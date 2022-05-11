Lyft Vs. Uber Stock: Which Is The Better Buy?

andresr/E+ via Getty Images

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Uber (NYSE:UBER) are forever connected due to being the original duopoly of ridesharing. However, the pandemic exposed a clear differentiating factor: UBER’s diversified business model enabled it to grow its food delivery business even as its ridesharing business came to a halt, while its competitor LYFT could just stand still. Yet on the other hand, LYFT offers a pure-play investment proposition on ridesharing, off of a smaller base which should imply faster forward growth. Both these stocks trade cheaply on the basis of price to sales, which is the better buy today? The answer to that depends on one’s investment style as each stock has something unique to offer.

Lyft and Uber Stock Key Metrics

LYFT saw an ongoing recovery from the pandemic as revenues grew 44% to $876 million, comfortably beating their guidance of $800 million to $850 million.

While LYFT grew active riders modestly at 32% YOY, the company also increased average revenue per rider by 9% - which was higher than pre-pandemic levels.

While overall revenue is still below pre-pandemic levels, LYFT has greater adjusted EBITDA than ever before. LYFT delivered $55 million of adjusted EBITDA, also comfortably exceeding guidance of up to $15 million. LYFT has now generated positive adjusted EBITDA for 4 straight quarters.

UBER generated solid revenue growth of 136% year over year.

That is a huge outperformance relative to LYFT. There are some adjustments we can make. 2021 mobility revenues were reduced by a $600 million accrual made for UK reclassification of drivers, and 2022 mobility revenues benefitted by $200 million of business model changes in the UK. Even adjusting for those changes, UBER still grew revenues by 90%. UBER also generated solid adjusted EBITDA of $168 million, representing a 0.6% margin.

How Are Lyft And Uber Different?

While both LYFT and UBER are giants in the ridesharing industry, UBER has differentiated itself through its delivery business and (less significantly) its freight business. In spite of lapping tough comps, UBER posted 49% revenue growth in its delivery business. That said, the delivery business is a drag on adjusted EBITDA margins as the 0.2% margin posted in the quarter is very low, in spite of being higher than pandemic levels.

UBER also has a sizable equity portfolio totaling $6.8 billion as of the latest quarter, but that number is likely overstated amidst the ongoing crash in tech stocks.

UBER has $4.2 billion of cash versus $9.3 billion of debt. LYFT on the other hand, while not having an equity portfolio, has $1.4 billion of net cash.

Is Lyft More Profitable Than Uber?

That is a complicated question. We should first start by showing how both companies aggressively rationalized their cost structure during the pandemic. We can see below that LYFT cut its fixed costs by over 30% in 2020 and was able to show operating leverage in 2021 as the business recovered.

UBER was able to reduce its costs significantly and show operating leverage in 2021 (note: the numbers read left to right).

For the latest quarter, though, LYFT lost $199.3 million in operating income on $875.6 million of revenue.

UBER posted a more narrow loss at $482 million versus $6.9 billion of revenue.

That makes UBER appear more profitable than LYFT, but on an adjusted EBITDA basis, LYFT generates a significantly higher margin at 6% versus 0.6% for UBER. Moreover, due to UBER having a net debt position (it does not earn interest on its equity portfolio), it pays much greater interest expense and thus LYFT has a stronger profitability profile from a cash flow perspective.

Are Lyft And Uber Stocks Good To Invest In For The Long Term?

Both stocks trade cheaply after the tech crash, and I expect both companies to continue growing as there are real secular tailwinds driving both ridesharing and delivery businesses. We can see consensus revenue estimates for LYFT below:

We can see consensus estimates for UBER below:

These estimates seem to imply stronger growth for UBER, perhaps due to the company’s exposure to its still-new freight business. Yet intuitive logic would suggest that LYFT should go stronger on account of starting from a far lower revenue base.

Is LYFT or UBER Stock A Better Buy?

LYFT potentially poses faster forward growth, which may make it cheaper relative to UBER. Moreover, LYFT’s $1.4 billion of net cash represents nearly 20% of the market cap. On the other hand, UBER’s diversified collection of businesses arguably makes it less risky, even if it has yet to realize as much operating leverage. That isn’t to say that LYFT is risky - the company is flowing cash, removing what used to be the main bear thesis (no path to profitability). One could argue that UBER’s ability to offer rewards across both its delivery and mobility businesses may enable greater retention, though one could also argue that demand is so strong that the market is big enough anyways for both of them. One key risk for both stocks is if its drivers are classified as employees, which would have negative consequences - either UBER would have to provide greater employee benefits (impacting margins) or its drivers would realize less take-home pay (reducing driver demand). Yet with the stocks having their valuations reset amidst the tech crash, perhaps such a risk is already priced in. Both UBER and LYFT look buyable here and perhaps the best answer is that one could own both to capitalize on the ridesharing and delivery growth stories.