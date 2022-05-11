Mittleman Investment - Greatview Aseptic Packaging: A Probable Return To Record EBITDA By 2023
Summary
- Greatview Aseptic Packaging reported record sales for 2021 but its stock price declined 16% to its March 2020 pandemic low.
- GRVWF's impressive growth makes probable a return to the record EBITDA of 2020 by 2023.
- Capital gains should provide the bulk of total return from here on.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Greatview Aseptic Packaging (OTCPK:GRVWF)
Greatview Aseptic Packaging, "GA Pack" by its trade name (formerly "Tralin Pak"), is one of only two publicly traded pure-plays with scale (#2 in China with 15% market share, #3 globally with 5%) in a fast-growing sector of the packaging industry, aseptic packaging.
The other pure-play, SIG Combibloc (SIGN SW, CHF23) (#3 in China, #2 globally with 22% market share), trades at 12x TTM EBITDA vs. GA Pack's current multiple of 4.6x (SIG did 4.5x more in sales, 10x more in EBITDA than GA Pack in 2021, so deserves some valuation premium).
Global industry giant Tetra Pak (privately held) remains #1 with 65% market share.
Aseptic packaging allows juices and dairy products to be stored on shelves for 6 to 9 months with no refrigeration, and is in high demand in developing markets lacking cold storage and cold transport infrastructure. There are a few other major providers like Elopak (OTCPK:ELPKF, NOK 15) of Norway (not a pure play, aseptic is only 18% of sales, and may be a potential buyer of GA Pack), but most are private or subsidiaries of larger paper or packaging companies.
On 29 March 2022 GA Pack reported record sales for 2021 (+14% at USD 537M), but its stock price declined 16% to its March 2020 pandemic low as EBITDA dropped 21% in 2021 on a 24% rise in cost of goods sold due to inflation in raw materials (liquid paper board, polyethylene, and aluminum), along with increased shipping costs. They failed to hedge input costs where possible, as SIG and Elopak did, clearly a mistake.
Higher commodity costs will only be partially recouped through higher pricing to end customers, but GA Pack's impressive growth (sales more than doubled over past 10 years, from USD 244M to USD 537M, an 8.2% CAGR) makes probable a return to the record EBITDA of 2020 by 2023.
And while the company is skipping its final dividend for 2021 (usually payable in July 2022) to be conservative during this time of reduced profitability, it likely returns soon as founder and CEO, Bi Hua, "Jeff Bi," who has not sold a share since the 2010 IPO, pays himself very modestly (USD 500K in salary and bonus) and derives most of his economic benefits from the dividend (normally a 90% payout ratio) on his 9.65% equity stake.
Since MIM first bought Greatview Aseptic in March 2015, it has paid out USD 0.220795 per share in cumulative cash dividends, a 7.3% dividend yield on average over each of the 7 years MIM has owned it, totaling USD 295M in cash paid, an average of USD 42M per year, and an 11.3% yield on current market cap. of USD 374M. MIM's current unrealized loss has been more than entirely offset by that dividend income, as well as prior realized gains MIM has taken in GA Pack, for accounts with MIM since early 2015.
Still, capital gains should provide the bulk of total return from here on.
