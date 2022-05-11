Rawf8/iStock via Getty Images

Years after a massive cash infusion, Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) finally has the cannabis business headed in the right direction while the North American market saw sales explode during this period. The Canadian cannabis firm is still struggling to leap the high operating cost base of the business setting up some high hurdles to leap in the next year. My investment thesis remains Neutral on the stock despite the large cash position and revenue growth.

Limited Launch

Cronos Group has finally built a meaningful business as the Canadian cannabis market position gains share and the company expands into the Israeli medical cannabis market. The end result was Q1'22 revenues growing nearly 100% to reach $25.0 million, though down from $25.7 million in the prior quarter.

The Canadian cannabis company continuously beats quarterly estimates, but Cronos Group doesn't by the amounts to quickly cover the large ongoing losses. The company only generated a minimal gross profit of $6.9 million, though a huge improvement from last Q1.

Even with the revenues up substantially over last year, Cronos Group still isn't close to eliminating large adjusted EBITDA losses. The company lost $18.9 million in Q1'22 even with cutting the losses nearly in half.

These numbers highlight the issues with the high ongoing operating losses. Cronos has drastically improved gross margins and cut operating expenses, but the adjusted EBITDA losses aren't far below the $25.0 million revenue base.

My main reason for a negative thesis in the past was the absolute failure of the company to launch a meaningful business. The current scenario still has Cronos Group only operating a limited cannabis business with revenues hitting the $100 million annual rate while others are now topping $1 billion.

The old CEO is now the new CEO and he has already started a realignment plan to cut $20 to $25 million from the operating expense structure. Just about every other Canadian cannabis LP has gone down this path without actually turning around the business. Unfortunately, cutting expenses, such as sales and marketing, ends up costing revenues leading to a never-ending cycle.

For Q1'22, operating expenses were $43.0 million. When excluding impairment losses, restructuring costs and stock-based compensation, quarterly operating expenses were $10.3 million lower to $32.7 million. Cronos cut expenses from $38.0 million in the prior year period.

The company definitely made the progress one wants to see with prior weak financial performance, but the low hanging fruit were likely already cut. Cronos may struggle to strip out another $25 million in annual expenses, or the equivalent of ~$6 million in quarterly expenses. In addition, the company has to grow gross profits substantially in the face of cutting expense in order to just reach EBITDA profits.

Cheap Acquisitions

The company still has nearly $1 billion in cash on the balance sheet despite raising the funds from Altria Group (MO) back in 2019. One way for Cronos to enter the cannabis market in a major way is to acquire some beaten down businesses on the cheap. The company could use the large cash balance to consolidate the Canadian industry and take out some competition in the process without needing funding similar to other cannabis companies.

The stock only has a minimal market cap of $1.3 billion placing the enterprise valuation at a minimal $0.3 billion now. Of course, the returning CEO and founder of the company oversaw the business back in 2019 when Cronos Group bought U.S. CBD manufacturer Lord Jones via the deal for Redwood Holding Group for $300 million. The business is currently part of the U.S. operations producing a minimal $2.3 million in quarterly revenues and $10.2 million in annual revenues.

Even the Altria deal was supposed to provide Cronos with a partner with scale and expertise in manufacturing technology, consumer insights, brand building and global distribution. After 3 years, the company hasn't built much of a business with all of this Altria cash and expertise.

The PharmaCann strategic deal provides future access to the U.S. market on federal legalization, but the deal only amounts to a 10.5% ownership position for total consideration of $110.4 million. The current business will continue to go nowhere while waiting on this minimal investment to pay off in the future, hopefully.

For this reason, the stock is only appealing once the company either proves the realignment plans will work in cutting costs without impacting sales or the company can make attractive deals to expand global cannabis sales. In addition, the best outcome would be a combination that includes additional cost savings. Unfortunately, Cronos appears more set on saving the cash for entering the U.S. cannabis sector on legalization which likely requires paying far higher prices than the current depressed valuations in the U.S. market.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Cronos Group still doesn't have much of an operating business despite all the focus on brand building and R&D over the years. The stock isn't exactly expensive on an EV basis, but company has to wisely utilize the cash position to warrant an investment here. In addition, realignments don't end well in the Canadian cannabis market. As Cronos Group gets closer to finally leaping these hurdles, the stock will become a solid buy.