the company generates, the composition includes fees that are paid to it by the banks such as referral fees for each loan referred through the company's platform and originated by one of its bank partners. Platform fees are paid for each loan originated irrespective of the source. And the company also collects loan servicing fees when consumers repay their loans.

Over the past few years, Upstart has done an exceptional job of growing. Revenue back in 2019 was just $190.7 million. This jumped to $241.4 million in 2020 before surging to $851.9 million last year. This increase in revenue was really driven by a couple of factors. For starters, the number of loans issued on the firms' platform grew from 215,122 in 2019 to 1.31 million in 2021. That was obviously the key driver behind the firm's growth. During this time frame, the company saw total transaction volume climb from $2.73 billion to $11.75 billion. The conversion rate on its loans also increased, climbing from 13.1% to 23.7%.

On the bottom line, the picture has also improved markedly as well. In 2019, the company generated a loss of $0.5 million. Last year, it saw a profit of $135.4 million. Other profitability metrics have also improved, with operating cash flow, as one example, climbing from $31.6 million in 2019 to $168.4 million last year. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company expanded from $5.6 million to $231.9 million.

In the latest quarter, much of the data for the business was robust. But not everything was. On the positive side, we did see revenue for the business rise, climbing from $121.35 million in the first quarter of 2021 to $310.14 million in the first quarter this year. This came as the number of loans rose from 169,750 in the first quarter last year to 465,537 this year. Transaction volume for the company also rose, climbing from $1.73 billion to $4.54 billion. On the negative side, we did see the conversion rate for the business drop modestly, declining from 22% to 21.4%. In terms of profitability, the picture was a bit more mixed. Net income did rise, climbing from $10.1 million last year to $32.7 million this year. EBITDA also increased, rising from $21 million last year to $62.6 million this year. However, operating cash flow for the company did worsen, dropping from $43.1 million to negative $266.8 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, then the metric would have risen from $20.5 million to about $71 million. Even if we look at how the company performed relative to analysts' expectations, the picture was positive. The firm beat on revenue by $10 million. And when it came to earnings per share, it topped expectations by $0.10.

After hearing all of this, it might come as a shock to investors that shares would tumble as much as they did. But the decline had less to do with what the company reported for the past and more to do with what the company is anticipating moving forward. You see, when the company announced expectations for the 2022 fiscal year earlier this year, it said that investors should anticipate revenue of $1.40 billion. Now, that guidance has been lowered to $1.25 billion. Although this is still significantly higher than what the company generated last year, it marks a 10.7% downward revision in expectations. Not only that, the company also expects its EBITDA margin to decline, dropping from a prior expectation of 17% to just 15% this year. That would take EBITDA down from $238 million previously anticipated to $187.5 million now.

To management’s credit, there has been some transparency on this. During the investor call covering the first quarter results for the company, management acknowledged that 2022 will be challenging because of the economy. As an example, on its platform, the company said that the average loan pricing it is seeing has increased by more than 300 basis points since last October. This has also had the negative impact of lowering approval rates for applicants on the margin. Given what has transpired from an inflation and interest rate perspective, none of this should come as much of a surprise to investors who understand how the company operates. Though there is certainly fear that the picture will only worsen from here. Another issue that some analysts have noted is that the company's credit risk exposure has grown. This is because, for the quarter, the company reported that it held $604.4 million worth of loans on its balance sheet. That compares to the $260.8 million the company reported just one quarter earlier. In the event that the economy does take a significant step back, this could hurt the business on a fundamental level. But it's also important to note that the firm has cash in excess of debt right now of $243.5 million. So, it does have some wiggle room to work with.

Even if such concerns do come to light, shares of the company don't look all that pricey in the grand scheme of things. Using our 2021 results, for instance, the company is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 16.9. And the EV to EBITDA multiple for the company is 11.2. If we use the 2022 estimates I calculated, then these multiples would increase some to 20.9 and to 13.9, respectively. To put this in perspective, I decided to compare the company to a few similar firms. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these five companies ranged from a low of 2.4 to a high of 11.3. In this case, Upstart was the most expensive of the group. Of those same five firms, only two had positive EV to EBITDA multiples, with those being 9.4 and 12.5, respectively. In this case, our prospect was in the middle of the group. Though I want to be perfectly clear on something. And that is that none of these are perfect comparables. Due to its own business model, Upstart has experienced significantly faster growth in revenue over the past few years. So, although the company might be pricey on a price to operating cash flow basis, some premium is justified.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Upstart Holdings 16.9 11.2 Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) 7.9 9.4 OneMain Holdings (OMF) 2.4 N/A FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) 11.3 12.5 Discover Financial Services (DFS) 5.0 N/A Synchrony Financial (SYF) 3.0 N/A

Takeaway

At this point in time, things are looking quite interesting for Upstart and its investors. Clearly, the market was unhappy with management's downward revision in expectations. Perhaps even more important is that the market is concerned about what the next step is should the economic situation worsen. These are all legitimate concerns and, frankly, the company deserved to be punished in response. But at the same time, we cannot deny the fact that the company is growing at a rapid pace. Despite economic concerns, revenue is still slated to grow by 46.7% this year even though cash flows are sure to worsen. But even factoring that in, shares of the business don't look all that pricey on an absolute basis. And because of that, I would make the case that now might be a good time to consider buying in. I have no expectation that shares will recover all the losses the company has seen recently. But I do think some upside is likely now on the table.