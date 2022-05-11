Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

AT&T (T) and Discovery closed their $43 billion deal, so a new company called Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) was born. Following the merger, WBD's financial statements will change significantly.

With Warner Bros. Discovery, we are creating a pure-play media company with diversified revenues and the most compelling IP ownership, franchises, and brand portfolio in our industry

- David Zaslav, the CEO of WBD.

In a word, reviewing and analyzing the financial results indicate that the company has more than 35% upside potential to reach $24-$26 per share.

1Q 2022 financial results

In its 1Q 2022 financial results, Warner Bros. Discovery reported total revenues of $3159 million, up 13% YoY. "The results presented in this earnings release do not include first-quarter performance for the WarnerMedia business, which was acquired on 5 April 2022," the company said. WBD's 1Q 2022 U.S advertising revenues and distribution revenues increased by 5% and 11%, respectively. Also, WBD's 1Q 2022 international advertising revenues and distribution revenues increased by 5% and 4%, respectively. In the first quarter of 2022, net income available to WBD was $456 million, compared with $140 million in the same period last year. The company reported 1Q 2022 diluted earnings per share of 69 cents, compared with 1Q 2021 diluted earnings per share of 21 cents. The total adjusted OIBDA of WBD increased from $837 million in 1Q 2021 to $1027 million in 1Q 2022, up 23% YoY. Finally, the company's direct-to-consumer (DTC) subscribers increased from 22 million in 4Q 2021 to 24 million in 1Q 2022.

The Merger

- CEO of WBD commented.

After the merger of Discovery, Inc. with WarnerMedia in April 2022, AT&T shareholders received stock representing 71% of the combined company. Before the merger, Discovery had 665 million diluted shares, and the stock price was around $25. After the merger, with 2427 million shares, Warner Bros. Discovery's stock price was around $25. However, since the merger occurred, the stock price dropped by more than 30% to below $18. Some may attribute the WBD stock price drop in the last month to AT&T shareholders. After the merger, AT&T shareholders received 0.24 shares of WBD stock for each share of T stock owned. The hypothesis is that AT&T shareholders have sold their WBD shares after the merger. However, you should know that in April 2022, media and entertainment stocks plunged. Figure 1 shows that from 4 April 2022 to 6 May 2022, S&P 500 Media & Entertainment Industry Group Index (SP500-5020) and WSJ US Media/Entertainment Index dropped by 18.5% and 35.2%, respectively. Also, Figure 2 shows in the last month, WBD competitors' stock prices declined by 14%-49%. Thus, we cannot easily attribute the WBD stock price drop to the merger and AT&T shareholders' behavior.

Figure 1 - S&P 500 Media & Entertainment Industry Group Index (up) and WSJ US Media/Entertainment Index (down)

Figure 2 - Media and entertainment stocks prices in the last month

In the first quarter of 2022, WarnerMedia's revenues were $8.7 billion, up 2.5% YoY. In 1Q 2022, WarnerMedia's content and other revenues increased by 3.4% YoY, as theatrical revenues and HBO Max revenues increased. Whilst, its advertising revenues decreased by 3% YoY. WarnerMedia's operating expenses increased to $7.4 billion in the first quarter of 2022 (up 13% YoY) as its marketing and programming costs increased. WarnerMedia's global HBO Max and HBO subscribers increased to 76.8 million, up 12.8 million YoY.

Table 1 shows Discovery's subscribers as of 31 December 2021. With more than 70 million U.S. subscribers across its U.S. networks, Discovery reported 2021 U.S. total revenues of $7662 million (see Table 2). Also, the company reported 2021 international revenues of $4539 million. Discovery 2021 global advertising revenues were $6215 million, compared with 2021 global distribution revenues of $5409 million. Figure 3 shows that in 2021, WarnerMedia's operating revenues were $35632 million. WarnerMedia 2021 advertising revenues were $307 million higher than Discovery 2021 global advertising revenues. At the end of 2021, with 664 million diluted shares, Discovery revenues per diluted share were $18.4. Now, WBD has 2427 million shares. I calculate 2021 revenues per share of $19.7 for WBD (including Discovery and WarnerMedia revenues). Thus, compared with Discovery revenues per share and EPS, I expect WBD to report stronger results in the upcoming quarters.

Table 1 - Discovery's subscribers as of 31 December 2021

Table 2 - Discovery revenues

Figure 3 - WarnerMedia's revenues and expenses

Discovery and WBD stock valuation

Analyzing and evaluating Warner Bros. Discovery depends on different factors. First, I have done some analysis on Discovery and evaluated its fair value as a sole company, not considering the merger. Then, considering the acquisition of WarnerMedia, I evaluated WBD's fair value. I used a couple of valuation methods and noticed that both are in the same line and indicate that the stock is undervalued.

Table 3 - Discovery financial ratios vs. competitors

Author

Comparing Discovery with other peer competitors and using the CCA method, I estimate the stock's fair value based on the key ratios. Regarding these calculations, data was gathered from the most recent quarterly and TTM data. Table 3 represents Discovery and its peers' prices as of 31 March 2022. We can see that since 31 March 2022, the peers' stock prices have declined by 26%, on average. Thus, assuming no merger, I estimate that Discovery's stock price would have decreased by 26% by now. Assuming no merger, I calculate that Discovery's fair value would be about $31.72 per share. Following AT&T and Discovery merger deal, WBD is worth $26.41 per share (see Table 4).

Table 4 - Discovery and WBD stock valuation based on CCA method

Author

Apart from the valuation with the CCA method, I have done some analysis of the company's EBITDA growth. In recent years, Discovery's EBITDA has improved by 11.30%, on average. Meanwhile, its net debt has increased by about 15.6%, on average. As of Dec 2021, Discovery's number of outstanding shares and its EV/EBITDA ratio were 665 million and 6.42x, respectively. Therefore, Discovery's fair value, without its merger deal, would be about $22 per share. On the other hand, following the AT&T WarnerMedia unit and Discovery merger deal of $43 billion, I investigate that the new company will get a fair value of $24 per share. In a nutshell, both valuation methods show that WBD stock is undervalued, and its fair value is about $24 (see Table 5).

Table 5 - Discovery and WBD stock valuation

Author

Summary

In Warner Bros. Discovery 1Q 2022 financial results, the company raised its total revenue by 13% YoY to $3159 million. Also, WBD's 1Q 2022 diluted earnings per share increased to 69 cents from its amount of 21 cents in 1Q 2021. Following AT&T and Discovery deal, the new company is creating a pure-play media company with diversified revenues. In spite of WBD's recent stock price drop, based on Discovery's financial valuation before the merger and WBD stock valuation, I investigate that the company's fair value has an upside potential between 35%-45% to reach $24-26 per share. Thus, I believe that a Buy rating is appropriate for WBD stock.