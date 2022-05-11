Piotrekswat/iStock via Getty Images

I write a lot on the insurance sector. It's a very likable segment with good companies, provided you buy them at the "right" price. In this specific case, we're looking at the company Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG).

I have a fairly successful call history with this business. I made a "HOLD" call a few months back that indeed has turned out to be negative.

Overall, I'd consider my stances for the company fairly successful, which lead me to divest most of my PFG holdings at a 100%+ profit some months back. However, with the way things are going, I believe it might be time to get back in.

Revisiting Principal Financial Group

Lately, I've been writing a lot on P&C insurance. PFG is a different play - it's Health/Life insurance. These have obviously been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic for the past few years, but PFG has held up extremely well over the long term.

Indeed, the company's latest result more or less confirms the continued, solid upside for PFG's business. Operating earnings were up 1%, over 8% excluding variances, and EPS was up 7%, 13% excluding variances. PFG continues to manage hundreds of billions in AUM, currently $714B, with net cash flows in at $3B.

The company has over $1.7B in available capital and liquidity, with an RBC ratio of 400% and a debt/cap ratio of below 25%. In short, the company is exceptionally well-capitalized moving into a difficult period, which seems to be where things are heading now.

However, as the world moves into chaos, PFG moves into stability. The reason for this development is the company's overall reliance on interest income. This means that during times of extreme interest pressure, such as the last few years, PFG actually performs worse than when rates rise. The company guides to return almost $3B of capital to shareholders during 2022 fiscal, including its 40% EPS payout dividend, as well as share repurchases of over $2B.

The company's funds continue to perform well.

The company saw income increases in its various segments, including Retirement/Income solutions from higher overall revenues and good expense management. Client retention continued to be excellent, and clients are depositing increasing amounts of funds with a 60% increase YoY in recurring deposits. For Principal Global Investors, the company was able to increase management fees, by 6% on a 1-year basis. Expenses were higher. Not even PFG is completely immune to the trends we see here. Only the international segment was down, and this was due to forced fee reductions in Mexico as well as unfavorable FX weighing things down.

For the insurance segments of Speciality benefits and individual life, things were up positively.

Overall, and on a high level, Principal Financial Group showed exactly the sort of trends you'd expect from a legacy, quality insurance player. The company exercised disciplined expense management and took advantage of market conditions to the degree that it was possible, leading to higher overall income. There were a number of variances in the company's results that really weighed things down this quarter, including some inflation, COVID-19 claims on Speciality and Life, DAC amortization, integration costs, and other things. In total, over $60M of negative pre-tax impact for the quarter, is likely to change as we move into the year.

PFG is somewhat less correlated to interest rate increases than other insurance companies. A 100 bps move in interest rates usually corresponds to a 1-2% move in an equal direction in the company's non-GAAP pre-tax earnings. Therefore, PFG is unlikely to see either the massively negative, or massively positive impacts from the changes we're seeing. Still, rate changes will impact things here, and I expect a 3-4% change in pre-tax earnings in 2022 from interest rates alone.

A few potential changes on the horizon as well that are worth noting.

In China, CCB Pension Management, a subsidiary of China Construction Bank, recently announced they are in the final stages of seeking regulatory approval for Principal to acquire a minority stake of more than 17% in the pension company. CCB is the second largest bank in the world, and we've had a strong relationship with them for over 17 years through our asset management joint venture. We look forward to receiving final approval and expanding our relationship to leverage our global retirement and asset management expertise through our partnership. We plan to share more details once the transaction closes. (Source: Principal Financial Group Earnings Call 1Q22)

So, aside from some potential proceeds once the company reinsures its retail fixed annuities/USLG blocks and with the integration of IRT into Principal for this quarter, things are moving forward. I'm personally not thrilled about the China exposure increase, but PFG does seem to have some expertise here which I expect will prevent them from stepping into issues here.

PFG is also highly correlated, due to its client base, to the small business market in the US. When small businesses, the "backbone of America", do well, so does PFG. And as of the last quarter, these businesses were doing very well, with hiring, taking care of talent, and competing with others. This drives them towards solutions with companies such as Principal Financial Group.

Overall, I see positive trends going forward, with interest rate changes and a continued tight labor market with significant competition as a few of the positive catalysts for Principal Financial Group and why I believe it likely that the company will outperform.

Let's look at how this flows to valuation.

Principal Financial Group - the valuation update

PFG's valuation has improved for two reasons. First off, the company has actually dropped close to double digits since my last article. Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, the pace of the macro change including interest rate changes has increased significantly due to the global macro, including a major European war, and conflict with Russia.

Remember, in chaos there is opportunity, and PFG now presents a much-improved opportunity compared to my previous piece.

PFG's target valuation stands somewhat improved compared to my previous piece. The 13 analysts following the company consider it a "BUY" at an average of $75/share, yet as usual, the number of recommendations fail to reflect their target. Out of 13, only 1 has a "BUY" recommendation, with most coming in at a "HOLD" for PFG.

I understand the sentiment, but I disagree with it.

While 2022 is unlikely to see EPS growth YoY on the back of some of the non-recurring GAAP adjustments we've been seeing in 1Q22 and likely will continue to see in the later quarters, I believe that once interest rate increase impacts materialize in full, and the scope of this crisis and all its effect comes into play, PFG's earnings will grow.

FactSet analysts agree with this assessment. They cast a 15% 2023E EPS improvement, followed by another 6-7% in 2024. Based on such forecasts, here, there is a non-trivial upside to the company from today's valuation, and assuming a 5-year average of around 10.5X P/E.

This upside comes to around 13-14% per year, or almost 40% in 3 years, by investing in a 3.7% yielding insurance company that's A-rated. There are a lot worse and less safe options out there.

Principal Financial Group is a superb investment. Even in the case of a downside, it would take material fundamental deterioration in the companies valuation to push you into the red here.

I view the likelihood of such an event as unlikely, even in the situation we have today.

Is this the greatest buy in the entire insurance sector? I would say no, it's not. There are better businesses out there that you can buy, in the sense that they have a greater upside with around-or-equal safety to this company.

Is Principal Financial Group now, from a valuation-investors perspective, a solid "BUY" with an upside that's defensible?

Based on a 75%+ analyst accuracy ratio on both a 1-year and 2-year basis, I would say this is now so.

Dear readers, we're moving into a less and less safe market environment. Some will tell you it's time to go "all cash" and "wait for the perfect time". I wish those investors luck, but I take a more long-term stance based on fundamentals and valuation, as opposed to attempts at market timing, which is already proven not to work.

I continue to choose quality, cheap companies. I don't mind if it takes these companies years to reach their potential. I have RoR targets for every investment I make, and I also have trim/rotate target levels. My ambition is to be an agile, but quality-focused valuation investor. I get in, get my RoR, and once I view it as overvalued, I get out.

This is working well for me.

I view Principal Financial Group as a "BUY" here.

Thesis

I consider my current thesis on PFG as follows:

Principal Financial Group is an absolutely solid insurance play that's generated alpha in my portfolio for many years - and was rotated at a time when it had generated that alpha back around the $70/share mark. I would be happy to buy it back when it's cheap, but not at over 11X P/E.

The insurance sector is full of solid, global companies offering a 3.7%+ yield at excellent credit safeties - and PFG is one of the more expensive ones of the bunch.

PFG is a "BUY" here. A price target that I would consider attractive for investment based on my goals would be around $73/share, bumped from my previous target - though every investor of course needs to look at their own targets, goals, and strategies. I would also always consult with a finance professional before making investment decisions such as this.

This company fulfills several of my investment criteria.

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company has realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Thank you for reading.