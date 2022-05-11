metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) reported a decidedly positive Q1 earnings result. However, its bottom-line profitability weighed on The Trade Desk's results, causing the market to focus on this above all else.

After all, as you know, the topic du jour right now is companies' egregious stock-based compensation and the impact that's having on their GAAP profitability.

And on this, The Trade Desk is a notorious offender. In fact, its stock-based compensation soared 140% y/y in Q1. Meaningfully outpacing top-line growth.

That being said, I make the case that for investors with a burning desire to buy The Trade Desk, paying 35x this year's EBITDA is a fair multiple for this company.

This is a change from last month, when I had a ''hold'' on the stock, as I couldn't bring myself to putting a buy call on this name.

Together with the after-hours sell-off, this stock is down roughly 35%, a reasonable entry point for me to issue a buy call on this stock.

Trade Desk's Revenue Growth Rate Remains Strong

The Trade Desk revenue growth rates

The Trade Desk reports sizzling growth for Q1, with its topline increasing by 43% y/y. But most importantly, its guidance for Q2 is looking even more promising, as it comes up against that really tough comp from last year's Q2.

In a nutshell, this is why The Trade Desk is an impressive company:

The Trade Desk, revenue beats

Look through these beats. What you see here is a company that delivers no negative surprises. Even when ad tech turned sour in Q2 2020, The Trade Desk still reported a top-line beat.

That's nothing short of impressive, and why this stock trades at a premium to its peers. It's that healthy combination of really strong revenue growth rates, combined with a lack of surprises.

By my estimates, The Trade Desk is on a run rate of $1.8 billion. It's difficult for companies to grow at nearly $2 billion in revenues at 30% CAGR, but somehow, The Trade Desk appears to manage this feat.

Medium-Term Prospects, Netflix?

The Trade Desk highlights the strength of connected TV as its biggest opportunity. As a reminder, the advantage of ads on CTV compared to other digital assets is that you get a meaningful price differential, most notably against social media platforms.

Accordingly, you reach huge audiences, and you know what they are watching, and what resonates with that audience, so you can deliver them with targeted ads. The Trade Desk thrives in this data-driven environment.

But at its core, it's a really simple formula where huge audiences can be reached, with targeted ads, that drive high ROIs for advertisers.

When asked on the call about the likelihood of The Trade Desk partnering up with Netflix (NFLX), The Trade Desk's co-founder and CEO Jeff Green said,

I’m extremely optimistic in the potential for us to partner with Netflix

Green then went further to discuss that Netflix's ability to launch its own Demand Side Platform (''DSP'') would be too challenging, and led to ads being repetitively shown, which would lower the ads' CPM, ultimately decreasing the ROI for advertisers. Watch this space.

Trade Desk's Profitability Profile Discussed

The Trade Desk's guidance for Q2 2022 points to EBITDA of $121 million, up 3% y/y from $118 million in the same period a year ago.

Q1 2022 earnings results

Meanwhile, its stock-based compensation is up 140% y/y. And that is the biggest issue with investing in The Trade Desk. Their stock-based compensation grows much faster than their revenues.

TTD Stock Valuation - Always The Same Issue, Richly Priced

I have in the past been a shareholder of The Trade Desk. And in hindsight, was super lucky to have taken a nice profit. I say lucky because the share price right now is meaningfully lower than when I recommended to DVR members to walk away from the position.

And that's the thing with investing, for so long things don't matter, until they do. I believed this stock to be overvalued for a considerable amount of time. And only now, it has come down in price.

Consequently, I'm going to now reverse my opinion of this company. I'm going to issue a ''buy'' call on this name. Why?

Because I can recognize value when I see it. Now, allow me to caveat this. In my article I wrote last month, titled, Mixed Prospects Going Into Q1 Earnings, I said,

Given that Q1 is typically the low season for ad tech companies, this means that for the year, it's entirely possible that its EBITDA could reach $400 million.

Now, note the following:

The Trade Desk, Q4 2021

The Trade Desk was guiding for $91 million for Q1 when it ultimately reported $121 million in Q1.

Hence, Q1 was so notably strong for The Trade Desk, with its EBITDA jumping by 72% y/y. Thus, as highlighted above in my quote, Q1 is typically the low season for ad tech companies.

These considerations taken together imply that it's reasonable for the Trade Desk could reach $630 million of EBITDA.

Here are the maths, I now believe that H1 2021 is going to report at least $270 million of EBITDA. And given that Q4 is the strongest period for The Trade Desk, at the current rate it's likely that The Trade Desk will report $260 to $290 million of EBITDA in Q4.

I don't know how Q3 will come out, but altogether, I believe that $630 million is a fair estimate of The Trade Desk's potential in 2022.

This puts the stock now priced at 35x this year's EBITDA.

The Bottom Line

Is The Trade Desk a bargain? Paying 35x EBITDA isn't for me. Not right now, when I can see countless companies that are priced way below 10x ''clean'' free cash flow, with massive share buybacks.

But I understand that The Trade Desk is a phenomenal company, led by a terrific management team, with a lot of skin in the game. These sorts of companies don't stay on sale for long.

Right now, tech is severely out of favor. If investors have a burning desire to buy an ad tech company, I am inclined to believe that this is perhaps the best chance investors are going to get with The Trade Desk.

In fact, I'm old enough to remember when The Trade Desk was priced at 35x forward sales.

All that being said, I believe that there are much easier investments to make right now. Businesses where you are getting more than 10% yield without any heroics. Whatever you decide, good luck and happy investing.