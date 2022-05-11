Edwin Tan /E+ via Getty Images

Monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) has dropped 75% in value since its all-time high six months ago. As a pioneer company that drives productivity for knowledge workers, MNDY can create lots of value for businesses and the overall economy. The work digitization market has an untapped TAM of $56B, which is something you don't want to miss. I think the best days of MNDY have not arrived yet; things can only get better from here given the huge growth opportunities and business qualities. However, I also have concerns about MNDY's product strategy and marketing. It is unclear if MNDY's WORK OS will win the competition with tech giants and other work management companies in the future.

Business Update And Industry Prospects

MNDY is a fast-growing company that fills the gap in the work digitization market. Its recent quarter has an EPS of 0.26 and revenue of 95.5m (grew 91%YOY) which all beat the expectations. The total number of customers reached 152K (34% YOY growth). Large customers who have annual recurring revenue of more than 50k are up 200% to 793. The overall net retention rate is 120%. The company believes its business is in very good shape with strong growth expected in near future.

Similar trends could also be seen in other players such as Asana (ASAN) and Smartsheet (SMAR). The work management & digitization industry is an emerging field and creates huge opportunities for companies like MNDY. As future requirements for complexity and agility increase, it is inevitable that all corporations will eventually transition from existing working processes such as classic email and spreadsheets to more flexible and adaptable software. Therefore, MNDY has massive untapped market space according to recent filings:

According to estimates from IDC, our total addressable market was $56.1 billion in 2020 and will grow to $87.6 billion in 2024, representing a 4-year CAGR of 12%. We calculate these figures by summing the sizes of the following markets, which correspond to the most common use cases on our platform: project and portfolio management ($4.0 billion), collaborative applications ($21.7 billion), sales force productivity and management ($11.5 billion), software change, configuration and process management ($4.6 billion) and marketing campaign management ($14.3 billion).

Improved Efficiency And Scalability

MNDY's growth is not fueled by debt or asset acquisition but by organic expansion. As the business gets bigger, the unit cost should decrease and profitability should increase. From the chart below, we can see MNDY's revenue clearly grow faster than SG&A and R&D which indicates the effectiveness of its previous investments. In comparison, ASAN's SG&A is still growing at a similar rate as its sales.

The Monday Work OS

MNDY creates a platform with a suite of products to address industry use cases. The key components include boards, items, columns, views, workdocs, forms, automation, integrations, dashboards, widgets, workspaces, etc. The goal is to integrate with any tool and automate any workflow through its platform.

Last quarter, MNDY launched two new products called Monday workforms and Monday canvas. The workforms have similar functions to Google Forms which let users ask questions and collect data from others. Monday Canvas is a real-time digital whiteboard for brainstorming and collaboration (similar to miro.com). Monday workdocs (similar to Google doc) is also just out of beta.

Although these functions sound really useful, I don't know how they differ from the existing and other emerging products. Tools around work include three categories:

1, File and content creation & sharing: lots of strong techs giants are working on this area for decades such as Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, office, Google doc, etc.;

2, Communication: mostly emails before. Video conferencing and work messaging tools such as Zoom and Slack emerged as mainstream tools recently.

3 Work tracking: relatively new. MNDY, SMAR, and ASAN start offering these functionalities in the last ten years.

It seems that MNDY wants to create a similar platform to Microsoft Office or Google workspace which involves competition in all these three categories. I felt this strategy is risky since MNDY lacks fundamental differentiation of lots of its product offerings. In comparison, ASAN only focuses on the work tracking category. If users need to create content or chat as an organization, ASAN offers best-in-class and seamless integrations with all popular tools to get the job done. In this regard, ASAN's strategy is more defendable to me.

The Sales Strategy Can Be Smarter

For a young company, the capability to effectively market and sell products is very important. MNDY uses a 'flywheel' model as its 20F filling explained:

we attempt to engage a given customer’s account base by initially gaining acceptance from an individual user or team and, thereafter, expand vertically and organically within that user’s organization.

This is a very typical adoption strategy for many SaaS businesses. It relies on the power of individuals and word of mouth. MNDY is spending lots of money on ads to mass populations to improve brand awareness such as its Super Bowl ad this year (photo below).

The drawback of throwing money at billboards or TVs is the lack of clarity and understanding of target channels and markets. I think MNDY should try more go-to-market sales (as ASAN is doing) which involve on-site communications with strategic customers. This strategy is slower and more expensive but maybe effective to build long-term relationships.

Evaluation And Conclusion

The current market sentiment doesn't like companies like MNDY at all. It has no profits, no track record, no dividends/buybacks, etc. The risk is just too high for most people right now. Currently, the stock is trading at a PS ratio of 13.45x which is much higher than its peers (chart below). MNDY is guiding a 53-54% YOY growth. Five years from now, MNDY could 10x its revenue to 3B if this growth rate continues. At that point, if the company wants to switch strategy from growing to maintaining and cutting costs to increase the net income margin to 20% (very achievable), MNDY could have a 0.6B net income, only 9X PE under the current price. However, there are lots of assumptions in all evaluation scenarios since MNDY's best days are clearly not right now but in the future.

I felt the stock is still not cheap. Personally, I like ASAN more where its CEO bought lots of stocks and only got paid a $1 salary. If MNDY could keep delivering fast growth in the next couple of earnings calls, it is very possible that MNDY will surpass Asana and SMAR with customer signups. But I doubt that will happen, since all companies are investing heavily in their products and sales.