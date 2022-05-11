Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

For Revlon, given very recent reports by analysts on the extent to which a slowdown in China, higher input costs, and rising interest rates might impact it, MIM provides additional commentary herewith to supplement the update in WWOAW (What We Own, and Why).

Revlon's business is rebounding from the pandemic, despite its stock price continued insistence to the contrary.

Sales were +9% in 2021 to $2.08B, adjusted EBITDA +22% to $293M (14.1% EBITDA) margin, gross margin improved to 59.4% from 57.1%. MIM sees the sales rebound accelerating in 2022, estimating +15% to $2.4B (the 2019 pre-pandemic level), and EBITDA at $350M (14.5% EBITDA margin) vs. 12-year average adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.5% (2008-2019) before COVID crushed 2020.

The Revlon brand itself performed much better in Q4 2021 (consumption at retail) than the wholesale numbers they reported (Revlon's sales to its customers, hindered by supply chain disruption) would imply.

On 25 March 2022 Forbes.com interviewed CEO Debbie Perelman to discuss Revlon's turnaround and her success at revamping the firm through hiring women as CFO, CMO, and other key positions formerly held by men, and getting new products to market faster:

"Revlon's new ColorStay Skin Awaken Concealer, a product that combines vitamin C and caffeine to brighten and hydrate the skin, is a direct result of the pod strategy. Pod team members identified the "skinification" trend (blurring the line between makeup and skincare) …"

Recent concerns expressed in reports from a sell-side analyst and a rating agency that weakness in China, higher input costs, and higher interest rates might negatively impact Revlon have further pressured the small float of Revlon's shares (Ron Perelman owns 84.8%, MIM controls 2.7%, and Alberta Investment Mgmt. Corp. (AIMCO) owns 1.9% (as per their most recent 13F filing showing ownership as of 31 December 2021), leaving only 10.6% of the total 54.5M shares outstanding (5.8M shares valued at ~$47M at $8.07 per share on 31 March 2022) in the remaining float. That tiny float, combined with a highly leveraged balance sheet, makes Revlon one of the most volatile stocks MIM has ever owned. Thus, it is prone to overreact, to positive and negative news, and more often lately the misperception of such.

Regarding China, while Revlon provides sales data by geographical region, they don't break out sales by country. The bulk of their exposure to China is through their Elizabeth Arden subsidiary (26% of Revlon's total sales in 2021, where 52% of sales are in "Asia"), so assuming roughly that all of Revlon's sales in Asia are Chinese sales, the total exposure would be $334M, or 16% of their total $2.08B in sales for 2021.

If that, which had been the fastest growing part of their business, slows down or goes into reverse, MIM doesn't see it as an existential threat. More importantly, it doesn't see a slow down or setback in cosmetics sales in China as likely to be a long-lasting phenomenon. China has rapidly grown to be the 2nd largest beauty market in the world but spending on cosmetics per capita in China is still very low vs. the U.S. and most developed markets, so above average growth in beauty product sales in China is likely to resume over the long term.

Regarding higher input costs… Revlon is experiencing this industry- wide issue and will seek to manage it partially by passing on the cost to customers. The entire cosmetics and personal care industries seem to be achieving price increases so MIM expects Revlon can do so as well under that umbrella. Also, it's worth noting that Cost of Goods Sold ("COGS") as a percentage of sales is generally low in the cosmetics business, at around 40% for Revlon and its closest peer, Coty, vs. 70% for the S&P 500 industrials on average.

Lastly and likely the more intractable problem is that of rising interest rates, as most of Revlon's debt is floating rate based on the one-month ICE LIBOR USD which is now just over 0.70% and will soon exceed the 0.75% to 1.50% LIBOR floors set as the baseline above which LIBOR rate increases will start to become costly (the company estimates $9M in incremental interest expense for every 1% increase in LIBOR).

While ongoing recovery in sales and margins to facilitate refinancing will help somewhat, the more comprehensive fix is deleveraging through asset sales, a process they hired Goldman Sachs to begin exploring in September 2019. MIM thinks Revlon is highly likely to complete a deleveraging transaction, to private equity or more likely a strategic buyer, and likely sooner than later.

A pessimist might argue that after nearly 2.75 years of being shopped around by Goldman, if something was going to happen it would have already, and maybe so. But the disruption of COVID, which gave Revlon an unprecedented 21% decline in sales in 2020, and a near bankruptcy experience to boot, likely stymied the sales effort for at least one of those 2.75 years since the process began, so the process has been likely less exhaustive than its duration might imply.

What continues to go largely unappreciated by investors and analysts regarding Revlon is the extent to which they have successfully diversified away from the Revlon brand alone, and particularly the transformational acquisition of Elizabeth Arden for a very opportunistic valuation of roughly 1x sales of roughly $1B in 2016, while Coty paid a $1.2B valuation for then 5-year-old Kylie Cosmetics in January 2020, which was 6.8x sales of $177M.

MIM believes that Revlon also has substantial unused manufacturing capacity at its massive 1M sq. ft. production facility in Oxford, North Carolina. In a world where nearshoring is becoming a growing trend to prevent future supply chain disruptions, a number of potential buyers of Revlon should find the ability to immediately avail themselves of that excess capacity to be valuable synergy. And should Revlon get back to having taxable net income (a feat last achieved in 2016) they have over $1B in NOLs as of 31 December 2021, $764M in US Federal NOLs, and $296M in foreign NOLs, which would make the deleveraging process that much easier once the initial expected deleveraging gets them to a position of generating substantial free cash flow again.

Lastly on Revlon, on April 25th Revlon released news of an "at the market" ("ATM") stock offering of $25M to be facilitated by Jefferies. That was an unpleasant surprise that would seem to indicate that the expected asset sales are not an immediate prospect.

Assuming they get $25M worth of stock sold around the current price of $6, the additional 4.17M shares issued added to the 54.5M current outstanding would dilute MIM's estimate of fair value from $27 to just under $25, but wait to see what price and new share count they end up with. They have another $50M available on a recent shelf registration that will likely be a convertible preferred of some sort (MIM is guessing, but would make sense if they need to bridge liquidity from here until recovery/asset sales achieved).

The good news in that filing was that they released a preliminary view on Q1 2022, which shows Revlon doing as expected sales growth of 8%, but significantly exceeding the only sell-side EBITDA estimate out there, giving some credence to MIM's argument that margins will recover faster than most expect.

