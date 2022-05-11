Olivier Le Moal/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Since our last article on Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST), the company had further declined by -69.98%, from $111.95 on 28 March 2022 to $33.61 on 10 May 2022. The plunge is mostly attributed to its softer FQ2'22 and FY2022 guidance, given the global macro issues.

However, we believe the stock remains a solid buy, especially since its valuations and stock prices have moderated to near bottom from its pandemic highs. In spite of this, we expect UPST to slide further, given the impending recession and negative market sentiments. As a result, we recommend investors who have yet to add UPST to their portfolios to wait a little longer before adding some exposure before the market recovers.

UPST Topped Consensus Estimates In FQ1'22

UPST Revenue and Net Income

S&P Capital IQ

For FQ1'22, UPST reported revenues of $314M and net incomes of $32.7M, representing YoY growth of 270% and 323%, respectively, topping consensus estimates of $300M. Its contribution margin has also remained somewhat in line YoY, from 48% in FQ1'21 to 47% in FQ1'22. From the charts below, it is also evident that the adoption of the company's AI-based lending platform is increasing for the personal lending and auto segment. In FQ1'22, UPST reported 256% growth in its served borrowers, 316% growth in financial services partners, and 324% growth in its auto dealer partners. As a result, we believe that UPST had delivered a stellar quarter worth applauding, despite its lowered FQ2'22 and FY2022 revenue guidance.

UPST's Increased Adoption

Seeking Alpha

UPST R&D, Selling/Marketing, and General/ Administrative Expenses

S&P Capital IQ

It is evident from the chart that UPST is aggressively increasing its operating expenses, especially its selling and marketing expenses, which have increased by 270% YoY with an absolute number of $84M. In addition, the company increased its R&D expenses and General/ Administrative expenses YoY by 263% and 217%, respectively. However, these investments have also paid off, given UPST's impressive YoY growth in Transactional Volume at 274% to 465.5K and Transactional Value at 262% to $4.53B. The company had also managed to sustain its conversion rate at 21.4% in FQ1'22, similar to 22% in FQ1'21. As a result, we are of the opinion that UPST is still in the very early innings of its growth story, given that it has yet to fully penetrate the auto market in the US.

UPST's YoY Growth In Transactional Volume and Value

Seeking Alpha

However, it is evident that there are temporary headwinds to UPST's growth, given the apparent QoQ fall in transactional volume by -6.37%. Rising interest rates have led to a potential reduction in personal lending, impacting UPST's key operating metrics. The Ukraine war has also reduced new auto inventories despite robust demand globally, given the tight supply for semiconductor chips. Nonetheless, given that UPST reported nearly double the transaction in FQ1'22 of all auto refinancing in FY2021, we are cautiously optimistic that these are temporary headwinds caused by the macro events that would soon ease in the next few quarters, thereby further boosting UPST's auto retail transactional volumes by the latest FY2023. Furthermore, it is important to keep in mind that the financial industry is cyclical, thus things will improve once rock bottom is reached.

Nonetheless, prospective investors should still take note of UPST's expanding share-based compensation (SBC). In FY2021 alone, the company spent $73.18M in SBC expenses, representing a 635% YoY growth from $11.51M in FY2020. It further grew 290% YoY from $8.62M in FQ1'21 to $25M in FQ1'22. Assuming that UPST continues its SBC in the next three quarters, we may expect the company to report an expense of at least $100M in FY2022. In addition, UPST had diluted its shares by 4.3% since its IPO a year ago, from 91.44M in FQ1'21 to 95.45M in FQ1'22, with a further projected dilution to 96.2M in FQ2'22.

What Does The Future Hold For UPST?

UPST Projected Revenue and Net Income

S&P Capital IQ

Over the next two years, UPST is projected to report revenue growth at a CAGR of 44.2%. For FY2022, consensus estimates that the company will report revenues of $1.26B and a net income of $0.18B, representing a projected YoY growth of 57.5% and 33.3%, respectively.

Nonetheless, a reduced outlook for FY2022's revenue has spooked investors and caused a freefall of its stock. In its recent FQ1'22 earnings call, UPST reduced its FY2022 revenue guidance from the previous $1.4B to 1.25B, representing a 10% discount on its future growth. In addition, the company guided revenues in the range of $295M to $305M for FQ2'22, which will represent QoQ declines of -2.8% with a potential net loss of -$4M. No wonder it experienced a -56.42% decline in stock price from $77.13 on 9 May 2022 to $33.61 on 10 May 2022 and over two-fold trading in volume the day after its earnings call.

We admit that UPST is likely to experience slower top and bottom-line growth in the near future, due to the reduced transactions for its personal and auto lending segment in the current economic climate. However, given that a recession typically lasts for only 11 months, we expect the headwinds to be temporary. It might even be over by the time UPST enters the small business loans segment by H2'22 and mortgage loan segments in FY2023, with a massive TAM of $5.19B. As a result, long-term UPST investors who had entered at a more reasonable valuation would have nothing to worry about. Just ride out the turbulence for the next few quarters.

In the meantime, we encourage you to read our previous article on UPST, which would help you better understand its position and market opportunities.

Upstart: Auto Lending Will Juice Its Business - Buy Now At 70% Down

Upstart: Tackling The Legacy Lending Industry By The Horns

So, Is UPST Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

UPST 3Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

UPST is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 4.55x and NTM P/E of 42.03x, lower than its historical mean of 14.61x and 196.65x, respectively. The stock is also trading at $33.61 on 10 May 2022, down 91% from its 52 weeks high of $401.49. As a result, the stock has already been massively corrected to reflect its previous premium valuation and incoming global recession.

UPST Historical Stock Price

Seeking Alpha

However, given the negative market sentiment, we expect UPST to continue its downwards slide in the next few months before settling a new bottom, potentially below its IPO price of $20 in 2020. At that time, interested investors may take upon the chance to load up on this excellent stock which has proved to be a disruptor of legacy lending industries, with a potential of '$10B in revenue in the coming years.'

Therefore, we rate UPST stock as a Hold for now.