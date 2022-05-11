HJBC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As is usual for Q1, AXA (AXAHY,AXAHF) only released an activity indicators report. The French Insurance giant finished the quarter with a turnover that exceeded €31 billion. This 2% increase was however lower than analysts' expectations. “We delivered this performance amid the uncertainty from rising geopolitical tensions sparked by the war in Ukraine. As an organization with deep European roots, we are profoundly saddened by the tragic situation in Ukraine" commented the AXA CFO Alban de Mailly Nesle. Adding also: "while it is too early to provide precise guidance, based on our current assessment and the current scope of the conflict, we currently expect the net underwriting losses from the crisis to be akin to a mid-sized Nat Cat event”.

What does this mean in numbers? Financially speaking, if we are taking for example the European floods that happened in 2021 as a proxy of a mid-sized catastrophe, our internal team forecasts an underwriting loss of €450m of claims. Looking at the most important metrics to value an insurance business, if we applied these numbers for Russia/Ukraine claims, we will have a c.1 point effect on the combined ratio. For the year, the AXA Nat Cat budget will be impacted by less than 25%.

Looking at the revenue line on the reported figures, non-life insurance grew by 3% in the first quarter to €18 billion, this increase was partially offset by the NatCat exposure reductions in XL - their US reinsurance business. Health insurance was up by 4% to €4.4 billion thanks to a superb performance in AXA's home country as well as in the asset management division which grew by 9% to €400. On the other hand, the life insurance, savings and retirement division fell by 2% to €8.4 billion. This division had mixed results with particular different trends across the business line. Protection and unit-linked products were not sufficient to cover the G/A division in Italy and Japan that performed pretty poorly.

All in all, as reported by the CFO “AXA performed well in the first quarter of 2022, delivering high-quality revenue growth”.

Looking at the Solvency II ratio, we see that it reached 224% at the end of March, up 7 points versus December 2021. This was mainly driven by a positive operating return and a favourable temporary impact from the regulatory change approved by the EIOPA. The ratio was also negatively impacted by the ongoing buyback, higher inflation & volatility, and the lower equity markets results.

AXA Q1 Results

Conclusion

Since the initiation of AXA's transformation plan in 2016, the French company began a new phase, based on three pillars: simplifying the group, transforming the risk-taking profile, and improving the customer experience. AXA's net operating profit per share increased by 7% in 2021, in line with the target range between 3% and 7%. The current ROE is at 14.7%, and it is also positioned at the top of the objective, established between 13% and 15%. In addition, the solvency ratio is well above the objective of the “Driving process” plan of 190%. It confirms the solidity and resilience of the company in an unstable geopolitical and economic context. The company has positively guided investors on EPS growth with a 3-7% target. After the Q1 results and in light of the recent price development, we moved our rating from Neutral to Buy based on a P/E of 11x at 26 euros per share.

