curraheeshutter/iStock via Getty Images

Financial markets have been extremely volatile over the past few weeks as the Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates to help tamp down inflation. Prices for commodities have been rising for various reasons. Brent oil hovers around $100, up about 50% Y/Y. The spike in oil prices has inured to the benefit of oil-related names like NOV (NYSE:NOV). Rising oil prices have been the company's saving grace as NOV was previously in the doldrums.

In its most-recent quarter, NOV reported revenue of $1.5 billion, up over 20% Y/Y. The revenue increase was driven by a recovery in NOV's pricing power, aided by rising demand for offshore wind renewables and rising demand for oil and gas. The worldwide average rig count rose in the single-digit-percentage range during the quarter, while the average rig count in North America grew in the double-digit-percentage range. In my opinion, this was bound to aid NOV's short-cycle businesses. A rising rig count could drive the narrative in Q2 as well.

NOV Q1 2022 revenue (Shock Exchange)

Operating segment revenue rose 26% Y/Y, with NOV's short-cycle businesses rising the most. Revenue for Wellbore Technologies was $608 million, up 6% sequentially and up 47% Y/Y. The rise in drilling activity in North America and the Middle East helped drive the segment. Revenue from Completion/Production was $560 million, up 2% sequentially and up 28% Y/Y; the rise in the North America rig count led to more completion work. Rig Technologies revenue was $441 million, up 2% sequentially and up 2% Y/Y. At current oil prices, fundamentals for offshore or deep sea drilling should improve drastically. If oil prices hold up, Rig Technologies could become the company's best-performing segment by the second-half of the year.

Margins Improved

The added scale did wonders for the company's operating margins. NOV was struggling a year ago, but this quarter the company demonstrated improving profitability. Gross margin was 14%, up about 200 basis points versus that of the year-earlier period. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $214 million, up 37% Y/Y. NOV was able to reduce SG&A costs by 4% to $235 million. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A costs were 15%, down about 500 basis points versus that of the year-earlier period.

NOV has proven the ability to cut costs amid an uncertain economy and volatile oil markets. In Q1, management had to fulfill rising demand from customers amid challenges related to its supply chain and escalating costs for certain raw materials:

The organization's execution against shifting challenges and supply chain freight and labor improved during the first quarter, in part by broadening our base of suppliers as well as recovering escalating costs through higher pricing, where costs for certain raw materials like resins appear to be easing. Unfortunately, a lot of components got worse during the quarter, steel forgings, polymers, fiberglass, electronics, stainless steel and switchgear most notably. Freight challenges intensified in the Eastern Hemisphere owing to the conflict in Ukraine and continued COVID impacts in the quarter. Recent standard cost rolls on many of our products moved up materially, reflecting the higher costs we face.

The company's cost containment efforts allowed NOV to report positive operating income. EBITDA was $53 million, up from -$9 million in the year-earlier period. EBITDA margin was 3%, up from -1% in Q1 2021. Though its EBITDA margin was paltry, it was a major improvement versus NOV's results for much of 2021. The spike in oil prices will likely lead to positive EBITDA for the rest of 2022 and alleviate the need for NOV to go into full retrenchment in order to preserve capital.

The Upside Appears Priced In

NOV is much smaller than the big three oil services companies - Schlumberger (SLB), Baker Hughes (BKR) and Halliburton (HAL). Therefore, it is paramount that the company maintains liquidity in case the economy falters in the future. NOV finished Q1 with cash of $1.4 billion, down from $1.6 billion at year-end. Working capital was $3.0 billion, flat versus that at year-end. Working capital appears robust enough to sustain the company even if the economy or oil markets falter.

Free cash flow ("FCF") during the quarter was -$149 million, down from -$76 million in the year earlier period. Rapid top line growth will likely cause NOV to burn cash in order to fund growth in its operations. Of note is that capital expenditures of $49 million was practically flat versus that of Q1 2021. This came despite NOV's rapid revenue growth. It underscores that management appears focused on cost containment efforts in case the spike in oil markets - somewhat driven by the war in the Ukraine - dissipates if the war subsides.

NOV has an enterprise value of $7.2 billion and trades at 31x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. Its trading multiple appears out of whack due to the fact that the company's EBITDA for several quarters was extremely low or even negative. If the company delivers positive EBITDA for the rest of the year, its trading multiple should appear more normal. However, its trading multiple could remain elevated based on its business prospects. Hopefully, the war between Russia and the Ukraine will be resolved. Once that happens, oil markets could become less inflated, which could mean less business for NOV.

Secondly, as the Fed hikes interest rates, GDP growth could stall or fall further. That does not bode well for cyclical names like NOV. I believe the economy has peaked and so has NOV.

Conclusion

NOV is practically flat Y/Y versus a mid-single-digit decline for the Dow Jones (DIA). I believe global markets could bleed lower as the Fed is expected to unwind its balance sheet starting in June. Headwinds for the economy and the broader stock market make NOV a sell.