Summary
- Bayer's defensive business mix, along with prodding for change from an activist investor, seemed to catalyze the stock's outperformance during Q1 2022.
- Mittleman Investement Management (MIM) hasn't owned a large cap pharmaceutical company since a very successful foray into Pfizer just over 10 years ago.
- The market seems to have wiped out any credit for the $67B that Bayer paid for Monsanto's $4.5B in EBITDA.
Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYRY)
Bayer's defensive business mix, along with prodding for change from an activist investor, seemed to catalyze the stock's outperformance during Q1 2022, and MIM envisions significant further upside.
MIM hasn't owned a large cap pharmaceutical company since a very successful foray into Pfizer (PFE) just over 10 years ago, when the market was overly concerned about their "patent cliff" with their patent on Lipitor (then the world's best-selling drug) expiring in 2011.
The stock got too cheap, revenues didn't collapse, and MIM made a very nice return in less than one year. MIM hopes to reprise that experience with its recent purchase of Bayer, where fears of a patent cliff combined with a major product liability settlement have created a similar scenario (recall Merck and its $5B Vioxx settlement in 2007, Merck shares more than doubled off their 2005 lows leading into that settlement).
Bayer's stock entered the portfolio in late December 2020/early January 2021 and promptly went nowhere for the duration of 2021. The price had been ravaged for years by having overpaid for their 2018 acquisition of Monsanto for $67B (15x EBITDA of $4.5B) and then having that same acquisition subject them to massive product liability settlements (over $10B+) from Monsanto's Roundup herbicide, which many have claimed caused them to get cancer.
As of 31 December 2017, Bayer (pre-Monsanto) had an enterprise value of $108B, about 10x EBITDA of $11B. Today, with Bayer's ADRs at $17.12, the EV for the combined entity is again $108B, but that's only 7.5x the $14.5B in EBITDA estimated for 2023. The market seems to have wiped out any credit for the $67B that Bayer paid for Monsanto's $4.5B in EBITDA.
MIM thinks that valuation is overly pessimistic and thus creates a great opportunity.
